Five goals in two games from John Leonard. A 13-point start from Luke Mittelstadt. And an AHL Player of the Week who might already be headed for bigger things.

The 2026-27 American Hockey League (AHL) season is off to the races, and the Oct. 23-25 weekend brings another packed slate to FloHockey. From a showdown between early division contenders in Grand Rapids to an all-Canadian Pacific Division matchup, these five games offer a little bit of everything.

Grand Rapids and Cleveland Monsters renew an early-season battle, Laval welcomes the AHL's newest franchise and Bruins looks to build on a statement victory over Hershey. Here's when the five featured games start, which players are making noise and why they're worth watching.

What Are The 5 Must-Watch AHL Games This Weekend?

Here are five AHL games to watch on FloHockey from Oct. 23-25, 2026. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 23

Saturday, Oct. 24

Team records, standings and player statistics reflect the Oct. 20 snapshot and may change before the weekend.

Why Watch Cleveland Monsters vs. Grand Rapids Griffins?

Friday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. ET

Grand Rapids: 5-1-1-0, first in the Central Division

Cleveland: 4-2-0-0, among the North Division's early contenders

John Leonard has decided that scoring one goal a game is overrated.

The Grand Rapids forward scored five goals across two games against Rockford last weekend, including a hat trick in Sunday's 5-1 victory. Leonard recorded three goals and an assist in that game, helping the Griffins complete a weekend sweep of the IceHogs.

Grand Rapids has 11 points through seven games and sits atop the Central Division. Head coach Dan Watson's team has found ways to win behind a combination of timely scoring and promising goaltending.

Cleveland presents a familiar challenge. The Monsters and Griffins already split two meetings earlier this season, with Grand Rapids winning 5-2 on Oct. 2 before Cleveland responded with a 5-4 overtime victory on Oct. 4.

Now the teams meet twice more, beginning Friday at Van Andel Arena.

With both clubs looking to establish themselves among the AHL's early contenders, this series should offer a useful measuring stick.

Why Watch Hamilton Hammers vs. Laval Rocket?

Friday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. ET

Laval: 5-1-0-0, first in the North Division

Hamilton: First-year AHL franchise

The Hamilton Hammers are still introducing themselves to the AHL. Laval has been busy reminding everyone why it's one of the North Division's teams to beat.

The Laval Rocket enter the week with 10 points through six games, and Luke Mittelstadt has been one of the league's most productive players.

Mittelstadt leads the AHL with 13 points, including four goals and nine assists, through six appearances. His production has helped Laval establish itself at the top of the North Division standings.

Hamilton offers an entirely different storyline.

The Hammers are navigating their inaugural AHL season under head coach Jay McKee, with the club looking to build its identity against established competition.

A road series against Laval provides a difficult early assignment, especially against a Rocket team with one of the league's hottest scorers.

The clubs meet Friday and again Saturday afternoon, giving Hamilton two opportunities to test itself against the North Division leader.

Why Watch Providence Bruins vs. Hartford Wolf Pack?

Friday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. ET

The Providence Bruins has spent the opening weeks of the season trying to rediscover the form that made it one of the AHL's best clubs last year.

A 6-1 victory over Hershey on Oct. 18 offered an encouraging sign.

Michael Eyssimont scored a hat trick against the Bears, helping the Bruins deliver one of their most convincing performances of the young season.

The result was especially welcome after Providence's difficult start following last season's 54-win, 110-point campaign.

New head coach Trent Whitfield is overseeing a Bruins roster that underwent significant offseason changes, making consistency an early priority.

The Hartford Wolf Pack has its own coaching storyline.

Wolf Pack head coach Jay Leach previously played and coached in Providence, giving Friday's matchup an additional connection beyond the longstanding rivalry between the clubs.

For Providence, the question is whether the offensive spark against Hershey can become something sustainable.

For Hartford, it's an opportunity to slow down a familiar opponent and strengthen its own position in the Atlantic Division.

Why Watch Syracuse Crunch vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms?

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 7:05 p.m. ET

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have been winning games. Their hottest scorer, meanwhile, has been making a strong case for an NHL opportunity.

Alex Bump was named AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 19 after recording five goals and six points across three games.

The Philadelphia Flyers prospect scored in each of his first five AHL appearances this season, collecting seven goals and eight points.

That production helped Lehigh Valley complete a perfect three-game road trip, including victories over Hartford and Springfield.

But there's a catch.

Philadelphia recalled Bump on Oct. 19, meaning his availability for Saturday's matchup with Syracuse is uncertain.

The recall is a reminder of what makes the AHL so interesting. A team's biggest star can become an NHL storyline almost overnight.

For Lehigh Valley, the challenge is maintaining its momentum regardless of who is in the lineup.

The Syracuse Crunch enters the matchup looking to build consistency after a difficult opening stretch in the North Division.

Saturday offers the Crunch an opportunity to test themselves against one of the league's more intriguing early-season teams.

Why Watch Calgary Wranglers vs. Abbotsford Canucks?

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 8 p.m. ET

Calgary: 10 points through seven games, first in the Pacific Division

Abbotsford: Coming off a 7-3 victory over Coachella Valley

The Pacific Division has wasted little time producing interesting matchups, and Calgary's trip to Abbotsford brings two Canadian clubs together for a weekend series.

The Wranglers enter the week leading the Pacific Division with 10 points through seven games, establishing themselves among the conference's early contenders.

Calgary has shown offensive promise, particularly on the power play, as it looks to build momentum through a busy October schedule.

Where Can I Watch AHL Games This Weekend?

All five featured AHL games are scheduled to stream live on FloHockey during the Oct. 23-25 weekend.

Fans can watch through FloHockey or the FloSports app on supported mobile devices, smart TVs and streaming platforms.

Visit the FloHockey schedule for additional games, puck-drop times and streaming information.

Can I Watch AHL Games On Demand?

Yes. FloHockey subscribers can watch AHL game replays on demand after the live broadcasts.

FloHockey also offers game highlights, statistics, standings and coverage of NHL prospects throughout the season.

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FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

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