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2026 Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies

Chicago Beats Marlies In Overtime After Late Comeback In Calder Cup Finals

Chicago Beats Marlies In Overtime After Late Comeback In Calder Cup Finals

Read the recap for game four of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals between the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves on FloHockey.

Jun 19, 2026 by Andy Schamma
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HIGHLIGHTS: Game 3 Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies | AHL Calder Cup Playoffs 202612:32

The Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves faced off for game four at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Thursday, June 18 in the Calder Cup Finals.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Toronto.

Just 60 minutes of hockey stood between the Toronto Marlies and a 4-0 sweep over the Wolves to raise the Calder Cup.

The Wolves weren't strangers to a little pressure, though. 

In order to get this far, they had to fight back from facing elimination in the Western Conference Finals, beating Colorado in games 6 and 7 to advance.

"Now we've got nothing to lose" said Wolves head coach Spiros Anastas. And it was enough to secure the win off of a Viktor Neuchev goal to make it 4-3 in overtime.

Read the game recap below for game four of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals between the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves on FloHockey.

Chicago Survives Sweep By Marlies In Calder Cup Finals With Late Comeback

Chicago will extend the series to a game five after Neuchev secured the overtime winner to bring the teams back to Coca-Cola Coliseum on Friday night..

The Wolves came back from down 3-1 to tie it up in the third period and send the game to overtime.

Nylander Nearly Shuts It Down - 17:17 OT 

CHI 3, TOR 3

Nylander nearly scored off the turnover but Chicago had bodies committed and kept the puck out of the net to extend bonus hockey.

Next Goal Wins - 20:00 OT

CHI 3, TOR 3

Are we about to witness the final moments of the AHL season or will the Chicago Wolves score and live to see another game? Stay tuned to find out.

We're Going To Overtime - End 3rd

CHI 3, TOR 3

After an incredible third period for the Chicago Wolves, we're are headed to overtime in game four of the Calder Cup Finals. Chicago gets one more breath in enemy territory with all of the pressure on their shoulders.

Marlies Surge Into Control - 7:18 3rd

CHI 3, TOR 3

Toronto has held strong since the tying goal, making their own push to regain control of the game. They have yet to find the conversion but they've had the last 7 shots on goal.

Robidas Wraps It, Ties It Up - 14:32 3rd

CHI 3, TOR 3

The Chicago Wolves make another statement, tying it up with a swift wraparound goal by Robidas who made it from post to post before he was found out.

Wolves are catching up in shots, holding the Marlies to just one in the first portion of the third.

Fensore Closes The Gap, Scores Second For Chicago - 15:37 2nd

CHI 2, TOR 3

As the Wolves continue their onslaught of shots on Akhtyamov, Domenick Fensore broke the wall and beat him up high with a goal four minutes into the period.

Ryabkin and Neuchev earned assists.

3rd Period Is Live Now - 20:00 3rd

CHI 1, TOR 3

The crowd is roaring in Toronto as the Marlies retook the ice for the third. They started the period with 56 seconds remaining on the power play, created from a too many men call on Chicago.

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Chayka Is In The House

Marlies Escape Wolves In Critical Period - End of 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 3

The Marlies killed off a 5-on-3 and didn't need more than five shots on Cayden Primeau to find their third goal of the game and take one step closer to glory.

Shots on goal, 2nd period only:

  • CHI: 10
  • TOR: 5

Shots on goal, total:

  • CHI: 15
  • TOR: 26

Wolves Called For Too Many Men - 1:05 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 3

Toronto heads back on the power play looking for the chance to break this game, series and make things insurmountable for the Wolves.

Ryan Tverberg Puts The Marlies Up 3-1 - 2:01 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 3

Finally, Primeau breaks again and it's Tverberg who has the hands to beat him. He was able to get past Josiah Slavin and draw out Primeau to make a move before elevating it to the top shelf.

Wolves Continue Their Assault - 2:32 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

It's been all Chicago this period, holding the Marlies to just four shots on goal, two of which came shorthanded.

Ten different Chicago players have taken a shot on Akhtyamov as they try to find a way to tie it up.

Marlies Kill Off 5-On-3 - 7:50 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

After the Marlies came up empty on the power play, Michael Pezzetta was called for holding Bradly Nadeau back from playing the puck in Chicago's end.

With just under a minute left in the penalty kill, Marc Johnstone was called for slashing to give the Wolves a two-man advantage.

They shot the puck wide three times, including two bouncing pucks that just missed the post by inches. As Pezzetta left the box, he had a shorthanded chance getting behind the Wolves power play unit and throwing it on Primeau.

