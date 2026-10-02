As we get set for the puck dropping on the 2026-27 AHL season Friday night, the star power throughout the league is especially impressive. That's especially true in the Atlantic Division, where plenty of first-round talents as well as recent junior hockey superstars are ready to make their mark.

Several players will be getting their first taste of the pro ranks, while others have already gained some valuable experience last year that should set them up well for the coming year. While the division includes some of the oldest markets in the league, this season is going to have a lot to do with some of the newest names.

Here's a look at the top NHL prospects I'll be watching closely this season.

Bill Zonnon, C, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT)

The 11 games Zonnon played with with WBS last playoffs put a lot more confidence in a lot of people about his pro projection. Hopping right into the lineup from junior, Zonnon was a quick impact player in the Pens’ top six, posting four goals and three assists in his introduction to the AHL.

Now he’ll get to start the season with the WBS Penguins and build off that. A talented scorer with speed to burn, Zonnon should have plenty of looks in the top six once again while refining the details of his pro game before earning the call to Pittsburgh.

Harrison Brunicke, D, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT)

Brunicke got a nine-game run with Pittsburgh in the NHL last season before being sent back to junior. Then he came back and joined the WBS Pens and did really well in a short period of time.

Brunicke posted eight points in 11 regular-season games in the AHL and another seven in 15 postseason contests.

As a big, right-shot defenseman with good two-way traits, one wonders how long it will be before the NHL Penguins call him up.

Terik Parascak, C/W, Hershey Bears (WSH)

Picked 17th overall in 2023, Parascak is getting ready for his first pro season. He had 79 points last season with Prince George in the WHL and will now be expected to help the Hershey Bears get themselves back on track after an underwhelming season.

Parascak is an offensive dynamo when he’s at his best. He lacks size, but he’s tenacious enough to cause some problems. He’ll have to prove his game translates to the pros.

Lynden Lakovic, LW, Hershey Bears (WSH)

Picked 27th overall in 2025, Lakovic missed a big chunk of last season due to injury. He had 18 goals in 22 games, however, while with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL.

Lakovic is a big man and Hershey has a need for that after losing Ilya Protas to the NHL. Getting a big winger with scoring pop is going to go a long way, assuming Lakovic can bring the offensive game he had at the WHL with him to the AHL.

Andrew Cristall, RW, Hershey Bears (WSH)

After a highly-successful rookie season in Hershey where he scored 60 points in 72 games, Andrew Cristall is gearing up for another big year with the Bears. Cristall showed that he has the hockey sense and skill to produce as a pro. Now he just has to try to become a more dominant, consistent threat to prove to the Capitals that there’s a spot for him on their team in the near future.

Justin Carbonneau, RW, Springfield Thunderbirds (STL)

Carbonneau is an exciting prospect for the Blues after they took him 19th overall in 2025. He only built more excitement with his 51-goal season in the QMJHL in 2025-26.

Additionally, Carbonneau has some heaviness to his game on top of the offense. He’s hard to knock off pucks and now will be tested by the bigger, stronger competition in the AHL.

Justin Carbonneau wins it for the Armada win .5 left in the third... pic.twitter.com/lOjTMWdEXP — FloHockey (@FloHockey) May 3, 2026

Liam Greentree, C, Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR)

Acquired in the Artemi Panarin trade, Greentree is a big-bodied scorer with high-end offensive sense. He wore the C for the Windsor Spitfires in each of the last two seasons and finished his OHL career with a staggering 328 points over four seasons. Will his scoring translate? Hartford could really use the extra pop.

Cole Beaudoin, C, Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR)

Beaudoin is a hard-nosed, two-way forward with scoring pop. He was excellent for Barrie all the way until he was felled by injury late in the playoffs. Prior to missing time, he had 29 points in 15 playoff games, just going on an absolute tear. He also was a point-per-game player for Canada at the World Juniors and made the team in back-to-back years.

Beaudoin is not the flashiest player, but he has so many traits that scream long-term NHLer. He’ll get a chance to show that more in the AHL to see how much it translates.

Jett Luchanko, C, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (PHI)

Luchanko has started each of the previous two seasons with the Flyers out of camp, appearing in eight total NHL games. This year, the team is having him start in the AHL and that’s probably for the best at this point.

A lightning-fast skater with a good two-way sense, Luchanko really needs to refine his offensive game before taking the next big step. He had over a point per game in the OHL last season, but still can get his offensive game going more consistently in order to make an impact as a pro. He had a real chance to make the Flyers, but I think this was the correct call to get him important high-lineup reps with the Phantoms.

Cole Knuble, C/W, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (PHI)

Knuble very nearly made the Flyers out of camp and that’s a great sign for a guy that was playing college hockey last season. Knuble finished last season with Lehigh Valley, posting three points over seven games.

Now he’s going to be given a lot of opportunity to take his game to the next level after a lot of success at Notre Dame over three seasons. Lehigh Valley is going to afford Knuble the ice time to flourish in his rookie campaign and give the Flyers a bit more evidence he’s closer to NHL ready than previously thought.

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