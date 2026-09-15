The AHL season marks the beginning of another year for the NHL's top development league, bringing together some of hockey's best prospects, experienced professionals and players who could be just one call away from the NHL.

For hockey fans looking to follow the next generation of NHL talent, the AHL provides a chance to watch prospects develop while competing against players with experience at the highest levels of professional hockey.

When Does The AHL Season Start?

The 2026-27 AHL regular season begins Oct. 2, 2026, the league's earliest opening date since 2009. The league's 32 teams each will play 72 games during a regular season that runs through April 11.

Opening night features eight games, kicking off an opening weekend that includes 30 games across the league.

Why The AHL Matters In Professional Hockey

The AHL serves as the top development league for the NHL, with all 32 NHL organizations affiliated with an AHL club.

That connection makes the league one of the most important stops on the path to the NHL.

Nearly 90% of current NHL players are AHL graduates , according to the league, and more than 130 Hockey Hall of Fame members spent time in the AHL during their careers.

The AHL isn't only developing players. Coaches, managers, executives and other hockey personnel routinely use the league as a pathway to the NHL.

That will be especially noticeable entering 2026-27.

AHL coaches Manny Malhotra and Ryan Craig were promoted to NHL head-coaching jobs with the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights, respectively, while several other AHL coaches moved into NHL assistant roles during the offseason.

NHL Prospects Are One Call Away

One of the biggest reasons to watch the AHL is simple: The players fans see one night could be playing in the NHL soon after.

AHL rosters are filled with prospects developing within NHL organizations, and movement between the two leagues is a constant part of the season.

The league's rules are designed with development in mind. Of the 18 skaters a team dresses for a game, at least 12 must qualify as development players with 260 or fewer games of professional experience entering the season.

That creates a league where young prospects can develop alongside experienced professionals while competing for roster spots, NHL call-ups and championships.

For fans interested in following prospects before they establish themselves in the NHL, the AHL provides one of the best opportunities in hockey.

Why Fans Should Watch The AHL

The combination of NHL prospects, established veterans and constant roster movement makes the AHL one of the most unpredictable leagues in professional hockey.

A breakout performance can lead to an NHL call-up. A player sent down from the NHL can immediately change an AHL lineup. Young prospects can develop into stars over the course of a season while teams simultaneously battle for the Calder Cup.

The league also provides plenty of history and rivalries of its own.

The 2026-27 season is the AHL's 91st year of operation, and the league will celebrate its history on Nov. 7, when all 32 teams are scheduled to play exactly 90 years after the first games in league history were played on Nov. 7, 1936.

Whether following an NHL organization's top prospects, supporting a local club or watching the Calder Cup race develop, there are storylines across the league throughout the season.

What To Expect This AHL Season

The Toronto Marlies enter the season as the defending Calder Cup champions after defeating theChicago Wolves 4-1 in the 2026 Calder Cup Finals. Toronto's championship run included five playoff series and ended with the franchise lifting the Calder Cup for the second time..

The season eventually leads to the Calder Cup Playoffs, where teams will battle for one of professional hockey's oldest championship trophies.

From prospects trying to earn their first NHL call-up to veterans chasing another championship, the 2026-27 AHL season offers hockey fans plenty to follow from opening night through the Calder Cup Finals.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, QMJHL, OHL, USHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the AHL and more. Every AHL game is available on AHLTV on FloHockey. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Conversation On Social