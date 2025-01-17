2025 AHL All-Star Classic Roster Analysis: North Division

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic is right around the corner and with the league’s marquee midseason event on the way, FloHockey is breaking down the rosters for each division for the midseason event that features the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Feb. 2 and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Feb. 3.

FloHockey’s Chris Peters already has broken down the Pacific Division as well as the Central Division. The Pacific Division, featuring the host Coachella Valley Firebirds, has captured the past two AHL All-Star Challenges. Now it’s time to shift to the Eastern Conference, which features the North Division and Atlantic Division.

The North Division roster can flat-out score, a definite advantage in 3-on-3 hockey that rewards speed and skill rather than systems or defensive play. With three players on the roster, the Cleveland Monsters will supply much of that offense, starting with AHL leading scorer Luca Del Bel Belluz (17-20-37) and the top-scoring rookie defenseman, Denton Mateychuk (9-16-25)

North Division Forwards

Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cleveland Monsters (CBJ)

Last season the Columbus second-round pick felt out the pro game and all of the responsibilities that come with playing an effective two-way game. After extensive offseason roster shuffling for the Monsters, he has been able to step into a more prominent offensive role and has delivered. He may well be the rare player who shows more offensive production at the pro level rather than in the CHL.

Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters (CBJ)

Someone like Fix-Wolansky is tailor-made for an event like this. He is an offense-first player who will shoot with regularity but can also distribute the puck with creativity. He is well on his way to a 30-goal season.

Isak Rosén, Rochester Americans (BUF)

Rosén, a 2021 first-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres, has a chance to let loose for a couple of nights out in California. There is a ton of pressure on any top pick, especially for an organization like Buffalo that must have a young talent break through to become a full-time NHL contributor. With 14-14-28 in 32 games for the Amerks, Rosén should have a chance to show off some of that skill in Palm Desert.

Joshua Roy, Laval Rocket (MTL)

Being a Montreal Canadiens prospect in Laval is not a typical experience. There is pressure and considerable scrutiny given that Place Bell is just a short drive from downtown Montreal and the always-hungry hockey media corps there. After finding a spot with the Habs late last season, Roy found himself back in the AHL after training camp. Like so many young forwards, his mandate in the AHL is to build out an NHL-level two-way game. But think of this trip to Palm Desert as a chance to indulge offensively for just a bit.

Logan Shaw, Toronto Marlies (TOR)

Every successful AHL team needs a Shaw, someone who can pull all of the ever-changing pieces of an AHL roster together while also providing plenty of on-ice contributions. A consummate pro, Shaw is that player for the Marlies, to say nothing of having the rare ability to command a three-year AHL contract as he did earlier in his career. His numbers (4-14-18) are down this season after a 30-goal year, but he is vital to a Marlies team that could be capable of causing playoff damage.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (TOR)

Think of Steeves as a younger version of Shaw. Dependable and the type of plug-and-play option head coaches desire. He has always had a knack for the net, but his offensive game continues to climb. Producing 19 goals in 26 games in the tight-checking grind that is the AHL is no small accomplishment.





North Division Defense

Seamus Casey, Utica Comets (NJD)

Very little has gone the Comets’ way this season, but Casey has been an exceptionally bright spot. He came to Utica early in the season. Everyone knows that Casey can generate offensively; that is not the point to being in the AHL. After two years at the University of Michigan, this time in Utica is a chance to strengthen his defensive play. He’s doing that while still offering up numbers (2-12-14). This year’s selection is probably a one-and-done situation for Casey, who seems to be well on his way to a productive NHL career.

Jeremy Davies, Belleville Senators (OTT)

Davies is one of those players who came into the pro game, learned it effectively in the long-successful Milwaukee Admirals system, and has subsequently been able to add more of an offensive bite to his portfolio. Through just 32 games, he is only 12 points off the career pace that he set last season with Rochester.

Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket (MTL)

Like Roy, Mailloux is learning the near-constant pressure that comes with being a Habs prospect in Montreal. An AHL All-Rookie Team member last year, he is capable of taking on an intense workload for the Laval back end. The Canadiens have opted to let him be that workhorse with Laval rather than rushing him to the NHL.

Denton Mateychuk, Cleveland Monsters (CBJ)

Everything about Mateychuk points to someone who can be a critical part of the future in Columbus as well as a potential captain. At age 20, he already brings the poise of a 30-year-old veteran. Early in the season, it was looking like the Columbus first-rounder might amass a collection of awards in Cleveland this season. Really, the only thing able to slow down that pace has been a recall to Columbus that has now stretched nearly a month.

North Division Goalies

Brandon Halverson, Syracuse Crunch (TBL)

It would be difficult to find a better feel-good story than Halverson, whose career has gotten a second life at age 28. Once a New York Rangers second-round selection, injuries had sidetracked his career to the point that he missed the 2021-22 season and then spent 2022-23 in DEL2. He never quit.

Devon Levi, Rochester Americans (BUF)

Like Rosén, the Sabres really need Levi to pan out long-term. To that end, in November they opted to send him back to Rochester, where he could take on massive amounts of work. It quickly worked out for all parties as the Amerks have bolted up the North Division standings. Last season he carried the Amerks through the second half. This year he makes the Amerks a scary match-up.

