The Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves faced off for game four at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Thursday, June 18 in the Calder Cup Finals.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Toronto.

Just 60 minutes of hockey stood between the Toronto Marlies and a 4-0 sweep over the Wolves to raise the Calder Cup.

The Wolves weren't strangers to a little pressure, though.

In order to get this far, they had to fight back from facing elimination in the Western Conference Finals, beating Colorado in games 6 and 7 to advance.

"Now we've got nothing to lose" said Wolves head coach Spiros Anastas. And it was enough to secure the win off of a Viktor Neuchev goal to make it 4-3 in overtime.

Read the game recap below for game four of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals between the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves on FloHockey.

Chicago Survives Sweep By Marlies In Calder Cup Finals With Late Comeback



Chicago will extend the series to a game five after Neuchev secured the overtime winner to bring the teams back to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday night..

The Wolves came back from down 3-1 to tie it up in the third period and send the game to overtime.

SEASON SAVED 🚨



The Wolves win it in overtime to stay alive and continue the series in Toronto tomorrow night for Game 5.



Presented by @fortunetiresusa@TheAHL | @Chicago_Wolves #AHL #CalderCup #FortuneTiresUSA pic.twitter.com/mKMi6jhkqp — FloHockey (@FloHockey) June 19, 2026

Nylander Nearly Shuts It Down - 17:17 OT

CHI 3, TOR 3

Nylander nearly scored off the turnover but Chicago had bodies committed and kept the puck out of the net to extend bonus hockey.

Next Goal Wins - 20:00 OT

CHI 3, TOR 3

Are we about to witness the final moments of the AHL season or will the Chicago Wolves score and live to see another game? Stay tuned to find out.

We're Going To Overtime - End 3rd

CHI 3, TOR 3

After an incredible third period for the Chicago Wolves, we're are headed to overtime in game four of the Calder Cup Finals. Chicago gets one more breath in enemy territory with all of the pressure on their shoulders.

Marlies Surge Into Control - 7:18 3rd

CHI 3, TOR 3

Toronto has held strong since the tying goal, making their own push to regain control of the game. They have yet to find the conversion but they've had the last 7 shots on goal.

Robidas Wraps It, Ties It Up - 14:32 3rd

CHI 3, TOR 3

The Chicago Wolves make another statement, tying it up with a swift wraparound goal by Robidas who made it from post to post before he was found out.

Wolves are catching up in shots, holding the Marlies to just one in the first portion of the third.

Fensore Closes The Gap, Scores Second For Chicago - 15:37 2nd

CHI 2, TOR 3

As the Wolves continue their onslaught of shots on Akhtyamov, Domenick Fensore broke the wall and beat him up high with a goal four minutes into the period.

Ryabkin and Neuchev earned assists.

3rd Period Is Live Now - 20:00 3rd

CHI 1, TOR 3

The crowd is roaring in Toronto as the Marlies retook the ice for the third. They started the period with 56 seconds remaining on the power play, created from a too many men call on Chicago.

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Chayka Is In The House

Marlies Escape Wolves In Critical Period - End of 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 3

The Marlies killed off a 5-on-3 and didn't need more than five shots on Cayden Primeau to find their third goal of the game and take one step closer to glory.

Shots on goal, 2nd period only:

CHI: 10

TOR: 5

Shots on goal, total:

CHI: 15

TOR: 26

Wolves Called For Too Many Men - 1:05 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 3

Toronto heads back on the power play looking for the chance to break this game, series and make things insurmountable for the Wolves.

Ryan Tverberg Puts The Marlies Up 3-1 - 2:01 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 3

Finally, Primeau breaks again and it's Tverberg who has the hands to beat him. He was able to get past Josiah Slavin and draw out Primeau to make a move before elevating it to the top shelf.

Wolves Continue Their Assault - 2:32 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

It's been all Chicago this period, holding the Marlies to just four shots on goal, two of which came shorthanded.

Ten different Chicago players have taken a shot on Akhtyamov as they try to find a way to tie it up.

Marlies Kill Off 5-On-3 - 7:50 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

After the Marlies came up empty on the power play, Michael Pezzetta was called for holding Bradly Nadeau back from playing the puck in Chicago's end.

With just under a minute left in the penalty kill, Marc Johnstone was called for slashing to give the Wolves a two-man advantage.

They shot the puck wide three times, including two bouncing pucks that just missed the post by inches. As Pezzetta left the box, he had a shorthanded chance getting behind the Wolves power play unit and throwing it on Primeau.

