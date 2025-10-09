Radim Mrtka, Tom Willander And 16 Rookies To Watch In The AHL This Season

The AHL season is set to begin Friday. The early season is always a bit unique as we’re coming down to the wire to see when and which players will be made available to the AHL clubs, but we’re already starting to get that picture.

With the season just around the corner, I thought we’d take a look at some of the fresh faces we are expecting to see around the league. Many rookies on the AHL teams will prove to be important assets for the NHL parent clubs down the road. Here’s a good look at players that will be spending a good chunk of their first season in the AHL.

Radim Mrtka, D, Rochester Americans (BUF)

The Sabres have a multitude of options for how to handle Mrtka, who was selected ninth overall last June. He is still junior eligible and could be sent to the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL, where he finished out last season. But it seems as though the Sabres want to have him at least start in Rochester. Mrtka is a 6-foot-6 right-shot defenseman who had some limited pro experience in Czechia. We’ll have to wait and see if Mrtka sticks in Rochester, but he’s an exciting talent with a massive ceiling and would be fun to watch if he sticks in the AHL.

Tom Willander, D, Abbotsford Canucks (VAN)

After a will-he, won’t-he saga last offseason, Willander signed with the Canucks after two NCAA seasons at Boston University. The 20-year-old Swede was picked 11th overall in 2023 and looks poised to make an impact in Year 1 for the defending Calder Cup champions. Willander is a strong two-way player with great mobility and a high hockey IQ. He got a look with Sweden’s national senior team last year, so has at least had a small taste of pro-level hockey. As a two-time World Junior participant and having played in the NCAA Frozen Four last year, he has never shrunk in the spotlight. Canucks fans will be watching him extra closely this season.

Oliver Moore, C, Rockford IceHogs (CHI)

One of the fastest players not currently in the NHL, Moore is a two-time World Junior gold medalist and first-year pro after two years at the University of Minnesota. Selected 19th overall in 2023, he is among the many Blackhawks first-rounders getting extended time in the AHL. Moore appeared in nine games with the Blackhawks last season, registering four assists. I’d expect him to play a lot with Rockford, getting reps as a middle-six center. He’s a lot of fun to watch when he gets a head of steam, so perhaps we’ll get a chance to see him at the AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford.

psst... the assist from Oliver Moore is his first NHL point👏 pic.twitter.com/iWzHkgEpNm — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 5, 2025

Andrew Cristall, LW, Hershey Bears (WSH)

A big test awaits Cristall who has met every challenge in his young career with an awful lot of points. The 5-foot-10 forward has been doubted for his size, but last season he scored 132 points including 48 goals in the WHL. He had another 41 points in 19 playoff games. One of the most productive players in junior hockey over the last three years, Cristall has to prove he can handle the pro grind, as well as the size and strength of his opponents. There are few better places to learn how to handle it, though, than Hershey.

Gabe Perreault, RW, Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR)

Rangers fans may be disappointed he’s not with the big club, but Perreault going to the AHL is goingt o be a good chance for him to get the reps needed to be a top-six forward at the next level. He’s going to get a ton of mintues and elevated roles in Hartford, which is what you want to see for your best players. The 2023 23rd overall pick had 108 points over two seasons at Boston College, won two World Junior golds and is among the smartest playmakers in his age group. We’ll find out how much of the production Perreault has made a trademark of his career translates to pro. If it does quickly, he likely won’t need to wait long for a call from the Rangers.

Tanner Molendyk, D, Milwaukee Admirals (NSH)

The 24th overall pick in 2023, Molendyk is set for his first season of pro hockey. The thing that will stand out right away is his skating, but he also has the ability to move pucks and make plays. Molendyk had 47 points in 49 WHL games last season before posting 20 in 18 playoff games as Medicine Hat won the WHL and reached the Memorial Cup Final. With experience on the big stage at the World Juniors and the Mem Cup, Molendyk should thrive in the Milwaukee market.

Igor Chernyshov, LW, San Jose Barracuda (SJS)

After appearing in just 23 games with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL last season, Chernyshov is getting his first full season of North American pro hockey. In those 23 games, the Russian forward had 55 points as he dominated the junior ranks. He also has 34 career KHL games under his belt, so he is no stranger to the pros. Now with San Jose, the 6-foot-3 forward will enter with some high expectations and a whole lot of intrigue as he makes the adjustment to the AHL. With the skill Chernyshov possesses, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him grab a few highlights this season.

