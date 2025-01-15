2025 AHL All-Star Classic Roster Analysis: Central Division

As we inch closer to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, slated for Feb. 2-3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., FloHockey is breaking down the invite list for each divisional team. Up next, it’s the Central Division roster.

Among the highlights of the exciting Central lineup, every player on the team will be making their first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic. That includes Curtis McKenzie, who is one of two playing captains selected by AHL President and CEO Scott Howson as recognition for their career within the league.

Meanwhile, the Central team also features recent first-round picks Lian Bichsel (DAL), Sebastian Cossa (DET), Frank Nazar (CHI), and Liam Öhgren (MIN).

Let’s take a look at the full list.

Central Division Forwards

Vinnie Hinostroza, Milwaukee Admirals (NSH)

A veteran of 380 NHL games in his pro career, Hinostroza has spent most of the last two seasons in the AHL. He has been among the league’s top scorers this season, his first with Milwaukee. His 1.27 points per game is tops among players in the league with at least 25 games played this season. The 30-year-old winger has made a massive impact with his new club.

Justin Hryckowian, Texas Stars (DAL)

Signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Northeaster, Hryckowian has been an offensive spark plug for Texas. He’s been a point-per-game player and has gotten some games with the big Stars in the NHL. The 23-year-old has made a seamless transition to pro hockey and is looking like quite the find.

Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (DAL)

With more than 600 AHL games under his belt, many of them with Texas, McKenzie is the kind of veteran organizations are thrilled to have in their system. He’s worn a letter on his jersey for the last eight seasons and has been the captain in Texas for the last four seasons.

Frank Nazar, Rockford IceHogs (CHI)

Currently up with the Blackhawks, Nazar is in his first full professional season after being drafted 13th overall in 2022. When he’s been in Rockford, he has been an offensive driver with 24 points in 21 games. The 21-year-old who starred at Michigan before turning pro is one of the more critical prospects in Chicago’s system presently.

Liam Öhgren, Iowa Wild (MIN)

There has been a little bit of back-and-forth this year between Iowa and Minnesota for Öhgren who was picked 19th overall by the Wild in 2022. He has been a standout offensive performer for Iowa as he continues to adjust and master the pro game in North America after arriving from Sweden late last season.

Ryan Suzuki, Chicago Wolves (CAR)

Picked 28th overall in 2019, Suzuki has settled into the AHL the last five seasons. He’s currently on pace for his best season as a pro, however, with assists piling up consistently. The 23-year-old has been leading the Chicago Wolves in points for most of this season.

Austin Watson, Grand Rapids Griffins (DET)

With 517 NHL games under his belt, Austin Watson came to the Detroit organization after a few different stops. He hasn’t been an AHL regular since back in 2014-15, but Watson has played a valuable role in Grand Rapids as a veteran leader who can also put up the points and protect some of his young teammates. He’s on pace for his most productive season at any level since his standout junior days in the OHL.

Central Division Defensemen

Lian Bichsel, Texas Stars (DAL)

A big, physical defenseman with a mean streak at times, Bichsel is in his first full-time season as a pro in North America after sampling the AHL a little last year before returning to the Swedish Hockey League. Bichsel has settled in nicely this year, playing solid minutes while helping Texas become one of the top teams in the AHL. The 18th overall pick in 2022 has a bright future as a potential top-four defenseman.

Scott Morrow, Chicago Wolves (CAR)

A 6-foot-2, right-shot defenseman with higher-end puck skills, Morrow has enjoyed a fairly productive rookie season in the AHL. He’s on pace to eclipse 40 points from the back end after starring over the previous three seasons at UMass. Picked 40th overall in 2021, Morrow’s game is pointing in the right direction as he adjusts to pro hockey.

Elias Salomonsson, Manitoba Moose (WPG)

After honing his game in his native Sweden over the last several seasons, Salomonsson has made an impressive jump to North America this year. The 6-foot-2 rearguard has more points in the AHL this season than he did in any of his previous chances in the SHL with Skellefteå, making him one of the real bright spots on Manitoba’s roster this season.

Central Division Goalies

Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (DET)

The Red Wings have been deliberate in their development plan with the 6-foot-6 Cossa, who has shown tremendous upside throughout his young career. Now 22, he’s taken a big step while getting the bulk of the starts in Grand Rapids. He’s also gotten one start with Detroit this season, but has shown growth in each of his first three pro seasons.

Matt Murray, Milwaukee Admirals (NSH)

After Milwaukee lost Yaroslav Askarov in the offseason, they’ve found a more than adequate replacement in Murray, who has looked excellent so far this season. Previously part of the Dallas organization, the 26-year-old has repeatedly proven reliable at the AHL level, but looks to be having his best season to date.

