Milan Lucic Signs With The Springfield Thunderbirds

Milan Lucic is coming to the AHL.

The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Tuesday that they have signed the forward, a veteran of 17 NHL seasons, to a professional tryout deal. Lucic, 37, had gone to training camp with the St. Louis Blues, Springfield’s parent club, on a tryout in September. He played four preseason games before an injury sidelined him. This move to Springfield will be his first AHL stint.

Springfield next plays Friday night when the Bridgeport Islanders visit MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds are off to a 1-6-1-1 start, second-worst in the AHL.

Lucic has played 1,177 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion returned to the Bruins for four games in the 2023-24 campaign. That same season he entered the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program. He missed the 2024-25 season and has completed the program. In all, he has 233-353-586 in regular-season NHL play along with 29-48-77 in 136 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Given their start, the Blues have been busy this week remodeling the Springfield roster. They acquired defenseman Calle Rosén from the Washington Capitals on Monday for defenseman Corey Schueneman. Springfield also sent forward Sam Bitten to Hershey for future considerations in a separate trade with Washington’s AHL affiliate.

Rosén, 31, is familiar to Blues management from his three seasons in the St. Louis organization that featured 73 regular-season contests at the NHL level along with 108 regular-season appearances with Springfield. An offseason signing by the Capitals, Rosén had 1-6-7 in nine games with the Bears. That one goal came in overtime of a 3-2 win for the Bears last Friday night on Springfield ice. He is a proven number-one defenseman at the AHL level and can be a top power-play contributor as well. He also won the 2018 Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies.

With an 0-4-1-1 losing streak, the Thunderbirds are last in the Atlantic Division as they enter a hectic November schedule. They picked up just two points in a 3-in-3 weekend that ended with a 2-1 shootout loss at Bridgeport this past Sunday. After facing the Islanders Friday, they are back in Bridgeport on Saturday. In all, they will play 12 games in 29 nights this month.

