Videos
undefined

Flavortown Meets the AHL Top 5 Plays: OT Winners, Goalie Robberies & Filthy Finishes

Oct 28, 2025

The Belleville Senators, Colorado Eagles, Henderson Silver Knights and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins all make it in the AHL top-five plays! 5. Belleville Senators Keean Washkurak pulls off an unreal behind-the-back tip for the finish. 4. Colorado Eagles Isak Posch flashes the leather with an absolute highway robbery save. 3. Henderson Silver Knights Tanner Laczynski dishes a between-the-legs beauty to Braeden Bowman for the OT winner. 2. Henderson Silver Knights Raphaël Lavoie breaks his stick, grabs a new one, and buries a power-play bowl seconds later. 1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Ville Koivunen jumps out of the box and goes five-hole on a filthy breakaway finish.

Tags:
Flames Prospect Aydar Suniev Scores First Professional Goal For The Calgary Wranglers
00:45

Flames Prospect Aydar Suniev Scores First Professional Goal For The Calgary Wranglers

20h ago

Replay: Home - 2025 Calgary vs Abbotsford | Oct 28 @ 6 PM
3:16:29

Replay: Home - 2025 Calgary vs Abbotsford | Oct 28 @ 6 PM

Pro · 20h ago

Replay: Home - 2025 Bakersfield vs Colorado | Oct 28 @ 7 PM
3:35:24

Replay: Home - 2025 Bakersfield vs Colorado | Oct 28 @ 7 PM

Pro · 21h ago

Replay: Away - 2025 Bakersfield vs Colorado | Oct 28 @ 7 PM
3:35:36

Replay: Away - 2025 Bakersfield vs Colorado | Oct 28 @ 7 PM

Pro · 21h ago

Replay: Home - 2025 Manitoba vs Tucson | Oct 28 @ 6 PM
3:10:29

Replay: Home - 2025 Manitoba vs Tucson | Oct 28 @ 6 PM

Pro · 21h ago

Replay: Away - 2025 Manitoba vs Tucson | Oct 28 @ 6 PM
3:09:41

Replay: Away - 2025 Manitoba vs Tucson | Oct 28 @ 6 PM

Pro · 21h ago

Replay: Home - 2025 Grand Rapids vs Iowa | Oct 28 @ 6 PM
3:38:25

Replay: Home - 2025 Grand Rapids vs Iowa | Oct 28 @ 6 PM

Pro · 22h ago

Replay: Away - 2025 Grand Rapids vs Iowa | Oct 28 @ 6 PM
3:38:01

Replay: Away - 2025 Grand Rapids vs Iowa | Oct 28 @ 6 PM

Pro · 22h ago

Flavortown Meets the AHL Top 5 Plays: OT Winners, Goalie Robberies & Filthy Finishes
2:55

Flavortown Meets the AHL Top 5 Plays: OT Winners, Goalie Robberies & Filthy Finishes

1d ago

Replay: Away - 2025 Rockford vs Chicago | Oct 28 @ 10 AM
3:12:12

Replay: Away - 2025 Rockford vs Chicago | Oct 28 @ 10 AM

Pro · 1d ago

Replay: Home - 2025 Rockford vs Chicago | Oct 28 @ 10 AM
3:12:24

Replay: Home - 2025 Rockford vs Chicago | Oct 28 @ 10 AM

Pro · 1d ago

Replay: Away - 2025 Ontario vs Abbotsford | Oct 26 @ 2 PM
3:15:29

Replay: Away - 2025 Ontario vs Abbotsford | Oct 26 @ 2 PM

Pro · 3d ago

Replay: Home - 2025 Ontario vs Abbotsford | Oct 26 @ 2 PM
3:15:41

Replay: Home - 2025 Ontario vs Abbotsford | Oct 26 @ 2 PM

Pro · 3d ago

Replay: Away - 2025 Belleville vs Toronto | Oct 26 @ 3 PM
4:22:39

Replay: Away - 2025 Belleville vs Toronto | Oct 26 @ 3 PM

Pro · 3d ago

Replay: Home - 2025 Belleville vs Toronto | Oct 26 @ 3 PM
4:22:57

Replay: Home - 2025 Belleville vs Toronto | Oct 26 @ 3 PM

Pro · 3d ago