AHL Power Rankings: Calgary Wrangles Top Spot

Every week throughout the regular season, Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams.

The Ontario Reign are out of the number-one slot. Back into that top spot go the Calgary Wranglers.

See where your favorite team ranks based on the Power Rankings and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls. You can also see the full AHL standings here to see how it compares with our power rankings.

1) Calgary Wranglers (+2)

For a team that has been going without standout goaltender Devin Cooley and sniper Rory Kerins lately, the Wranglers. What’s more, Trent Cull remains on recall himself with the Calgary Flames as their interim assistant coach. Yet the Wranglers, a club with a deep roster, swept Tucson in a pair at home before going to California on the weekend and capturing overtime victories at San Diego and Ontario.

2) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (--)

Because of a weekend postponement, the Penguins are in an odd stretch in which they’re going nine days between games. What the addition of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry via waivers means is anyone’s guess. Sometimes adding an NHL player provides a dramatic boost for an AHL team. And sometimes the issues that plagued a player in the NHL make the trip down to the AHL as well. The bigger question for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is what Pittsburgh may have planned with its roster. If president and general manager Kyle Dubas opts to start clearing out his NHL roster, those effects could ripple eastward across Pennsylvania to the AHL affiliate.

3) Hershey Bears (+4)

After a hectic first-half schedule, the calendar finally eased up on the Bears this month. That slowdown appears to have been what they needed both in terms of rest and healing as well as having a chance to zero in on the defensive deficiencies that had been plaguing them. They are on this run even without All-Star sniper Ethen Frank, who remains with the Washington Capitals. A stout test comes Wednesday at Laval.

4) Texas Stars (+2)

After winning 10 of 11 games, the Stars fell back down to reality a bit in this past Sunday’s 4-0 home loss to Milwaukee. Veteran Magnus Hellberg has been a workhorse in net. With the loss to Milwaukee and a bit of a break, the Stars can regroup this week for a pair of games at Iowa.

5) Rochester Americans (--)

A grueling weekend featured Amerks goaltender Felix Sandström going back to his former home and getting a win at Lehigh Valley. The Amerks had a baseball-like run of starters in net for their three-in-three weekend as Devon Levi took last Friday’s home start and Michael Houser took the Sunday rubber match at Hershey.

6) Toronto Marlies (+3)

Back-to-back shutouts got the Marlies back on the winning side this past weekend. Now this 10-game traveling road show makes its way on to the Pacific Division for a visit to Bakersfield on Wednesday.

7) Laval Rocket (+1)

After Wednesday’s match-up with Hershey at Place Bell, the Rocket face a daunting run of seven of nine games on the road against some of the Eastern Conference’s best.

8) Ontario Reign (-7)

The Reign took a tumble with four consecutive setbacks in which they have allowed a combined 17 goals. Goaltender Erik Portillo has surrendered nine goals on 31 shots in his past two appearances.

9) Colorado Eagles (+1)

After a dominant two-game sweep of Calgary that opened a six-game homestand, the Eagles ended up splitting a pair of two-game sets against Bakersfield and Coachella Valley.

10) Charlotte Checkers (-6)

A 1-3-2-0 homestand might be the Checkers’ first real thud of the season. It also takes them right into a four-game Central Division road trip. Moreover, the Checkers signed proven AHL point producer Chase De Leo only to see him lost on AHL waivers to Milwaukee.

11) Cleveland Monsters (--)

12) Coachella Valley Firebirds (--)

13) Grand Rapids Griffins (+1)

14) Providence Bruins (+1)

15) San Jose Barracuda (-2)

16) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (+4)

17) Syracuse Crunch (-1)

18) Abbotsford Canucks (+7)

19) Milwaukee Admirals (+2)

20) Bakersfield Condors (-1)

21) Tucson Roadrunners (-4)

22) Hartford Wolf Pack (+2)

23) Chicago Wolves (-5)

24) Rockford IceHogs (-2)

25) Belleville Senators (-2)

26) Springfield Thunderbirds (--)

27) Utica Comets (+4)

28) Iowa Wild (--)

29) San Diego Gulls (-2)

30) Manitoba Moose (-1)

31) Henderson Silver Knights (+1)

32) Bridgeport Islanders (-2)

Out of the Top 10: None

