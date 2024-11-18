San Jose Sharks Call Up Top Goalie Prospect Yaroslav Askarov

Since arriving in San Jose, all Yaroslav Askarov has done is live up to the hype. After a sparkling nine games with the AHL Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks have recalled one of the top goalie prospects in the NHL.

Askarov, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Nashville Predators over the summer, was recalled after Vitek Vanecek left San Jose's game Saturday night with an apparent injury.

In his nine starts with the Barracuda, Askarov has won six while posting a .939 save percentage and 1.92 goals-against average. He started the season with back-to-back shutouts and has allowed two or fewer goals in five games. The 22-year-old netminder has pushed his career AHL numbers to 62-32-6 with a .914 save percentage and 11 career shutouts.

Askarov has appeared in three NHL games over his young career. The 11th overall pick in 2020 by Nasville is 1-1-0 with a .914 save percentage in his brief NHL time spent with the Predators.

The Sharks have been evenly splitting time between Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood, who have started nine and 10 games, respectively. Blackwood has put up far better numbers in the tandem, with a .914 save percentage. Meanwhile, San Jose is last in the Pacific Division through their first 19 games and have a league-low five wins so far this season. All five of those wins have come in their last 10 games, however.

Even if Askarov's recall is not permanent, his arrival could give Sharks a first real glimpse in the NHL of the goalie that many believe will be the answer to their long-term question in net. He is in the midst of his most impressive season in the AHL to date, and may also be critical to the Barracuda's hopes for their best season since arriving in San Jose.

Ironically, however, Askarov's recall comes after his worst start of the season, allowing four goals on 23 shots in a loss to the Calgary Wranglers. It was only the second game of the season where he had a save percentage south of .900, though.

The Barracuda currently trail the Wranglers in second place in the Pacifiv DIvision with a 9-5-0 record through their first 14 games. The Sharks' AHL club will not be in action until Saturday when they travel to Toronto for a rare trip to take on the Marlies over a Saturday-Sunday series.

How To Watch The AHL On FloHockey

The AHL is streaming on FloHockey and the FloSports app. Live games, replays, highlights and breaking news also will be available on both platforms.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch ECHL, USHL, AHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social