FloHockey's AHL Top 5 Plays Of The Week: Michigan Goal, First Pro Goals & More

The Grand Rapids Griffins, Rockford IceHogs, Charlotte Checkers, Bakersfield Condors and the Chicago Wolves all make it in the AHL top-five plays!

5. Grand Rapids' Griffins Sheldon Dries shows off the hands and the finish with a beauty.

4. Rockford IceHogs' Oliver Greene buries the OT winner.

3. Charlotte Checkers' Gracyn Sawchyn scores his first professional goal.

2. Bakersfield Condors' Quinn Hutson scores his first professional goal.

1. Chicago Wolves' Bradly Nadeau wraps in a Michigan goal.