Videos
All 73 Abbotsford Canucks Goals From The 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs | AHL Champions

Jul 10, 2025

Watch all 73 goals scored by the Abbotsford Canucks during their playoff run to the 2025 Calder Cup!

1:09:52

Jul 10

Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup In Game 6 Comeback | AHL Playoffs
2:23

Jun 24

Artūrs Šilovs Backstops Abbotsford Canucks To Their First Calder Cup
1:08

Jun 24

WATCH: Abbotsford Canucks Full Celebration, Handshakes, Calder Cup Presentation And Player Cup Laps
24:40

Jun 24

HIGHLIGHTS: Game 6 Charlotte Checkers Vs. Abbotsford Canucks For The Calder Cup
15:09

Jun 24

Replay: Home - 2025 Abbotsford vs Charlotte | Jun 23 @ 6 PM
3:43:12

Pro · Jun 24

Replay: Away - 2025 Abbotsford vs Charlotte | Jun 23 @ 6 PM
3:44:00

Pro · Jun 24

Charlotte Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear: "We Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do"
4:53

Jun 22

Checkers Forward Jesse Puljujärvi On Funky OT Winner To Force Game 6 Of The Calder Cup Finals
2:17

Jun 22

HIGHLIGHTS: Game 5 Charlotte Checkers vs Abbotsford Canucks | Calder Cup Finals
10:12

Jun 22

Replay: Home - 2025 Charlotte vs Abbotsford | Jun 21 @ 5 PM
2:32:12

Pro · Jun 22

Replay: Away - 2025 Charlotte vs Abbotsford | Jun 21 @ 5 PM
4:03:12

Pro · Jun 22

Who Is Greazy Keyz: Meet The Charlotte Checkers' Music Man
9:17

Jun 21

Artūrs Šilovs Game 4 Highlight Reel
00:54

Jun 21

Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Liked The Team's Start In Game 4 | Calder Cup Finals
6:06

Jun 20