Shots on goal:

CHI: 11

TOR: 25

Chicago Kills Off Tripping Penalty - 12:15 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

Marlies went back on the power play as Haymes was taken down trying to drive the crease with a head full of steam. Fensore went to the box, responsible for bringing down the young Maple Leafs prospect. The Wolves were able to kill it off with just one shot on goal.

Chicago Tries To Push Back - 15:00 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

Five minutes into the second period and the Wolves are trying to reel things in. Their pace has picked up considerably, adding 3 shots on goal already. Pavlychev, Ryabkin, and Nadeau are responsible for the attempts.

2nd Period Is Live - 19:17 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

And we're back for the middle frame of Calder Cup Finals hockey.

Marlies Take Control Despite Early Wolves Goal - End of 1st

CHI 1, TOR 2

Although Bradly Nadeau got things going for Chicago in the first minute, it was all Toronto for the rest of the period. The Marlies dominant play put 21 shots on net and allowed just five the other way, keeping Akhtyamov a relatively happy camper while Primeau has everything on the line.

Jacob Quillan, who is playing just his second game of the series after a five game break, opened the scoring on the power play for the home team and got Coca-Cola Coliseum rocking just a few minutes after the opening goal.

Five minutes later, it was Villeneuve, Nylander and Haymes who pieced together a dangerous chance and forced the puck past Primeau to make it a 2-1 game.

Stay tuned for the second period of game four coming up next.

Haymes Scores In Diving Play - 10:02 1st

CHI 1, TOR 2

The Marlies offense can smell blood and their top scorers are all over the puck today. Luke Haymes scored the rebound off of a Nylander initiation moving with speed into the Wolves zone.

Primeau has been tested 15 times in the first ten minutes of the period.

Shots on goal:

CHI: 3

TOR: 15

WHAT TIME IS IT? HAYMER TIME! 🔨



Luke Haymes scores to give us the 2-1 lead! | @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/2RVtngZ0CV — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 18, 2026

Quillan Strikes Back For Toronto - 15:25 1st

CHI 1, TOR 1

Lettieri tried to put all he had into a shot from the left circle but he broke his stick which sent the puck conveniently into Quillan's grasp off of the blocker who was able to beat Primeau for the tying goal.

OHH MYYYY Q!!!



Jacob Quillan scores a beauty on the power-play to make it 1-1! | @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/pB8L9RiKcb — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 18, 2026

Nadeau Called For Penalty - 16:23 1st

CHI 1, TOR 0

The Wolves goal-scorer collided with Vinni Lettieri in the neutral zone away from the puck and was called for interference.-

Nadeau Opens Scoring 28 Seconds In - 19:33 1st

CHI 1, TOR 0

It didn't take long at all for Bradly Nadeau and the Chicago Wolves to break the ice and get the first goal on the boards in game four.

Bradly Nadeau had a tight angle to Akhtyamov's right but was able to find a hole and score.

5 Minutes til Puck Drop

Tonight could mark the end of the 2025-26 AHL season if the Toronto Marlies can secure their fourth win in a row in the Calder Cup Finals over the Chicago Wolves.

Will the Chicago Wolves put a stop to this rolling freight train and start gnawing their way back into the series?

FloSports and The Athletic Partner to Launch NHL Draft Show Streaming Live on FloHockey and The Athletic Channels June 26-27

FloSports and The Athletic today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to co-produce a live NHL Draft Show in conjunction with The Athletic Hockey Show, bringing fans a fresh perspective, deep content library, and unmatched prospect expertise during one of hockey’s biggest nights.

The special free broadcast, hosted by The Athletic and FloHockey experts, will stream across FloHockey and The Athletic channels, offering hockey fans an alternative viewing experience alongside official NHL Draft broadcasts.

‘The Athletic Hockey Show x FloHockey NHL Draft Live’, will stream live on Friday, June 26 from 7:00-11:00 PM ET and Saturday, June 27 from 5:00-6:30 pm ET.

Read more information.



How To Watch Game 4 Of The Calder Cup Finals

Fans can stream Game 4 between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies exclusively on FloHockey and on the FloSports app. Live coverage begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. ET.

When Is Puck Drop for Game Four Of The Calder Cup Finals?

The Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies game four starts at 7:00 p.m. ET in Coca-Cola Coliseum on Thursday, Jun. 18.