Shots on goal:

  • CHI: 11
  • TOR: 25

Chicago Kills Off Tripping Penalty - 12:15 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

Marlies went back on the power play as Haymes was taken down trying to drive the crease with a head full of steam. Fensore went to the box, responsible for bringing down the young Maple Leafs prospect. The Wolves were able to kill it off with just one shot on goal.

Chicago Tries To Push Back - 15:00 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

Five minutes into the second period and the Wolves are trying to reel things in. Their pace has picked up considerably, adding 3 shots on goal already. Pavlychev, Ryabkin, and Nadeau are responsible for the attempts.

2nd Period Is Live - 19:17 2nd

CHI 1, TOR 2

And we're back for the middle frame of Calder Cup Finals hockey.

Marlies Take Control Despite Early Wolves Goal - End of 1st

CHI 1, TOR 2

Although Bradly Nadeau got things going for Chicago in the first minute, it was all Toronto for the rest of the period. The Marlies dominant play put 21 shots on net and allowed just five the other way, keeping Akhtyamov a relatively happy camper while Primeau has everything on the line.

Jacob Quillan, who is playing just his second game of the series after a five game break, opened the scoring on the power play for the home team and got Coca-Cola Coliseum rocking just a few minutes after the opening goal.

Five minutes later, it was Villeneuve, Nylander and Haymes who pieced together a dangerous chance and forced the puck past Primeau to make it a 2-1 game.

Stay tuned for the second period of game four coming up next.

Haymes Scores In Diving Play - 10:02 1st

CHI 1, TOR 2

The Marlies offense can smell blood and their top scorers are all over the puck today. Luke Haymes scored the rebound off of a Nylander initiation moving with speed into the Wolves zone. 

Primeau has been tested 15 times in the first ten minutes of the period.

Shots on goal:

  • CHI: 3
  • TOR: 15

Quillan Strikes Back For Toronto - 15:25 1st

CHI 1, TOR 1

Lettieri tried to put all he had into a shot from the left circle but he broke his stick which sent the puck conveniently into Quillan's grasp off of the blocker who was able to beat Primeau for the tying goal.

Nadeau Called For Penalty - 16:23 1st

CHI 1, TOR 0

The Wolves goal-scorer collided with Vinni Lettieri in the neutral zone away from the puck and was called for interference.- 

Nadeau Opens Scoring 28 Seconds In - 19:33 1st

CHI 1, TOR 0

It didn't take long at all for Bradly Nadeau and the Chicago Wolves to break the ice and get the first goal on the boards in game four.

Bradly Nadeau had a tight angle to Akhtyamov's right but was able to find a hole and score.

5 Minutes til Puck Drop

Tonight could mark the end of the 2025-26 AHL season if the Toronto Marlies can secure their fourth win in a row in the Calder Cup Finals over the Chicago Wolves.

Will the Chicago Wolves put a stop to this rolling freight train and start gnawing their way back into the series?

FloSports and The Athletic Partner to Launch NHL Draft Show Streaming Live on FloHockey and The Athletic Channels June 26-27

FloSports and The Athletic today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to co-produce a live NHL Draft Show in conjunction with The Athletic Hockey Show, bringing fans a fresh perspective, deep content library, and unmatched prospect expertise during one of hockey’s biggest nights. 

The special free broadcast, hosted by The Athletic and FloHockey experts, will stream across FloHockey and The Athletic channels, offering hockey fans an alternative viewing experience alongside official NHL Draft broadcasts. 

‘The Athletic Hockey Show x FloHockey NHL Draft Live’, will stream live on Friday, June 26 from 7:00-11:00 PM ET and Saturday, June 27 from 5:00-6:30 pm ET.

Read more information.

How To Watch Game 4 Of The Calder Cup Finals

Fans can stream Game 4 between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies exclusively on FloHockey and on the FloSports app. Live coverage begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. ET.

When Is Puck Drop for Game Four Of The Calder Cup Finals?

The Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies game four starts at 7:00 p.m. ET in Coca-Cola Coliseum on Thursday, Jun. 18.

Chicago Wolves Projected Lines For Tonight

Forwards

  • Nadeau - Suzuki - Robidas
  • Ryabkin - Philp - Unger Sorum
  • Slavin - Brind'Amour - Gunler
  • Neuchev - Pavylchev - Vierling

Defense

  • Nystrom - Foote
  • Seeley - Legault
  • Valimaki - Fensore

Goalies

  • Primeau
  • Miftakhov

Toronto Marlies And Chicago Wolves By The Numbers

Top Scorers (Goals - Assists - Points)

Toronto Marlies

  1. Vinni Lettieri (10-14-24)
  2. William Villeneuve (2-17-19)
  3. Logan Shaw (9-8-17)
  4. Easton Cowan (8-6-14)
  5. Benoit-Olivier Groulx (7-6-13)

