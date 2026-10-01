With the AHL season about to get rolling, one of the most exciting elements of the 2026-27 campaign is how many star prospects are dotting rosters around the league. From top-10 picks to players right on the cusp of realizing their NHL dream, you can find tons of notable players in the AHL this season.

That is certainly true in the Pacific Division. Already the largest division in terms of teams, the number of prospects you can see out west is truly staggering. So for those of you out east that like to stay up late and all of you in the Pacific Time Zone, there is so much for you to cast your eyes on this year.

Here's a look at the prospects I will be watching most closely during the 2026-27 AHL season, which you can watch in its entirety right here on FloHockey.

Caleb Desnoyers, C, Tucson Roadrunners (UTA)

In previous years, Desnoyers would have to be sent back to junior as he is 19, but new rules allow Utah to send him to Tucson. As a result, the 2025 No. 4 overall pick gets a jump on his pro career after dominant performances with the Moncton Wildcats in the last two seasons.

Desnoyers is a legit two-way center withs coring ability. He plays an aggressive style and there’s a craftiness to his game that challenges opponents. I would expect to see him taking a short break from Tucson around the holidays to join Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Tij Iginla, LW, Tucson Roadrunners (UTA)

Selected sixth overall in 2024, Tucson will have two top-10 picks from the parent club on the roster to start the season. Tij Iginla is coming off of an especially encouraging season following losing the 2024-25 campaign to injury. Iginla had 90 points in 49 games with Kelowna in the WHL last season.

A scoring winger with a nose for the net and a great NHL pedigree, Iginla has all the makings of a top-six forward down the road. Getting a chance to get reps in that role in the AHL should help prepare him to join a Mammoth team down the road that has eyes on long-term competitiveness.

Michael Hrabal, G, Tucson Roadrunners (UTA)

If you don't know the name yet, you're about to. Hrabal was an absolutely dominant netminder in college over the last three seasons with UMass. He posted an incredible .937 save percentage in his final campaign with the Minutemen and finished his NCAA career with a .925 mark. Quietly, he was one of the absolute best players in college hockey last season.

Now he goes to the pro ranks, bringing a 6-foot-7 frame with him to the net. He's also remarkably sound technically, has great hockey sense and a real feel for the net. The Mammoth very well could have their goalie of the future here in Hrabal, but he needs lots of AHL time to prep him for his next step. Watch him closely.

Roger McQueen, C, San Diego Gulls (ANA)

After starting the season on the Ducks roster, McQueen was sent to the AHL where he is expected to be able to gain some experience in the role he should eventually play with the Ducks. I'd expect to see him getting some top-six minutes and being given more to do as the season progresses.

The No. 10 pick from 2025 already appeared in seven games with San Diego at the end of last season. That, plus a strong year at Providence College gave him the chance to transition more easily to the pros this year.

Anaheim has a lot of youth and a lot of their positions are filled right now, so McQueen has work to do to make the final roster, but getting the reps in an elevated offensive role against pros can only bring the best out of him.

Stian Solberg, D, San Diego Gulls (ANA)

I would not be surprised to see Solberg earn some call-ups this year from Anaheim as he continues to grow into his game. Solberg plays a physical game with strong defensive instincts and incredible individual strength. You can see the makings of a ferocious defender at the next level.

What I think Solberg could afford to work on this year is upping his offensive game, moving pucks and extending plays more. That's what will help keep him in the NHL beyond the strong defensive play he already possesses. He had 24 points last season and probably has a little more to give.

Braeden Cootes, C, Abbotsford Canucks (VAN)

The 15th overall pick in 2025, Cootes is another 19-year-old getting a chance to play pro this season. He stayed in camp with the Canucks all the way to the finish before ultimately being sent down to Abbotsford to keep building his game.

Cootes is coming off of another highly-successful WHL season that saw him traded to the Prince Albert Raiders, who he helped take to the championship series. He had 23 points in 20 playoff games as one of the team’s top performers. He also has the inside track on being Canada’s captain at the World Juniors this year.

Henry Brzustewicz, D, Ontario Reign (LAK)

Still World Junior-eligible for Team USA, the Kings still have a decision to make with Brzustewicz. It at least appears for now that they’d like to give him some run with the Reign. They have the option of sending him back to the OHL’s London Knights, but the gifted puck mover could help at the AHL level.

He had 54 points in 59 games for London before spending some time in Ontario, where he did not find the score sheet. Seeing if that offensive prowess from junior can translate to the AHL is a worthwhile experiment. They can always send him back to junior if they feel he needs a bit more time.

Carter George, G, Ontario Reign (LAK)

Selected in the second round in 2024, George has shown glimpses of his impressive goaltending capabilities ever since. He has been Canada’s goalie at two World Juniors, helped the Soo Greyhounds reach the second round of the OHL playoffs and now he’s ready to be a full-time pro.

While George lacks prototypical goalie size, he has tremendous hockey sense and moves quickly. His ability to read plays and keep an even-keel are big components of his success.

Hampton Slukynsky, G, Ontario Reign (LAK)

George will have to share the net with Slukynsky this year, who has a real winning pedigree. Slukynsky captured both the USHL's Clark Cup and NCAA national championship. Everywhere he has gone he has been a winner, which always resonates with teams. Now in his first full season as a pro, Slukynsky will have a great competition on his hands with George for starts.

Quinn Hutson, LW, Bakersfield Condors (EDM)

Though Hutson never got drafted, he's quickly earned respect in the AHL with a tremendous rookie season for Bakersfield. Thirty goals will often do that. Hutson was among the top rookies in the AHL last year and continues pushing for an opportunity with the big club.

A four-game stint with the Oilers, which included his first NHL goal, proved that Hutson isn't terribly far away from being able to play some meaningful NHL games. For now, he will be an integral piece of Bakersfield's offensive attack and remains an intriguing prospect to watch.

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