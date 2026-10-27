From scary-good scoring streaks to teams haunting the top of the standings, here are five must-watch AHL games this Halloween weekend, Oct. 30–Nov. 1, on FloHockey.

Four third-period goals in one week. A defenseman leading the league in scoring. And a Grand Rapids team that's been downright frightening for opponents.

Halloween weekend is bringing more than tricks and treats to the American Hockey League (AHL). With the 2026-27 season heating up, some of the league's hottest teams and players are giving opponents plenty of reasons to be afraid.

From a Pacific Division showdown in Ontario to a Pennsylvania rivalry in Hershey, here are five AHL games worth watching from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 on FloHockey.

What Are The 5 Must-Watch AHL Games This Weekend?

Here are five AHL games to watch on FloHockey from Oct. 30–Nov. 1, 2026. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 31

Laval Rocket at Calgary Wranglers | 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 1

Team records and player statistics reflect Oct. 27 and may change before the weekend.

Friday, Oct. 30 | 10 p.m. ET

Ontario: 5-3-0-0, six goals from Martin Chromiak

Tucson: 4-2-2-0, six-game point streak

Apparently, Martin Chromiak saves his best work for the third period.

The Ontario Reign forward was named AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 26 after scoring four goals and recording six points across three games. All four goals came in the final period, including two game-winners.

Chromiak now has six goals and eight points through eight games.

Tucson has been difficult to put away, too. The Roadrunners have earned points in six consecutive games, going 4-0-2-0 during that stretch.

Both teams enter the week with 10 points in the Pacific Division, setting up an intriguing two-game series in Ontario on Friday and Saturday.

For Tucson, the challenge is keeping Chromiak from delivering another late-game winner.

Saturday, Oct. 31 | 2 p.m. ET

Laval: 7-2-0-0, first in the North Division

Calgary: 5-5-0-0, three-game losing streak

Luke Mittelstadt has been putting up numbers that would make most forwards jealous.

The Laval defenseman leads the AHL with 15 points through nine games, helping the Rocket establish themselves as one of the league's strongest early contenders.

And Mittelstadt isn't doing it alone.

The Laval Rocket has scored 35 goals while allowing just 16, producing an impressive plus-19 goal differential through nine games.

The Calgary Wranglers enters the week looking for answers after three consecutive losses, including back-to-back defeats against Abbotsford last weekend.

The Wranglers will get two chances to slow down Laval, beginning Thursday before Saturday's rematch.

Containing Mittelstadt would be a good place to start.

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 4 p.m. ET

Grand Rapids: 7-1-1-1, first in the Central Division

Chicago: 3-4-0-1, four-game point streak

Grand Rapids has collected 16 of a possible 20 points this season. The Griffins have also made a habit of getting results when games get interesting.

The Central Division leaders have earned points in six consecutive games, including a 5-2 victory over Cleveland on Oct. 24.

Grand Rapids has scored 37 goals through 10 games, establishing one of the AHL's most productive offenses.

Chicago presents a different kind of challenge.

The Wolves struggled out of the gate, but have collected points in four consecutive games. They also defeated Milwaukee 4-2 on Oct. 24 before falling to the Admirals in a shootout the following day.

Sunday's matchup offers Chicago an opportunity to show its recent improvement against the AHL's overall points leader.

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 5 p.m. ET

Hershey: 5-2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: 4-3-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division

There's rarely a shortage of motivation when Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton meet.

This time, the standings provide a little extra incentive.

The Hershey Bears leads the Atlantic Division with 10 points through seven games, while the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins sit just one point behind with nine through eight.

The Bears enter the week following a 5-2 win over Belleville on Oct. 24, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton edged Hartford 3-2 the same night.

The Penguins have scored 31 goals through eight games, compared with Hershey's 24 in seven.

Sunday's Pennsylvania rivalry gives both clubs an early opportunity to strengthen their position in a competitive Atlantic Division.

Friday, Oct. 30 | 7 p.m. ET

Milwaukee: 5-2-0-0, third in the Central Division

Cleveland: 5-3-0-0, fourth in the North Division

Goals have been hard to come by against Milwaukee.

The Admirals have allowed just 14 goals through seven games, an average of two per contest, while building a 5-2-0-0 record.

The Cleveland Monsters, meanwhile, has scored 29 goals through eight games and has already been involved in several high-scoring contests.

The Monsters split two games against Grand Rapids last weekend, winning 3-2 in a shootout Friday before falling 5-2 Saturday.

Milwaukee also had a competitive weekend, splitting a pair against Chicago, including a 2-1 shootout victory Sunday.

Now the Admirals' defense faces a Cleveland offense averaging more than three goals per game.

The teams meet Friday and again Saturday afternoon, giving both clubs two opportunities to make their mark.

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