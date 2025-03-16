Ducks First-Round Pick Stian Solberg Joins AHL San Diego Gulls

Anaheim Ducks fans will soon get a chance to get a closer look at one of their most recent first-round draft picks. Norwegian star Stian Solberg, selected 23rd overall by the Ducks last June, has been assigned from Swedish club Färjestad to the San Diego Gulls in the AHL.

In 47 games with SHL side Färjestad, Solberg had 12 points. Among U20 defensemen in the SHL this season, he was second in points. He had played the previous season in the top pro league in his native Norway, putting up 15 points in 42 games with Vålerenga.

This is a somewhat surprising move, however, as Färjestad is about to begin the SHL playoffs and had planned to use Solberg as they have all season. However, since he is a first-round pick, the Ducks have the option to recall him at any time based on the transfer agreement.

"Anaheim says they have injuries in the organization and need him with them, and there is not much we can do in the situation," said Färjestad general manager Rickard Wallin in a statement released by the club (translated). "Surprising and unfortunate and considering where we are in the season, but we can only focus on the players we have with us and the task ahead."

San Diego has been red hot, but still have a lot of ground to cover to reach the postseason. They currently sit seven points behind the Tucson Roadrunners for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific. Adding a defenseman playing the way Solberg has been this season is certainly a help to their team.

The Anaheim Ducks have assigned Stian Solberg to our team. — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 16, 2025

Solberg is a physical defenseman who has good mobility and can make a good first pass. Points have not been easy to come by in his European leagues, but I’d venture to guess he will find more ways to contribute once solidified in North America.

Solberg has shined brightly internationally for Norway, especially at last year’s Men’s World Championship where he had three points in seven games while playing a top-four role and shutting down the opposition with some of his trademark punishing body checks.

He is already under contract with the Ducks and was loaned out to Färjestad last year with the belief it would be a brief stint before he transitions to the AHL. His arrival is a bit earlier than expected, though. Getting recalled now suggests that the Ducks think he can help propel the Gulls into stronger contention for the postseason.

Should they get into the top seven in their division, they would get a spot in the AHL's first round, which is a best-of-three series for entry into the division semifinals.

It will be exciting to see how Solberg does in his brief stint because he’s the kind of player who, even when he isn’t producing, you notice him.