Chicago Wolves Projected Lines For Tonight

Forwards

Nadeau - Suzuki - Robidas

Ryabkin - Philp - Unger Sorum

Slavin - Brind'Amour - Gunler

Neuchev - Pavylchev - Vierling

Defense

Nystrom - Foote

Seeley - Legault

Valimaki - Fensore

Goalies

Primeau

Miftakhov

Toronto Marlies And Chicago Wolves By The Numbers

Top Scorers (Goals - Assists - Points)

Toronto Marlies

Vinni Lettieri (10-14-24) William Villeneuve (2-17-19) Logan Shaw (9-8-17) Easton Cowan (8-6-14) Benoit-Olivier Groulx (7-6-13)

Chicago Wolves

Ryan Suzuki (5-11-16) Bradly Nadeau (6-10-16) Justin Robidas (6-9-15) Juuso Valimaki (5-8-13) Noah Philp (6-6-12)

Calder Cup Playoffs Record

TOR: 15-7-0-0

CHI: 10-6-3-0

Power Plays

TOR: 16/78 (20.51%)

CHI: 14/63 (22.22%)

Penalty Killing

TOR: 12/72 (83.33%)

CHI: 12/71 (83.10%)

Last 5 Games

Toronto Marlies

0-1 W vs Chicago (2026-06-16)

5-4 W @ Chicago (2026-06-14)

4-2 W @ Chicago (2026-06-12)

2-1 W @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-07)

1-5 W vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-05)

Chicago Wolves

0-1 L @ Toronto (2026-06-16)

5-4 L vs Toronto (2026-06-14)

4-2 L vs Toronto (2026-06-12)

4-3 W @ Colorado (2026-06-08)

3-2 W @ Colorado (2026-06-07)

Fists Fly In Post Game Fight Between The Chicago Wolves And Toronto Marlies | AHL Calder Cup Finals

Tempers flared at the end of Game 3 between the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves. Watch the highlights below.

2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Top 75 Players Ranked By Chris Peters

Gavin McKenna leads the final NHL Draft rankings from veteran prospects analyst Chris Peters.

"There has never been a draft quite like the 2026 NHL Draft to my memory. Not as long as I've been doing dedicated draft coverage for the last 13 years. That creates excitement, some drama and a whole lot of unpredictability. Starting at the very top of this draft, the lack of certainty and the level of risk associated with each prospect creates heartburn for scouts and fans alike, but it does make things a little more interesting."

Read the full write up here by Chris Peters.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule 2026

All times Eastern.

Game 1 - Toronto 4 - 2 Chicago (Chicago)

Game 2 - Toronto 5 - 4 Chicago (OT) (Chicago)

Game 3 - Toronto 1 - 0 Chicago (Toronto)

Game 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, June 18 (Toronto)

Game 5 - 7:00 p.m. ET Friday, June 19 (Toronto)

Game 6 - 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21 (Chicago)

Game 7 - 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 23 (Chicago)

Toronto Marlies 2026 Roster

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

Forwards

11 Logan Shaw F R 6-4 213 1992-10-05 Glace Bay, NS

Logan Shaw F R 6-4 213 1992-10-05 Glace Bay, NS 26 Jacob Quillan C L 6-1 204 2002-02-02 Dartmouth, NS

Jacob Quillan C L 6-1 204 2002-02-02 Dartmouth, NS 29 Benoit-Olivier Groulx C L 6-2 204 2000-02-06 Rouen, France

Benoit-Olivier Groulx C L 6-2 204 2000-02-06 Rouen, France 39 Borya Valis F R 6-2 204 2004-04-08 Denver, CO

Borya Valis F R 6-2 204 2004-04-08 Denver, CO 42 Landon Sim F L 5-11 187 2004-07-17 New Glasgow, NS

Landon Sim F L 5-11 187 2004-07-17 New Glasgow, NS 43 Luke Haymes C L 6-1 202 2003-07-28 Ottawa, ON

Luke Haymes C L 6-1 202 2003-07-28 Ottawa, ON 48 Brandon Baddock LW L 6-3 219 1995-03-29 Vermilion, AB

Brandon Baddock LW L 6-3 219 1995-03-29 Vermilion, AB 53 Easton Cowan LW L 6-0 190 2005-05-20 Mount Brydges, ON

Easton Cowan LW L 6-0 190 2005-05-20 Mount Brydges, ON 56 Cédric Paré F L 6-3 215 1999-01-24 Lévis, QC

Cédric Paré F L 6-3 215 1999-01-24 Lévis, QC 57 Marc Johnstone RW R 6-0 192 1996-06-19 Cranford, NJ

