How To Watch The Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic

For only the 13th time in AHL history, two teams will take to the ice for an outdoor game in front of thousands as the Iowa Wild take on the Milwaukee Admirals at the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic. The must-see event will be held during the 20th anniversary of Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 in Hastings, Minn., on Friday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 PM ET, broadcast live exclusively on FloHockey and the FloHockey 24/7 FAST Channel available on Prime Video (US only), Fubo (US and Canada), and Bell Fibe TV on Channel 3201 (Canada only).

Emotions will be high and the temperature may be the lowest in professional hockey history, as the Iowa Wild take the ice in front of a home crowd, while Milwaukee, currently one of the best teams in the league, hopes to make a statement as contenders for the AHL’s Calder Cup. Hastings is preparing for a fun-filled weekend for 80,000 hockey fans with thrilling outdoor hockey, community pride, and unforgettable moments during its Hockey Day celebration.

Produced by FloSports, the broadcast team for the game includes Ben Gislason, Voice of the Iowa Wild, who will call play-by-play with Mark Parrish (Analyst) and the debut of FloHockey’s Robert Babiak (Rinkside Reporter). The special broadcast will also feature prominent guests from the AHL and NHL including: Jeff Taffe, United Heroes League Chief Development Officer and NHL/AHL alumnus; Matt Hendricks, Iowa Wild General Manager; Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; and FloHockey’s Chris Peters.

FloHockey’s coverage of the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic will reach the widest audience possible across the FloSports platform and distribution partners. The company will support the live stream with round-the-clock social coverage led by Devon Horan and Lizz Child to capture all the moments on and off the ice.

How To Find FloHockey 24/7

FloHockey 24/7 is FloHockey's free FAST channel. You can watch it on Prime Video (U.S. only), Fubo (U.S. and Canada), and Bell Fibe TV on Channel 3201(Canada only). FloHockey 24/7 is also available on FloHockey's YouTube channel.

Where Is The Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic?

The Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic will be played at the United Heroes League arena in Hastings, Minnesota. The permanent outdoor rink is the host site for Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 and the AHL game between the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals will be the first professional game to be included in the event's 20-year history.

Hastings is about 30 minutes southeast of the Twin Cities.

When Is The Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic?

The 2026 Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic will be played Friday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT. The game will stream live on FloHockey, as well as its FloHockey 24/7 FAST Channel.

