ALL ACCESS: AHL All Star Skills Competition Behind The Scenes - Yaroslav Askarov Mic'd Up, Smart Glasses POV, On-Ice Access And More

FloHockey takes you inside the AHL All-Star Skills competition with unprecedented access to the league's midseason showcase of top NHL prospects and high-performing AHL veterans.

Go on the ice and on the bench with stars. See what the players see with never-before-seen footage from Smart Glasses worn by players competing in events. Hear from the always entertaining San Jose Sharks prospect Yaroslav Askarov, who was mic'd up for the event and see the best moments from a new perspective.

Photography: Matt Kricheli and Lizz Child

Editor: Taylor Doganieri