Marc Johnstone RW R 6-0 192 1996-06-19 Cranford, NJ 61 Michael Pezzetta LW L 6-1 223 1998-03-13 Toronto, ON

Michael Pezzetta LW L 6-1 223 1998-03-13 Toronto, ON 65 Reese Johnson RW R 6-1 205 1998-07-10 Red Deer, AB

Reese Johnson RW R 6-1 205 1998-07-10 Red Deer, AB 66 Ben King C R 6-3 202 2002-05-15 Vernon, BC

Ben King C R 6-3 202 2002-05-15 Vernon, BC 67 S am Stevens C L 6-2 194 2000-04-27 Montréal, QC

am Stevens C L 6-2 194 2000-04-27 Montréal, QC 68 Matthew Barbolini F L 6-2 204 2000-06-01 Williamsville, NY

Matthew Barbolini F L 6-2 204 2000-06-01 Williamsville, NY 71 Vinni Lettieri C R 5-10 188 1995-02-06 Excelsior, MN

Vinni Lettieri C R 5-10 188 1995-02-06 Excelsior, MN 72 Travis Boyd F R 6-0 184 1993-09-14 Hopkins, MN

Travis Boyd F R 6-0 184 1993-09-14 Hopkins, MN 77 Ryan Tverberg F R 5-11 187 2002-01-30 Richmond Hill, ON

Ryan Tverberg F R 5-11 187 2002-01-30 Richmond Hill, ON 92 Alex Nylander RW R 6-1 197 1998-03-02 Calgary, AB

Alex Nylander RW R 6-1 197 1998-03-02 Calgary, AB 45 Ryan Kirwan LW L 6-2 216 2002-02-27 DeWitt, NY

Ryan Kirwan LW L 6-2 216 2002-02-27 DeWitt, NY 64 Brandon Buhr F R 6-2 205 2002-07-07 Burnaby, BC

Brandon Buhr F R 6-2 205 2002-07-07 Burnaby, BC 64 David Kämpf F L 6-2 198 1995-01-12 Chomutov, Czechia

David Kämpf F L 6-2 198 1995-01-12 Chomutov, Czechia 73 Harry Nansi F R 6-3 179 2007-09-10 Brossard, QC

Harry Nansi F R 6-3 179 2007-09-10 Brossard, QC 78 Tyler Hopkins F L 6-1 183 2007-01-23 Campbellville, ON

Tyler Hopkins F L 6-1 183 2007-01-23 Campbellville, ON 86 Braeden Kressler C R 5-9 186 2003-01-05 Kitchener, ON

Braeden Kressler C R 5-9 186 2003-01-05 Kitchener, ON 98 Miroslav Holinka C R 6-2 198 2005-11-10 Kroměříž, Czechia

Defenders

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

3 Henry Thrun D L 6-2 210 2001-03-12 Southborough, MA

Henry Thrun D L 6-2 210 2001-03-12 Southborough, MA 33 Matt Benning D R 6-1 205 1994-05-25 Edmonton, AB

Matt Benning D R 6-1 205 1994-05-25 Edmonton, AB 36 Dakota Mermis D L 6-0 195 1994-01-05 Alton, IL

Dakota Mermis D L 6-0 195 1994-01-05 Alton, IL 37 John Prokop D L 6-3 195 2001-05-13 Wausau, WI

John Prokop D L 6-3 195 2001-05-13 Wausau, WI 52 Cade Webber D L 6-6 220 2001-01-05 Meadville, PA

Cade Webber D L 6-6 220 2001-01-05 Meadville, PA 58 Noah Chadwick D L 6-4 208 2005-05-10 Saskatoon, SK

Noah Chadwick D L 6-4 208 2005-05-10 Saskatoon, SK 59 Blake Smith D L 6-5 219 2004-10-05 Oshawa, ON

Blake Smith D L 6-5 219 2004-10-05 Oshawa, ON 76 William Villeneuve D R 6-2 183 2002-03-20 Sherbrooke, QC

William Villeneuve D R 6-2 183 2002-03-20 Sherbrooke, QC 83 Marshall Rifai D L 6-2 200 1998-03-16 Beaconsfield, QC

Marshall Rifai D L 6-2 200 1998-03-16 Beaconsfield, QC 97 Chas Sharpe D R 6-3 204 2003-11-28 Orillia, ON

Chas Sharpe D R 6-3 204 2003-11-28 Orillia, ON 9 Jake Johnson D R 6-0 185 1998-08-13

