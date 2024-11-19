Buffalo Sabres Send Levi To Rochester For Work

Devon Levi needs work, and the Rochester Americans have plenty of it to offer.

With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen set to return in net for the Buffalo Sabres after missing two games with an injury, the NHL club assigned Levi to the Amerks on Monday. Buffalo had also reacquired James Reimer via waivers last week from the Anaheim Ducks after having lost the NHL veteran to that same team on waivers Oct. 7. The Sabres start a three-game West Coast trip this week.

Levi had struggled to find time in net with the Sabres, something that would have been further complicated by Reimer’s arrival. In seven games for the Sabres, the 22-year-old has gone 2-5-0 | 3.95 | .870 and was in net for a 5-2 loss at Philadelphia this past Saturday night. He also went through a similar move midway through last season after appearing in 20 games for the Sabres. Assigned to the Amerks last January, he ended up playing 26 games down the stretch and going 16-6-4 | 2.42 | .927 and then playing in all five of the Amerks’ playoff games.

Levi turned pro in March 2023 following two standout seasons at Northeastern, where he twice won the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA’s top goaltender. He also was a Hobey Baker Award finalist each season among an array of other honors. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Florida Panthers in 2020, he came to the Buffalo organization for Sam Reinhart in a deal that also brought a first-round pick that became Jiri Kulich in July 2021.

Fifth in the North Division at 7-5-2-0, the Amerks have a stretch of three games in four nights this week. After a Wednesday game at Laval, the Amerks are home Friday against Hershey before Utica visits Saturday. They play three games a week for each of the next five weeks. Rochester also got Felix Sandström back in net for a 2-1 loss at Toronto this past Sunday.





Sandström had been out since taking a hit from Ben Harpur on Nov. 8 that resulted in a four-game suspension for the Hartford Wolf Pack veteran. Michael Hauser has played nine games for Rochester and is 4-3-1 | 2.69 | .897.

