Dallas Stars Prospect Antonio Stranges Breaks Down Unique Skating Skills

Dec 4, 2024

Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges has shown off his unique skating ability for years and he breaks down the skill in a one-on-one talk with FloHockey.

