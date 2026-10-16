We've already seen seven goals in one rivalry game, a five-goal opening weekend from one of the league's hottest young scorers, and a Hershey playmaker who apparently forgot that assists are supposed to be difficult.

The 2026-27 American Hockey League (AHL) season is barely underway, but the drama is already arriving in bunches.

From an upstate New York revenge mission to Abbotsford's home opener against a red-hot Coachella Valley offense, five matchups stand out on FloHockey's Oct. 16–18 schedule. Here's where the teams stand, which players are making noise and why these games deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist.

What Are The 5 Must-Watch AHL Games This Weekend?

Here are five AHL games to watch on FloHockey during the weekend of Oct. 16–18, 2026. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Oct. 16

Saturday, Oct. 17

Team records and division positions below reflect the early-season standings snapshot as of Oct. 13.

Laval Rocket vs. Belleville Senators

Friday, Oct. 16 | 7 p.m. ET

Laval: 3-1-0-0, second in the North Division

Belleville: 2-2-0-0, sixth in the North Division

The Laval Rocket have wasted little time making their presence felt in the North Division, but a trip to Belleville presents another test of their early momentum.

Reilly Walsh has four points through two games, while Sasha Pastujov has contributed two goals and an assist. Belleville counters with Xavier Bourgault, who scored the winning goal with 25 seconds remaining in a 3-2 comeback against Syracuse on Oct. 10.

Kasper Halttunen also scored his first goal for the Senators in that victory.

With both clubs looking to establish themselves in a competitive North Division, there's plenty to play for in this early Canadian showdown.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. Cleveland Monsters

Friday, Oct. 16 | 7 p.m. ET

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: 2-1-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division

Cleveland: 3-1-0-0, fourth in the North Division

The Cleveland Monsters are heating up, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are arriving with plenty of firepower of their own.

Cleveland has won three straight games, including a 5-2 victory over Lehigh Valley on Sunday. Luca Pinelli found the scoresheet, Josh Eernisse contributed a goal and an assist, and goaltender Evan Gardner stopped 24 shots.

The Penguins responded to their own early-season challenges with a 6-2 victory over Providence, featuring goals from Tristan Broz and Phil Kemp.

Cleveland has scored 17 goals through four games, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has allowed just nine. Something has to give when these Eastern Conference opponents meet.

Rochester Americans vs. Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, Oct. 17 | 5 p.m. ET

Rochester: 2-1-0-1, fifth in the North Division

Syracuse: 1-3-0-0, eighth in the North Division

Seven to one.

That's the score Syracuse has had to live with since Rochester dismantled the Crunch on Oct. 9.

Now the Americans are coming to Syracuse, and the Crunch have an opportunity to return the favor.

Rochester captain Matthew Peca has recorded a point in each of the Americans' first four games, while goaltender Matt Villalta owns a 1.48 goals-against average and .944 save percentage through four appearances.

Syracuse has struggled out of the gate, but Nick Abruzzese already has two goals, and Mads Søgaard delivered a 27-save shutout against Laval earlier this season.

For a Crunch team sitting at the bottom of the North Division, Saturday is an opportunity to change the early narrative.

Providence Bruins vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, Oct. 17 | 6 p.m. ET

Providence: 1-4-0-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division

Hershey: 3-1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division

Last season, Providence was the class of the Eastern Conference, finishing with 54 victories and 110 points.

This season? The Bruins have stumbled to a 1-4 start.

The Hershey Bears, meanwhile, have climbed to the top of the Atlantic Division behind an impressive opening stretch from Andrew Cristall.

The Washington Capitals prospect has eight assists through four games, including three in Hershey's 6-1 victory over Texas on Sunday. Jonny Brodzinski added two goals in that win.

Providence has offensive talent of its own. Michael Eyssimont recorded a hat trick in a 6-2 victory over Charlotte, offering a glimpse of what the Bruins can produce when things click.

Can Providence rediscover last season's form, or will Hershey keep setting the early pace in the Atlantic?

Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Saturday, Oct. 17 | 10 p.m. ET

Coachella Valley: 2-0-2-0, third in the Pacific Division

Abbotsford: 1-2-1-0, eighth in the Pacific Division

Abbotsford finally gets its home opener Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Canucks, Jani Nyman is coming to town.

The Coachella Valley forward scored five goals in the Firebirds' first two games and earned AHL Player of the Week honors. Teammates Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth also produced six points apiece during opening weekend.

Coachella Valley enters the matchup unbeaten in regulation through four games, while Abbotsford is still searching for consistency.

The Canucks have intriguing young talent, including Braeden Cootes and Riley Patterson, alongside captain Chase Wouters.

The question is whether Abbotsford's home crowd can help slow down one of the league's hottest early-season offenses.

Where Can I Watch AHL Games This Weekend?

All five featured AHL games are available to stream live on FloHockey during the Oct. 16–18 weekend.

Fans can watch through FloHockey.tv or the FloSports app on supported mobile and connected-TV devices.

Visit the FloHockey AHL schedule for additional matchups, puck-drop times and streaming information.

Can I Watch AHL Games On Demand?

Yes. FloHockey subscribers can watch AHL game replays on demand after the live broadcasts.

The platform also offers game highlights, player statistics, standings and coverage of NHL prospects throughout the season.

How To Watch AHL Hockey On FloHockey In 2026-27

FloHockey is the streaming home of the American Hockey League throughout the 2026-27 season, including the regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs.

Fans can sign up for FloHockey to watch AHL games live and on demand.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

Follow the next generation of NHL players with FloHockey's prospect guides, rankings, analysis and coverage from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, QMJHL, OHL, USHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

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