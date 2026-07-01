NHL Free Agency: AHL Signing Tracker

One of the busiest and most crucial days on the hockey calendar is upon us.

It's July 1, and the start of NHL free agency is upon us. In some ways, though, the day's name is a bit of a misnomer. While NHL teams increasingly have their players signed and in place well before they ever reach free agency, the AHL is much different.

NHL organizations can expect to see their depth charts at the AHL level change dramatically. Top-tier players are available, and in a league in which fortunes can and do change dramatically from one season to next, a front office's strong performance this week can set up its AHL affiliate for significant success come this fall, winter, and next spring.

FloHockey has it all covered. Stay tuned here as we bring the latest signings, break down what they mean, and more.





Buffalo Sabres Keep Trevor Kuntar

Rochester Americans forward Trevor Kuntar is staying in the Buffalo Sabres organization with a two-year extension.

The 25-year-old's new deal is two-way after he had a career season with the Amerks, reaching career bests in goals (21), assists (16), and points (37). He also made his NHL debut with the Sabres.

Los Angeles Kings Load Up Ontario Reign

The Los Angeles Kings are bringing in some big-time veteran talent for the Ontario Reign.

They have signed defenseman Scott Perunovich to a one-year contract along with forward Lane Pederson, who is getting two years. They also signed forward Jan Jenik to a one-year extension. All three players will be on two-way contracts.

Perunovich, 27, ranked third among AHL defensemen in scoring with 9-40-49 in 64 games for the Tucson Roadrunners. Pederson, 28, is coming back to the Pacific Division after a 23-goal season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Jenik, who is 25, came to the Reign from the Belleville Senators in AHL swap this past March. He played 43 games between the B-Sens and Reign and posted 9-8-17.

Syracuse Crunch Bring In Clark Bishop

Calgary Wranglers captain Clark Bishop is off to the Syracuse Crunch.

The Crunch gave the 30-year-old forward a one-year AHL contract after he had 14-13-27 in 72 games for the Calgary Wranglers.

Montreal Canadiens Re-Sign Two Veterans

Two key veterans are staying in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

Forward Alex Belzile and goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen each have new one-year extensions with the Habs and should be key parts of the Laval Rocket line-up. Kähkönen got a one-way deal while Belzile's contract is two-way.

Belzile is 34, but he had career highs in goals (29) and points (62) for Laval in his return to the Montreal organization. Kähkönen mentored Jacob Fowler and was 21-9-7 | 2.73 | .895 in 38 games.

Laval also is keeping defenseman Vincent Arseneau and forward Xavier Simoneau on one-year AHL contracts.

Columbus Blue Jackets Rework Goaltending Depth Chart

The Ivan Fedotov experiment flopped, so the Columbus Blue Jackets are turning to a steady veteran to stabilize themselves at the AHL level. Fedotov will not be back, and Zach Sawchenko is an unrestricted free agent.

So they have signed Pheonix Copley to a one-year two-way contract that should have him. Copley is 34, but he has always given his AHL teams reliable work. He spent the past four seasons in the Los Angeles Kings organization and worked alongside prospect Erik Portillo. In 33 games with the Reign, he was 21-11-1 | 2.59 | .901.

Anaheim Ducks Reward Judd Caufield

Judd Caufield's career season with the San Diego Gulls has earned him a two-year two-way contract with the parent Anaheim Ducks.

Caufield hit career bests in goals, assists, and points (17-21-38) in playing all but one regular-season game for the Gulls.

Vancouver Canucks Sign Akil Thomas

As the Vancouver Canucks rebuild, there is also work to be done with the Abbotsford Canucks.

To that end, Vancouver is signing forward Akil Thomas to a one-year two way contract.

Thomas is a 26-year-old who has his career back on track after shoulder problems. He split this past season between the Ontario Reign and Springfield Thunderbirds, finishing with 9-13-21 in 39 games. He went on to add 3-3-6 in 12 playoff games for the Thunderbirds.

Devon Levi Goes To Edmonton Oilers

Devon Levi might be getting his NHL break after the Edmonton Oilers acquired him from the Buffalo Sabres.

Levi is only 24 years old and has been a workhorse with the Rochester Americans. In 52 games for the Amerks in 2025-26, he was 23-20-9 | 2.83 | .904.

He joins compete with Tristan Jarry, Matt Tomkins, and Connor Ungar on the Edmonton depth chart.

Dallas Stars Bring In Brandon Halverson

The Texas Stars should be experienced in net after signing Brandon Halverson to a one-year, two-way contract with the parent Dallas Stars.

Halverson, 30, will join incumbent Remi Poirier on the Dallas depth chart. He went 24-11-6 | 2.42 | .905 in 43 games with the Syracuse Crunch and had six shutouts. A New York Rangers second-round pick in 2014, he rebuilt his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization after injury problems had sidetracked his career.

He had 56 saves in a triple-overtime playoff loss to the Cleveland that ended Syracuse's season.

Sandis Vilmanis Re-Ups With Florida Panthers

Forward Sandis Vilmanis has a two-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers;

After two seasons with the Charlotte Checkers, the 22-year-old Vilmanis appears ready for a full-time role in Florida, He got into 19 games with the Panthers (3-2-5) while also placing third in Charlotte scoring with 17-21-38 in 48 games. He also represented Latvia at the Winter Olympics and the IIHF World Championship.

Boston Bruins, New York Rangers Deal

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is on his way from the Boston Bruins to the New York Rangers for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick

Korpisalo, 32, played 31 games for Boston and was 14-9-6 | 3.15 | .894 while also winning a bronze medal with Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

But what does this move mean for prospect Dylan Garand, who just signed a two-year extension with the Rangers on June 21? Garand is 24 years old and finally got his NHL debut late in the season after nearly four full campaigns with the Hartford Wolf Pack. He played 36 games for the Wolf Pack and was 16-15-2 | 2.83 | .896.

The 23-year-old Vaisanen, 23had 3-1-4 in 51 games for the Wolf Pack.

Detroit Red Wings Retain Carter Mazur

Forward Carter Mazur is staying in the Detroit Red Wings organization on a new two-year contract.

Injury limited his playing time in 2025-26, but the 24-year-old finished 11-5-16 in 16 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins before providing 5-1-6 in eight Calder Cup Playoff games. He also dressed for eight games with the Red Wings.

Jarred Tinordi Staying With Syracuse Crunch

The Syracuse Crunch have are keeping size and experience on their blue line, bringing back defenseman Jarred Tinordi with a one-year AHL contract.

Tinordi, 34, has played 205 career NHL games. He joined the Crunch last December and played 44 regular-season games (2-6-8).

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