Chicago Wolves

  1. Ryan Suzuki (5-11-16)
  2. Bradly Nadeau (6-10-16)
  3. Justin Robidas (6-9-15)
  4. Juuso Valimaki (5-8-13)
  5. Noah Philp (6-6-12)

Calder Cup Playoffs Record

  • TOR: 15-7-0-0
  • CHI: 10-6-3-0

Power Plays

  • TOR: 16/78 (20.51%)
  • CHI: 14/63 (22.22%)

Penalty Killing

  • TOR: 12/72 (83.33%)
  • CHI: 12/71 (83.10%)

Last 5 Games

Toronto Marlies

  • 0-1 W vs Chicago (2026-06-16)
  • 5-4 W @ Chicago (2026-06-14)
  • 4-2 W @ Chicago (2026-06-12)
  • 2-1 W @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-07)
  • 1-5 W vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-05)

Chicago Wolves

  • 0-1 L @ Toronto (2026-06-16)
  • 5-4 L vs Toronto (2026-06-14)
  • 4-2 L vs Toronto (2026-06-12)
  • 4-3 W @ Colorado (2026-06-08)
  • 3-2 W @ Colorado (2026-06-07)

Fists Fly In Post Game Fight Between The Chicago Wolves And Toronto Marlies | AHL Calder Cup Finals

Tempers flared at the end of Game 3 between the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves. Watch the highlights below.

2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Top 75 Players Ranked By Chris Peters

Gavin McKenna leads the final NHL Draft rankings from veteran prospects analyst Chris Peters.

"There has never been a draft quite like the 2026 NHL Draft to my memory. Not as long as I've been doing dedicated draft coverage for the last 13 years. That creates excitement, some drama and a whole lot of unpredictability. Starting at the very top of this draft, the lack of certainty and the level of risk associated with each prospect creates heartburn for scouts and fans alike, but it does make things a little more interesting."

Read the full write up here by Chris Peters.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule 2026

All times Eastern.

  • Game 1 - Toronto 4 - 2 Chicago (Chicago)
  • Game 2 - Toronto 5 - 4 Chicago (OT) (Chicago)
  • Game 3 - Toronto 1 - 0 Chicago (Toronto)
  • Game 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, June 18 (Toronto)
  • Game 5 - 7:00 p.m. ET Friday, June 19 (Toronto)
  • Game 6 - 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21 (Chicago)
  • Game 7 - 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 23 (Chicago)

Toronto Marlies 2026 Roster

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

Forwards

  • 11    Logan Shaw    F    R    6-4    213    1992-10-05    Glace Bay, NS
  • 26    Jacob Quillan    C    L    6-1    204    2002-02-02    Dartmouth, NS
  • 29    Benoit-Olivier Groulx    C    L    6-2    204    2000-02-06    Rouen, France
  • 39    Borya Valis    F    R    6-2    204    2004-04-08    Denver, CO
  • 42    Landon Sim    F    L    5-11    187    2004-07-17    New Glasgow, NS
  • 43    Luke Haymes    C    L    6-1    202    2003-07-28    Ottawa, ON
  • 48    Brandon Baddock    LW    L    6-3    219    1995-03-29    Vermilion, AB
  • 53    Easton Cowan    LW    L    6-0    190    2005-05-20    Mount Brydges, ON
  • 56    Cédric Paré    F    L    6-3    215    1999-01-24    Lévis, QC
  • 57    Marc Johnstone    RW    R    6-0    192    1996-06-19    Cranford, NJ
  • 61    Michael Pezzetta    LW    L    6-1    223    1998-03-13    Toronto, ON
  • 65    Reese Johnson    RW    R    6-1    205    1998-07-10    Red Deer, AB
  • 66    Ben King    C    R    6-3    202    2002-05-15    Vernon, BC
  • 67    Sam Stevens    C    L    6-2    194    2000-04-27    Montréal, QC
  • 68    Matthew Barbolini    F    L    6-2    204    2000-06-01    Williamsville, NY
  • 71    Vinni Lettieri    C    R    5-10    188    1995-02-06    Excelsior, MN
  • 72    Travis Boyd    F    R    6-0    184    1993-09-14    Hopkins, MN
  • 77    Ryan Tverberg    F    R    5-11    187    2002-01-30    Richmond Hill, ON
  • 92    Alex Nylander    RW    R    6-1    197    1998-03-02    Calgary, AB
  • 45    Ryan Kirwan    LW    L    6-2    216    2002-02-27    DeWitt, NY
  • 64    Brandon Buhr    F    R    6-2    205    2002-07-07    Burnaby, BC
  • 64    David Kämpf    F    L    6-2    198    1995-01-12    Chomutov, Czechia
  • 73    Harry Nansi    F    R    6-3    179    2007-09-10    Brossard, QC
  • 78    Tyler Hopkins    F    L    6-1    183    2007-01-23    Campbellville, ON
  • 86    Braeden Kressler    C    R    5-9    186    2003-01-05    Kitchener, ON
  • 98    Miroslav Holinka    C    R    6-2    198    2005-11-10    Kroměříž, Czechia