Jake Johnson D R 6-0 185 1998-08-13 20 V inny Borgesi D R 5-8 174 2004-03-02 Philadelphia, PA

inny Borgesi D R 5-8 174 2004-03-02 Philadelphia, PA 54 Frank Djurasevic D R 6-2 201 2002-03-09 New Rochelle, NY

Frank Djurasevic D R 6-2 201 2002-03-09 New Rochelle, NY 55 Hayes Hundley D R 6-3 207 2005-03-22 Upper Arlington, OH

Hayes Hundley D R 6-3 207 2005-03-22 Upper Arlington, OH 62 Ryan McCleary D R 6-3 195 2003-09-09 Swift Current, SK

Ryan McCleary D R 6-3 195 2003-09-09 Swift Current, SK 85 Rhett Parsons D R 6-3 222 2003-10-10 Cremona, AB

Goalies

# Name Pos Catches Height Weight DOB Birth place

35 Dennis Hildeby G L 6-7 222 2001-08-19 Järfälla, Sweden

Dennis Hildeby G L 6-7 222 2001-08-19 Järfälla, Sweden 50 Vyacheslav Peksa G R 6-3 194 2002-08-27 Magnitogorsk, Russia

Vyacheslav Peksa G R 6-3 194 2002-08-27 Magnitogorsk, Russia 70 Artur Akhtyamov G L 6-2 176 2001-10-31 Kazan, Russia

Artur Akhtyamov G L 6-2 176 2001-10-31 Kazan, Russia 80 Ken Appleby G L 6-5 224 1995-04-10 North Bay, ON

Ken Appleby G L 6-5 224 1995-04-10 North Bay, ON 1 Brendan Bonello G L 6-3 209 1999-04-01 Mississauga, ON

Brendan Bonello G L 6-3 209 1999-04-01 Mississauga, ON 40 Kyle McClellan G L 6-1 185 1999-03-18 Fenton, MO

Kyle McClellan G L 6-1 185 1999-03-18 Fenton, MO 41 Anthony Stolarz G L 6-6 248 1994-01-20 Edison, NJ

Anthony Stolarz G L 6-6 248 1994-01-20 Edison, NJ 60 Joseph Woll G L 6-4 203 1998-07-12 Dardenne Prairie, MO

Chicago Wolves 2026 Roster

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

Forwards

6 Ryan Suzuki C L 6-1 190 2001-05-28 London, ON

Ryan Suzuki C L 6-1 190 2001-05-28 London, ON 10 Noel Gunler RW R 6-1 175 2001-10-07 Luleå, Sweden

Noel Gunler RW R 6-1 175 2001-10-07 Luleå, Sweden 12 Noah Philp C R 6-3 200 1998-08-31 Canmore, AB

Noah Philp C R 6-3 200 1998-08-31 Canmore, AB 14 Felix Unger Sörum RW R 5-11 170 2005-09-14 Trondheim, Norway

Felix Unger Sörum RW R 5-11 170 2005-09-14 Trondheim, Norway 15 Nikita Pavlychev C L 6-7 201 1997-03-23 Yaroslavl, Russia

Nikita Pavlychev C L 6-7 201 1997-03-23 Yaroslavl, Russia 20 Yanick Turcotte LW L 6-0 203 1996-06-25 Québec, QC

Yanick Turcotte LW L 6-0 203 1996-06-25 Québec, QC 22 Skyler Brind’Amour F L 6-3 190 1999-07-27 Raleigh, NC

Skyler Brind’Amour F L 6-3 190 1999-07-27 Raleigh, NC 23 Josiah Slavin LW L 6-3 197 1998-12-31 Erie, CO

Josiah Slavin LW L 6-3 197 1998-12-31 Erie, CO 24 Givani Smith LW L 6-2 216 1998-02-27 Toronto, ON

Givani Smith LW L 6-2 216 1998-02-27 Toronto, ON 25 Blake Biondi C R 6-1 198 2002-04-24 Hermantown, MN

Blake Biondi C R 6-1 198 2002-04-24 Hermantown, MN 27 Ivan Ryabkin C L 5-11 205 2007-04-25 Balakovo, Russia

Ivan Ryabkin C L 5-11 205 2007-04-25 Balakovo, Russia 37 David Gagnon F R 6-0 181 2000-04-19 Halifax, NS

David Gagnon F R 6-0 181 2000-04-19 Halifax, NS 41 Evan Vierling F L 6-0 178 2002-06-20 Aurora, ON

