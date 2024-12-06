Videos
Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Kevin Korchinski Putting In The Work With Rockford To Get Back To NHL

Dec 6, 2024

Rockford IceHogs defenseman Kevin Korchinski talks about what he learned from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, adjusting to life in the AHL and more.

