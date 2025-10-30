Videos
Flavortown Meets the AHL Top 5 Plays: OT Winners, Goalie Robberies & Filthy Finishes
Oct 28, 2025
The Belleville Senators, Colorado Eagles, Henderson Silver Knights and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins all make it in the AHL top-five plays! 5. Belleville Senators Keean Washkurak pulls off an unreal behind-the-back tip for the finish. 4. Colorado Eagles Isak Posch flashes the leather with an absolute highway robbery save. 3. Henderson Silver Knights Tanner Laczynski dishes a between-the-legs beauty to Braeden Bowman for the OT winner. 2. Henderson Silver Knights Raphaël Lavoie breaks his stick, grabs a new one, and buries a power-play bowl seconds later. 1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Ville Koivunen jumps out of the box and goes five-hole on a filthy breakaway finish.
Flames Prospect Aydar Suniev Scores First Professional Goal For The Calgary Wranglers
20h ago
