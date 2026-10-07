One weekend into the 2026-27 AHL season and there is already plenty to watch.

The Hamilton Hammers finally come home, old rivals meet again, and a Calder Cup Finals matchup 16 years in the making returns to Hershey as the American Hockey League enters its second weekend of the season.

From Hamilton's historic home opener against the defending Calder Cup champions to the renewal of rivalries in Providence and Rochester, here are five AHL games to watch this weekend on FloHockey.

What Are The Best AHL Games To Watch This Weekend?

Toronto at Hamilton, Hartford at Providence, Syracuse at Rochester, Abbotsford at Colorado and Texas at Hershey are five AHL games to watch from Oct. 9-11.

All five games will stream live on FloHockey and the FloSports app.

Why Watch Toronto Marlies vs. Hamilton Hammers?

The Hamilton Hammers play the first home game in franchise history against the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies on Friday, Oct. 9.

When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Coliseum, Hamilton, Ontario

How To Watch: Toronto Marlies vs. Hamilton Hammers on FloHockey

Hamilton's inaugural season already has its first win. Now comes another first.

The Hamilton Hammers opened their existence with a 5-2 win at Belleville on Oct. 2 before traveling to Toronto the following day. The Toronto Marlies raised their 2026 Calder Cup championship banner before beating Hamilton 5-3.

Six days later, the matchup shifts to Hamilton for the first regular-season AHL game at the renovated TD Coliseum.

The game also marks the return of AHL hockey to Hamilton for the first time since the Hamilton Bulldogs left the city in 2015.

Why Watch Hartford Wolf Pack vs. Providence Bruins?

One of the AHL's longest-running rivalries adds another chapter when Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins meet for the 264th time in the regular season Friday.

When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island

How To Watch: Hartford Wolf Pack vs. Providence Bruins on FloHockey

Providence enters its 35th AHL season after putting together the league's best regular-season record in 2025-26.

The Bruins went 54-16-2-0 for 110 points before their season ended against Springfield in the Atlantic Division semifinals.

The Hartford Wolf Pack are entering a new era after finishing at the bottom of the AHL standings last season.

Former Providence Bruins defenseman and coach Jay Leach takes over behind the Wolf Pack bench as Hartford begins its 30th season.

Why Watch Syracuse Crunch vs. Rochester Americans?

The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans renew one of the AHL's established New York rivalries Friday as the matchup enters its 33rd season.

When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, New York

How To Watch: Syracuse Crunch vs. Rochester Americans on FloHockey

There isn't much waiting around before these North Division rivals see each other again, either.

Friday is the first of several meetings between Syracuse and Rochester this season, with the Americans visiting Syracuse on Oct. 17 before the teams meet again Oct. 23.

Rochester also enters the weekend after opening its season with a 3-1 victory over defending Calder Cup champion Toronto.

Why Watch Abbotsford Canucks vs. Colorado Eagles?

The Colorado Eagles play their 2026-27 home opener Friday when the Abbotsford Canucks visit Blue Arena.

When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:05 p.m. ET

Where: Blue Arena, Loveland, Colorado

How To Watch: Abbotsford Canucks vs. Colorado Eagles on FloHockey

Colorado returns home after opening the season with two games at Tucson.

The Eagles split that opening series, responding to a loss Saturday with a 5-3 victory Sunday before returning to Loveland for their first home weekend of the season.

Abbotsford will be in town for two games, beginning with Friday's home opener before the teams meet again Saturday night.

Why Watch Texas Stars vs. Hershey Bears?

The Texas Stars visit Giant Center on Saturday for the first time since facing the Hershey Bears in the 2010 Calder Cup Finals.

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Giant Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

How To Watch: Texas Stars vs. Hershey Bears on FloHockey

It's been a while.

Texas' inaugural AHL season ended against Hershey in the 2010 Calder Cup Finals, when the Bears defeated the Stars in six games to win the championship.

More than 16 years later, Texas finally returns to Giant Center.

The Stars and Bears will play twice during the weekend, with Saturday's 7 p.m. ET matchup followed by another game Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

How To Watch AHL Games This Weekend

Every AHL regular-season game is available to stream live on FloHockey and the FloSports app during the 2026-27 season.

Fans can watch games live or on demand on desktop and mobile devices or through the FloSports app on supported connected-TV platforms.

The 2026-27 AHL regular season features 32 teams playing 72 games apiece before the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Can I Watch AHL Game Replays On FloHockey?

Yes. AHL game replays are available on demand on FloHockey following the live broadcast.

Fans also can find highlights, schedules, standings, player statistics, prospect coverage and other AHL news throughout the season on FloHockey.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best and most complete coverage of the NHL, minor-league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

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