Oliver Bonk, D, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (PHI)

Selected 22nd overall in 2023, Bonk is set for his first pro action in the AHL. The last two seasons with the London Knights had long playoff runs to the OHL title and trips to the Memorial Cup. That left no room to even get a taste of pro games at the end of his season. Bonk was a standout in junior, a two-time Canadian World Junior player and never had fewer than 40 points in an OHL season. His solid two-way play will be honed in Allentown, with a likely top-four role. Bonk is currently still with the Flyers as an injured non-roster player while dealing with an upper-body injury.

Stian Solberg, D, San Diego Gulls (ANA)

Solberg appeared in 10 games at the end of last season with San Diego and now figures to be a prominent player in their roster this year. Solberg has played professionally the last two years, first in Norway’s top pro league and last year in the SHL. One constant in his game is that he plays physically, and opposing teams need to be aware of when he’s on the ice. Solberg has a lot of great qualities to his game, which should allow him to play a lot of minutes for the Gulls this season.

Ivan Ryabkin, LW, Chicago Wolves (CAR)

Ryabkin is one of the youngest players in the AHL coming into the season, making the rare, but not unprecedented, jump directly from the USHL to the AHL. He also played some KHL games in the last few years, but Ryabkin should prepare for the new challenge that will come playing in the AHL at 18. Ryabkin has a tremendous shot, but he also plays the game with a bit of a temper. There will be questions about if he’s really ready for what the AHL will throw at him, but should the Hurricanes choose, he still can be sent back to junior.

Brayden Yager, C, Manitoba Moose (WPG)

Selected by Pittsburgh in 2023, 14th overall, Yager was traded to Winnipeg in the Rutger McGroarty deal. Yager has been among the more productive players in the WHL the last few seasons, including an 82-point campaign in 2024-25. He won a WHL title with Moose Jaw in 2024 as well. Yager has a lot of skill and will likely play high in Manitoba’s lineup. He’ll be trying to learn the ropes of a top-six player to see if he can fit that role as he reaches the NHL.

Colby Barlow, assisted by Brayden Yager 🚨 🍎



F U T U R E 🤖 pic.twitter.com/cEcOKxcCUy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 22, 2024

Daniil But, LW, Tucson Roadrunners (UTA)

A 6-foot-6 forward is hard enough to find, but even harder to find one with the skill level But possesses. He looked good in the NHL preseason, but is going to get his feet wet in the AHL before making the big time. After two full seasons in the KHL, But will have to adjust to North American pro hockey. With his size and his hands, however, it might be easier than we think for him. The 12th overall pick in 2023, But has a lot of expectations on him and can start building towards those with a strong start in Tucson.

Trevor Connelly, LW, Henderson Silver Knights (VGK)

Connelly is starting the season injured, which means he’ll likely be ticketed for the AHL when he returns to health. He was Vegas’s 19th overall pick in 2024 and surprised some when he signed right after his freshman year at Providence. He is still eligible to represent the U.S. at the World Juniors, and was actually hurt during the training camp for that event. Starting from behind could prove difficult for Connelly as he tries to catch up. We’ll have to see if the Golden Knights ultimately decide to keep him in the AHL or possibly send him to junior.

Ilya Protas, Hershey Bears (WSH)

Protas finished second in the OHL with 124 points last season and is still eligible to return, but because he was drafted out of the USHL, he is eligible to go to the AHL to start the season. That’s where Washington has the 6-foot-5 center right now and he could stick around there. If Protas shows he can still play with the skill he has shown in junior at the pro level, he’s going to be a call-up option for Washington before long.

Quinn Hutson, RW, Bakersfield Condors (EDM)

An undrafted free agent who signed with Edmonton at the end of last season and even got into two games with them, is going to start the year in Bakersfield. Hutson, whose younger brother Lane won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year, had his own success last season. Quinn posted 23 goals and 50 points in helping lead BU to the Men’s Frozen Four. As the Oilers look to get low-cost production, players like Hutson could do them a huge favor by earning a spot with the big club. One would have to think he is an early candidate for recalls if the Oilers need someone in a pinch.

Jack Devine, LW, Charlotte Checkers (FLA)

After leading the NCAA in scoring last season, Devine joined the Checkers for their run to the Calder Cup Finals. He didn’t play regularly in the playoffs, but was inserted into the lineup during the final series and made an impact. He finished the playoffs with five points over his last four games, giving a taste of what could be to come this season. A supremely gifted playmaker, Devine looks like a legitimate threat to be a Rookie of the Year contender.

🔥 This kid is on fire! 🔥



Jack Devine makes it 2-0 Charlotte with Powell and Okuliar connecting on the odd-man break. Devine has points in every game since he got back into the lineup.@CheckersHockey | @FlaPanthers | @LO_FLAPanthers#AHL #CalderCup #CheckersHockey #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/8jxbhf7Crw — FloHockey (@FloHockey) June 23, 2025

