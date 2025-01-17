2025 AHL All-Star Classic Roster Analysis: Atlantic Division

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic is right around the corner and with the league’s marquee midseason event on the way, FloHockey is breaking down the rosters for each division for the midseason event that features the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Feb. 2 and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Feb. 3.

FloHockey’s Chris Peters has broken down the Pacific Division as well as the Central Division. The Pacific Division, featuring the host Coachella Valley Firebirds, has captured the past two AHL All-Star Challenges.

This Atlantic Division roster is a well-balanced one. Speed, goaltending, and some real puck movement from the back end. For good measure, there’s even a steady defensively oriented blueliner like Providence’s Michael Callahan, an option not usually seen at this event.

Let’s go through the Atlantic Division further.

Atlantic Division Forwards

Alex Belzile, Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR)

The last time Belzile went to the AHL All-Star Classic was in 2023 when he represented the hometown Laval Rocket. That time he finished with three points. Need someone to distribute the puck? Belzile can do that. Shoot the puck? That, too.

Emil Bemström, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (PIT)

When Bemström is clicking, which is often, there are few more dangerous snipers at the AHL level. He has a dangerous shot, and he is more than willing to use it often (he has 116 shots in only 31 games). In just 64 career AHL games, he has stacked up 42 goals.

Zac Dalpe, Charlotte Checkers (FLA)

An injury will keep this captain out of action for the event, but Dalpe is still getting this well-deserved nod. Charlotte has long had a good eye for quality veterans, and Dalpe is a leader through-and-through.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Springfield Thunderbirds (STL)

Like a number of other players going to Acrisure Arena for this event, this selection is likely a one-and-done for Dvorsky. The 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Dvorsky has more than handled the AHL at only 19 years old. He can make plays, something that has stayed with him even moving up to this level. The Blues landed themselves a good one.

Ethen Frank, Hershey Bears (WSH)

Speed, speed, speed. Each of the past two All-Star events have seen Frank make headlines. In 2023, his time of 12.915 seconds in the fastest-skater event made him the first player to ever notch a time under 13 seconds. Last year in San Jose had him just a bit slower at 13.032 seconds. And while Frank’s speed attracts most of the attention, he has a sneaky-good shot that can fool goaltenders. NHL opponents are learning that as well as he has a pair of goals in his first four NHL games.

John Leonard, Charlotte Checkers (FLA)

Charlotte hit the target on several AHL contracts this past summer, including with Leonard. With 15-17-32 in 34 games, Leonard has more than justified Charlotte’s decision to bring him to town. He has become a key focus point for one of the AHL’s most dangerous offenses.

Olle Lycksell, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (PHL)

Lycksell is someone who has been on the brink of breaking through with the Philadelphia Flyers, and he might just have done it. He has been on NHL recall for three weeks at this point. A John Tortorella line-up is not an easy one to crack, and Lycksell found himself being a healthy scratch for a spell following that recall. He has gotten himself a more regular spin lately with the Flyers.

Brian Pinho, Bridgeport Islanders (NYI)

On a team that struggles for goals nearly every single night, Pinho has been one of Bridgeport’s few consistent threats. Along with playmaker Chris Terry, he gives the Islanders a good portion of their nightly offense. With a chance to be a focal point in the line-up, Pinho has capitalized on that chance.

Atlantic Division Defense

Ethan Bear, Hershey Bears (WSH)

Back in the AHL as he works to get back to the NHL, Bear has had a chance to showcase the offensive touch that he had last shown consistently while in the WHL. With a bit more freedom to do that, he has thrived in Hershey.

Michael Callahan, Providence Bruins (BOS)

This has been a good one for Callahan, who made his NHL debut this week with the hometown Boston Bruins. He stepped into the Providence line-up late in 2022-23 and has steadily worked himself to being a very reliable blueline presence.

Trevor Carrick, Charlotte Checkers (FLO)

Carrick has been one of the AHL’s top defensemen for the better part of the past decade. Back in Charlotte, where he won the Calder Cup in 2019 as a Carolina Hurricanes prospect, the move has fit him perfectly. He takes on minutes, can fire the puck, and distribute. He is a critical part of the AHL’s top power play.

Atlantic Division Goalies

Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (BOS)

Coming to the Boston organization rebooted DiPietro’s career. He had to take a step back to the ECHL, playing mostly with the Maine Mariners in 2022-23 before regaining his footing at the AHL level last season in Providence. Goaltending partner Brandon Bussi needed a bit of time to round back into form at the start of the season, and DiPietro carried the P-Bruins through that.

Dylan Garand, Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR)

So much feels like it’s in flux with the Rangers right now, but Garand’s progression is a real bright spot. He had shown in his past two postseasons that he could stand out at this level. Now he is doing that across a long regular season.

