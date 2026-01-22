Taking A Look Back At The AHL And The Great Outdoors

Ballparks, fairgrounds, football stadiums, the AHL will play wherever there is ice.

Friday’s Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic in Hastings, Minn. will be the 13th outdoor game in AHL history. The Iowa Wild will face the Milwaukee Admirals as part of annual Hockey Day Minnesota festivities in Hastings, a town located just southwest of the Twin Cities.

Live broadcast coverage will begin at 5:30 PM ET exclusively on FloHockey and the FloHockey 24/7 FAST Channel available on Prime Video (US only), Fubo (US and Canada), and Bell Fibe TV on Channel 3201 (Canada only). FloHockey is producing the broadcast.

Here is a look at some of the notable moments from the AHL’s time spent in the great outdoors:

2010 – Going outdoors

The Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Senators meet in the AHL’s first outdoor game. A then-record crowd of 21,508 fans jam the New York State Fairgrounds to see a 2-1 win for the Crunch. Syracuse forward Alexandre Picard, a 2004 first-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets, records the first outdoor goal in AHL history.

2012 – A record crowd

This time it’s a baseball stadium, the first such venue in AHL outdoor game history, as the Adirondack Phantoms host the Hershey Bears at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The teams play in front of an AHL-record 45,653 as the Phantoms take a 4-3 overtime victory from their long-time rival.

2012 – Canada’s turn

Only 15 days after the Bears-Phantoms game, the AHL stages its first outdoor game on Canadian ice. The Hamilton Bulldogs and Toronto Marlies meet in the Battle of Ontario at Ivor Wynne Stadium, then the home of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Marlies come away with a 7-2 victory.

2013 – Off to Hershey

The AHL’s flagship franchise, the Hershey Bears, get their chance to go outdoors again. This time it’s on home ice and just a short walk from iconic Hersheypark Arena, the Bears’ home from 1936 through 2001. In a battle of Pennsylvania rivals, the football stadium sees the Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins meet, but the visitors take a 2-1 win. Hersheypark Stadium will host another outdoor game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2018.

2013 – Two long-time AHL markets meet

Few cities have more AHL history than Cleveland and Rochester. The Rochester Americans host the Lake Erie Monsters at Frontier Field, the home of Triple-A Baseball’s Rochester Red Wings. The hometown fans see a come-from-behind 5-4 shootout win for the Amerks.

2015 – Westward-bound

In a pivotal year for the AHL, the league placed five teams on the West Coast in a dramatic reshaping of the league map. That decision has prompted significant growth, and the Pacific Division now has 10 teams. To mark the memorable year, the host Stockton Heat and Bakersfield Condors meet at Raley Field in Sacramento in an all-California battle outdoors to see a 3-2 win for the home team.

2017 – Staying out west

Bakersfield gets to host its own outdoor event, facing the Ontario Reign in another clash of California clubs. Played at Bakersfield College’s football stadium, it is a wet, wild, rainy evening as the Condors take a 3-2 overtime decision.

2023 – Hitting the gridiron

After a five-year gap between outdoor games, the AHL gets its first shot in an NFL stadium. The Cleveland Monsters meet Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. The game’s afternoon start is delayed when heavy sun impacts ice conditions, so the match-up is pushed to the evening. The wait is worth it for Monsters fans as they see a 3-2 overtime win for the home team.

2024 – Going south

It’s back to the ballpark as the Charlotte Checkers face Rochester at Truist Field, the home of Triple-A Baseball’s Charlotte Knights. With Charlotte’s gleaming skyline overlooking the stadium, Mackie Samoskevich’s goal sends the Checkers on to a 5-2 win.



