2025 AHL All-Star Classic Roster Analysis: Pacific Division

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic is right around the corner and with the league’s marquee midseason event on the way, FloHockey is breaking down the rosters for each division for the midseason event that features the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Feb. 2 and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Feb. 3.

We’re starting things off with the host Pacific Division. The Coachella Valley Firebirds will be welcoming the AHL to Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., making the Pacific Division All-Stars the de facto home team.

The strength of the Pacific Division squad is in having two of the AHL’s very best goalies at their disposal. San Jose Barrcuda netminder Yaroslav Askarov and Calgary Wranglers goalie Devin Cooley both own a save percentage north of .930.

All-Star games aren’t usually known as goaltending exhibitions, but both Askarov and Cooley have been filling highlight reels with regularity over the course of this season.

Let’s see how the rest of Team Pacific shapes up.

Pacific Division Forwards

Sam Colangelo, San Diego Gulls (ANA)

In his first full professional season, following a strong collegiate career spent between Northeastern and Western Michigan, Colangelo has relaly hit his stride. In 24 AHL games, he has 22 points, and has spent 11 games with the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL as well. The 23-year-old has come a long way in a short amount of time.

Josh Doan, Tucson Roadrunners (UTA)

A returnee from last year’s All-Star team, Doan has bounced between Tucson and Utah. The 22-year-old has shown significant growth and has been an offensive driver for the Roadrunners with 20-plus points already this season.

Samuel Fagemo, Ontario Reign (LAK)

A gifted scorer now in his fifth season in the AHL, Fagemo has been a reliable producer. After putting up 43 goals last season, he’s on pace for 43 against this season with Ontario. Despite his years of AHL service, he’s still just 24 years old.

Rory Kerins, Calgary Wranglers (CGY)

Kerins has been a revelation this year and recently earned his first recall to the NHL, posting two assists in his debut with the Calgary Flames. A point-per-game player with the Wranglers, Kerins continues to impress after starting his pro career primarily in the ECHL just two years ago. Despite being less than halfway through the season, he already surpassed his AHL career-high in goals and points.

🏆AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK🏆

Calgary Flames prospect Rory Kerins has been named @TheAHL's Player of the Week after picking up a hat trick and back-to-back game-winning goals!@AHLWranglers#AHL #Flames pic.twitter.com/haz2WdF5bb — FloHockey (@FloHockey) October 21, 2024

Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights (VGK)

Laczynski is in his fifth year as a pro, but first with the Henderson Silver Knights. A veteran of 40-plus NHL games, Laczynski is on pace to have his best season as a pro in terms of production. He’s averaging just north a point per game with the Silver Knights.

Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda (SJS)

The 31-year-old veteran has appeared in over 500 games in the AHL and has produced everywhere he has gone. After joining the Barracuda this summer as a guiding veteran for an extremely talented young team, Poturalski has been an offensive leader for a team that has designs on doing some damage the rest of the way here.

Matthew Savoie, Bakersfield Condors (EDM)

Traded from the Buffalo Sabres to Edmonton Oilers over the summer, Savoie is enjoying a strong start to his career as a full-time pro. He’s an especially gifted playmaker who is on pace for 60 points this season after being one of the most productive junior players over the last four years in the WHL.

Pacific Division Defense

Cale Fleury, Coachella Valley Firebirds (SEA)

The lone representative of the host team, Fleury is also an original expansion draft pick of the Seattle Kraken. He’s bounced between the big club and the AHL a bit, but has primarily been with Coachella Valley the last two seasons. He was a big part of their run to the Calder Cup final last year and is currently on pace for a career-high in points in the AHL.

Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (COL)

A 31-year-old with over 100 games of NHL experience, MacDonald has spent most of his pro career in the AHL. Now a member of the Colorado organization, he is having one of the most productive seasons he’s had in years as he is on pace to eclipse 50 points.

Elias Pettersson, Abbotsford Canucks (VAN)

Selected 80th overall in 2022, Pettersson is in his first pro season in North America after playing in Sweden’s top two pro leagues over the last few years. While Pettersson may not put up massive points, you notice him every game with his strong defending and physical play.

Pacific Division Goalies

Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Barracuda (SJS)

There’s a good chance Askarov won’t be available to play in this game as he’s been up with the Sharks for a bit. However, if he does make it back in time for the All-Star Classic, he’s one of the great characters of the game. Beyond that, he has a .938 save percentage, which is best in the AHL currently. He played in last year’s All-Star event when he was a member of the Milwaukee Admirals, but the 22-year-old has been proving he can hang at the top level with how he’s played for the Sharks since being called up.

Devin Cooley, Calgary Wranglers (CGY)

Cooley has been a human highlight reel this year with some tremendous saves. The Wranglers were thought to have to take a step back in goal with Dustin Wolf moving on to the NHL. That hasn’t been the case. The 27-year-old Cooley has come in with the goods, winning 17 games and posting a .933 save percentage. He also has three shutouts this year.

