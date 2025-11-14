Edmonton Oilers Send Rookie Isaac Howard To AHL Bakersfield Condors

The Bakersfield Condors’ scoring attack could be getting a real boost momentarily from the one they call the Ice Man. Isaac Howard was sent to the AHL Friday afternoon by the Edmonton Oilers to make room for the returning Zach Hyman.

The rookie forward won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award with Michigan State last season and arrived in Edmonton via a high-profile offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning after choosing not to sign with the Bolts after his collegiate campaign.

Howard has had an up-and-down start to his NHL career, posting just three points in 17 games while averaging under 10 minutes of ice time per game. The 2022 first-round pick isn’t the only one struggling in Edmonton as the Oilers have underwhelmed throughout the start of the season following back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

It was a tough environment to come into and a lot was expected of Howard right away. With Hyman returning and Howard not needing waivers to go to the AHL, it was a natural choice for him to be sent down.

Only 21 years old, Howard’s hockey sense and skill are considerable assets, but now he’ll get a chance to re-set with the Condors.

Bakersfield’s season has mirrored their parent clubs at times. They currently sit seventh in the 10-team Pacific Division, with a .500 points percentage. The Condors have also average 3.1 goals per game, but have been leaky in allowing 3.8 against.

If nothing else, Howard should help Bakersfield boost their offensive attack in the near term. It also can help get the young forward going in a way that he hasn’t experienced as a pro.

At Michigan State, Howard enjoyed tremendous offensive success. In 37 games during his Hobey Baker season, he had 52 points and led the nation in points per game. He also was an offensive standout in his one World Juniors appearance, winning gold two years ago while scoring seven goals in seven games.

He is an immense scoring talent, but he needs to get that swagger back.

Howard need not look further than Edmonton teammate and contemporary Matthew Savoie who made the most of his time in the AHL, becoming a trusted scorer for the Condors last season. Savoie posted 54 points in 66 games, gaining confidence and experience as an offensive leader at the professional level.

This fresh start may be just what Howard needs to get himself going. If he can manage to become an effective scorer in whatever time he has with Bakersfield, it probably won’t be all that long before Edmonton comes calling again.

The Condors are back in action Friday night against the San Diego Gulls before taking on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday night.

