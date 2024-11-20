AHL Power Rankings: Laval Rocket Take Over Top Spot

Every two weeks throughout the regular season, FloHockey's AHL expert Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams.

This week features a new number-one team -- the Laval Rocket, who have gone on an early-season tear led by some of the Montreal Canadiens' to young prospects. Another prospect-laden club, the Grand Rapids Griffins, has made a quick climb up the rankings as well.

See where your favorite team ranks based on the Power Rankings and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls. You can also see the full AHL standings here to see how it compares with our power rankings.

1. Laval Rocket (+4)

What’s most encouraging for the Rocket is that it is the prospects who are doing much of the driving, the players whom the Montreal Canadiens are counting on for the future. Players like Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Adam Engstrom, Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy, and others are taking significant roles and thriving. And what a story Connor Hughes has been. Signed out of Switzerland, the 28-year-old is pushing for the Laval number-one job in his first pro season in North America.

2. Grand Rapids Griffins (+6)

Scoring was an issue, but that has started to come for the Griffins. The Detroit Red Wings have managed Sebastian Cossa’s development methodically and patiently, and they are seeing results from him. Much like Laval, Grand Rapids is a team where the top prospects are allowed to take important roles but are also surrounded by good character veteran support.

3. Calgary Wranglers (--)

After a 6-2-0-0 homestand, the Wranglers are finally back out on the road. They got a weekend split at San Jose to open a seven-game road trip and a stretch of 10 of 14 games away from Calgary. If the Pacific Division-leading Wranglers can navigate this journey reasonably well, they could position themselves to put a significant gap between them and the rest of their division mates.

4. Milwaukee Admirals (-3)

The Admirals were able to feast quite a bit on Chicago early, taking three of four meetings while the Wolves were still trying to get to know each other. Milwaukee slipped a bit defensively last weekly, but there is no doubt that head coach Karl Taylor will address that issue before a visit to Cleveland.

5. Hershey Bears (-1)

A 6-1 drubbing on home ice to Bridgeport left head coach Todd Nelson more than a bit miffed. The back-to-back defending Calder Cup champion Bears are mostly still getting winning results, but the process is nowhere near where should be expected with the roster that they have. The Bears hit the road early this week to head to Toronto, where they open a stretch of three games in four nights.

6. Toronto Marlies (+1)

Very quickly the Marlies are getting accustomed to playing tight games. Seven of their past eight contests have been one-goal decisions.

7. Coachella Valley Firebirds (+15)

It only seemed a matter of time before a dramatically overhauled Firebirds roster would start to find its way. New head coach Derek Laxdal has a knack as a quick turnaround specialist, and he is proving to be exactly that once again just as he did with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals in his previous stop.

8. San Jose Barracuda (-2)

After Calgary dealt the Barracuda a 6-2 home loss, they rallied for a split of the teams’ two-game series. But Yaroslav Askarov’s recall to the San Jose Sharks is a major question if it’s for an extended time. A trip to Toronto is next.

9. Cleveland Monsters (+11)

The Monsters overcame a hectic schedule last week and swept everything that was put in front of them. Forward Rocco Grimaldi, who went unsigned until the first day of the season, is his usual self again. He had 3-7-10 in his games last week and is now up to third in league scoring.

10. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (-1)

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ issues have certainly impacted Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The AHL affiliate has already had five goaltenders record at least one decision this season. Joel Blomqvist was the latest to take his turn in new head coach Kirk MacDonald’s net this past Saturday night. The question that arises is that if Pittsburgh’s problems continue, how much might that impact Wilkes-Barre/Scranton?

11. Texas Stars (--)

12. Hartford Wolf Pack (--)

13. Belleville Senators (-3)

14. Charlotte Checkers (-12)

15. Syracuse Crunch (--)

16. Colorado Eagles (-3)

17. Rochester Americans (-3)

18. Bakersfield Condors (--)

19. Ontario Reign (--)

20. Abbotsford Canucks (-3)

21. Tucson Roadrunners (-5)

22. Iowa Wild (+1)

23. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (+1)

24. Rockford IceHogs (-3)

25. Springfield Thunderbirds (+2)

26. Manitoba Moose (--)

27. Providence Bruins (-2)

28. Bridgeport Islanders (+1)

29. Chicago Wolves (+1)

30. San Diego Gulls (-2)

31. Henderson Silver Knights (--)

32. Utica Comets (--)

