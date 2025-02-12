Videos
Texas Stars Captain Curtis McKenzie Mic'd Up At The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

Feb 11, 2025

Texas Stars and Western Conference All-Star captain Curtis McKenzie wore a mic during the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Skills Challenge.

