All 73 Abbotsford Canucks Goals From The 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs | AHL Champions
Jul 10, 2025
Watch all 73 goals scored by the Abbotsford Canucks during their playoff run to the 2025 Calder Cup!
Jul 10
Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup In Game 6 Comeback | AHL Playoffs
Jun 24
Artūrs Šilovs Backstops Abbotsford Canucks To Their First Calder Cup
Jun 24
WATCH: Abbotsford Canucks Full Celebration, Handshakes, Calder Cup Presentation And Player Cup Laps
Jun 24
HIGHLIGHTS: Game 6 Charlotte Checkers Vs. Abbotsford Canucks For The Calder Cup
Jun 24
Charlotte Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear: "We Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do"
Jun 22
Checkers Forward Jesse Puljujärvi On Funky OT Winner To Force Game 6 Of The Calder Cup Finals
Jun 22
HIGHLIGHTS: Game 5 Charlotte Checkers vs Abbotsford Canucks | Calder Cup Finals
Jun 22
Who Is Greazy Keyz: Meet The Charlotte Checkers' Music Man
Jun 21
Artūrs Šilovs Game 4 Highlight Reel
Jun 21
Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Liked The Team's Start In Game 4 | Calder Cup Finals
Jun 20