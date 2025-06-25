Videos
Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup In Game 6 Comeback | AHL Playoffs
Jun 24, 2025
After falling behind by two goals early in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals, the Abbotsford Canucks scored three unanswered to claim the AHL Championship.
Abbotsford Canucks Win Calder Cup In Game 6 Comeback | AHL Playoffs
7h ago
Artūrs Šilovs Backstops Abbotsford Canucks To Their First Calder Cup
18h ago
WATCH: Abbotsford Canucks Full Celebration, Handshakes, Calder Cup Presentation And Player Cup Laps
20h ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Game 6 Charlotte Checkers Vs. Abbotsford Canucks For The Calder Cup
21h ago
Replay: Home - 2025 Abbotsford vs Charlotte | Jun 23 @ 6 PM
Pro · 21h ago
Replay: Away - 2025 Abbotsford vs Charlotte | Jun 23 @ 6 PM
Pro · 21h ago
Checkers Forward Jesse Puljujärvi On Funky OT Winner To Force Game 6 Of The Calder Cup Finals
2d ago
Charlotte Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear: "We Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do"
2d ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Game 5 Charlotte Checkers vs Abbotsford Canucks | Calder Cup Finals
2d ago
Replay: Home - 2025 Charlotte vs Abbotsford | Jun 21 @ 5 PM
Pro · 2d ago
Replay: Away - 2025 Charlotte vs Abbotsford | Jun 21 @ 5 PM
Pro · 2d ago
Who Is Greazy Keyz: Meet The Charlotte Checkers' Music Man
3d ago
Artūrs Šilovs Game 4 Highlight Reel
3d ago
Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Liked The Team's Start In Game 4 | Calder Cup Finals
Jun 20
Charlotte Checkers Head Coach Geordie Kinnear Liked Team's Third Period Effort In Game 4
Jun 20