Evan Vierling F L 6-0 178 2002-06-20 Aurora, ON 51 Juha Jääskä LW L 6-0 191 1998-02-09 Helsinki, Finland

Juha Jääskä LW L 6-0 191 1998-02-09 Helsinki, Finland 79 Viktor Neuchev RW L 5-11 180 2003-10-25 Chelyabinsk, Russia

Viktor Neuchev RW L 5-11 180 2003-10-25 Chelyabinsk, Russia 82 Bradly Nadeau F R 5-11 172 2005-05-05 St-François de Madawaska, NB

Bradly Nadeau F R 5-11 172 2005-05-05 St-François de Madawaska, NB 93 Justin Robidas C R 5-8 180 2003-03-13 Plano, TX

Justin Robidas C R 5-8 180 2003-03-13 Plano, TX 98 Gleb Trikozov LW R 6-1 191 2004-08-12 Omsk, Russia

Gleb Trikozov LW R 6-1 191 2004-08-12 Omsk, Russia 13 Charlie Cerrato C L 6-0 190 2005-03-10 Great Falls, VA

Charlie Cerrato C L 6-0 190 2005-03-10 Great Falls, VA 18 Ethan Leyh LW L 6-0 195 2001-09-07 Anmore, BC

Ethan Leyh LW L 6-0 195 2001-09-07 Anmore, BC 36 Tyler Weiss LW L 5-11 170 2000-01-03 Raleigh, NC

Tyler Weiss LW L 5-11 170 2000-01-03 Raleigh, NC 47 Deni Goure C R 5-11 185 2003-07-15 Chatham, ON

Defenders

2 Domenick Fensore D L 5-9 175 2001-09-07 Bronxville, NY

Domenick Fensore D L 5-9 175 2001-09-07 Bronxville, NY 3 Dominik Badinka D R 6-3 183 2005-11-27 Chomutov, Czechia

Dominik Badinka D R 6-3 183 2005-11-27 Chomutov, Czechia 4 Juuso Välimäki D L 6-2 215 1998-10-06 Nokia, Finland

Juuso Välimäki D L 6-2 215 1998-10-06 Nokia, Finland 5 Charles Alexis Legault D R 6-3 208 2003-09-05 Laval, QC

Charles Alexis Legault D R 6-3 208 2003-09-05 Laval, QC 8 Ronan Seeley D L 6-1 192 2002-08-02 Olds, AB

Ronan Seeley D L 6-1 192 2002-08-02 Olds, AB 9 Joel Nyström D R 5-9 159 2002-05-14 Karlstad, Sweden

Joel Nyström D R 5-9 159 2002-05-14 Karlstad, Sweden 34 Aleksi Heimosalmi D R 5-11 170 2003-05-08 Pori, Finland

Aleksi Heimosalmi D R 5-11 170 2003-05-08 Pori, Finland 52 Cal Foote D R 6-4 220 1998-12-13 Englewood, CO

Cal Foote D R 6-4 220 1998-12-13 Englewood, CO 55 Gavin Bayreuther D L 6-2 210 1994-05-12 Canaan, NH

Gavin Bayreuther D L 6-2 210 1994-05-12 Canaan, NH 58 Bryce Montgomery D R 6-5 225 2002-11-12 Washington, DC

Bryce Montgomery D R 6-5 225 2002-11-12 Washington, DC 28 Braden Doyle D L 5-11 180 2001-08-24 Beverly, MA

Braden Doyle D L 5-11 180 2001-08-24 Beverly, MA 42 Jacob Friend D L 6-2 200 1997-07-28 Bowmanville, ON

Goalies

30 Cayden Primeau G L 6-3 200 1999-08-11 Voorhees, NJ

Cayden Primeau G L 6-3 200 1999-08-11 Voorhees, NJ 35 Amir Miftakhov G L 6-0 182 2000-04-26 Kazan, Russia

Amir Miftakhov G L 6-0 182 2000-04-26 Kazan, Russia 80 Ruslan Khazheyev G L 6-4 201 2004-11-20 Chelyabinsk, Russia

Ruslan Khazheyev G L 6-4 201 2004-11-20 Chelyabinsk, Russia 31 Nikita Quapp G L 6-3 187 2003-01-25 Ravensburg, Germany

Nikita Quapp G L 6-3 187 2003-01-25 Ravensburg, Germany 60 Pyotr Kochetkov G L 6-3 205 1999-06-25 Penza, Russia

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