Defenders

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

  • 3    Henry Thrun    D    L    6-2    210    2001-03-12    Southborough, MA
  • 33    Matt Benning    D    R    6-1    205    1994-05-25    Edmonton, AB
  • 36    Dakota Mermis    D    L    6-0    195    1994-01-05    Alton, IL
  • 37    John Prokop    D    L    6-3    195    2001-05-13    Wausau, WI
  • 52    Cade Webber    D    L    6-6    220    2001-01-05    Meadville, PA
  • 58    Noah Chadwick    D    L    6-4    208    2005-05-10    Saskatoon, SK
  • 59    Blake Smith    D    L    6-5    219    2004-10-05    Oshawa, ON
  • 76    William Villeneuve    D    R    6-2    183    2002-03-20    Sherbrooke, QC
  • 83    Marshall Rifai    D    L    6-2    200    1998-03-16    Beaconsfield, QC
  • 97    Chas Sharpe    D    R    6-3    204    2003-11-28    Orillia, ON
  • 9    Jake Johnson    D    R    6-0    185    1998-08-13    
  • 20    Vinny Borgesi    D    R    5-8    174    2004-03-02    Philadelphia, PA
  • 54    Frank Djurasevic    D    R    6-2    201    2002-03-09    New Rochelle, NY
  • 55    Hayes Hundley    D    R    6-3    207    2005-03-22    Upper Arlington, OH
  • 62    Ryan McCleary    D    R    6-3    195    2003-09-09    Swift Current, SK
  • 85    Rhett Parsons    D    R    6-3    222    2003-10-10    Cremona, AB

Goalies

#    Name    Pos    Catches    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

  • 35    Dennis Hildeby    G    L    6-7    222    2001-08-19    Järfälla, Sweden
  • 50    Vyacheslav Peksa    G    R    6-3    194    2002-08-27    Magnitogorsk, Russia
  • 70    Artur Akhtyamov    G    L    6-2    176    2001-10-31    Kazan, Russia
  • 80    Ken Appleby    G    L    6-5    224    1995-04-10    North Bay, ON
  • 1    Brendan Bonello    G    L    6-3    209    1999-04-01    Mississauga, ON
  • 40   Kyle McClellan    G    L    6-1    185    1999-03-18    Fenton, MO
  • 41    Anthony Stolarz    G    L    6-6    248    1994-01-20    Edison, NJ
  • 60    Joseph Woll    G    L    6-4    203    1998-07-12    Dardenne Prairie, MO

Chicago Wolves 2026 Roster

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

Forwards

  • 6    Ryan Suzuki    C    L    6-1    190    2001-05-28    London, ON
  • 10    Noel Gunler    RW    R    6-1    175    2001-10-07    Luleå, Sweden
  • 12    Noah Philp    C    R    6-3    200    1998-08-31    Canmore, AB
  • 14    Felix Unger Sörum    RW    R    5-11    170    2005-09-14    Trondheim, Norway
  • 15    Nikita Pavlychev    C    L    6-7    201    1997-03-23    Yaroslavl, Russia
  • 20    Yanick Turcotte    LW    L    6-0    203    1996-06-25    Québec, QC
  • 22    Skyler Brind’Amour    F    L    6-3    190    1999-07-27    Raleigh, NC
  • 23    Josiah Slavin    LW    L    6-3    197    1998-12-31    Erie, CO
  • 24    Givani Smith    LW    L    6-2    216    1998-02-27    Toronto, ON
  • 25    Blake Biondi    C    R    6-1    198    2002-04-24    Hermantown, MN
  • 27    Ivan Ryabkin    C    L    5-11    205    2007-04-25    Balakovo, Russia
  • 37    David Gagnon    F    R    6-0    181    2000-04-19    Halifax, NS
  • 41    Evan Vierling    F    L    6-0    178    2002-06-20    Aurora, ON
  • 51    Juha Jääskä    LW    L    6-0    191    1998-02-09    Helsinki, Finland
  • 79    Viktor Neuchev    RW    L    5-11    180    2003-10-25    Chelyabinsk, Russia
  • 82    Bradly Nadeau    F    R    5-11    172    2005-05-05    St-François de Madawaska, NB
  • 93    Justin Robidas    C    R    5-8    180    2003-03-13    Plano, TX
  • 98    Gleb Trikozov    LW    R    6-1    191    2004-08-12    Omsk, Russia
  • 13    Charlie Cerrato    C    L    6-0    190    2005-03-10    Great Falls, VA
  • 18    Ethan Leyh    LW    L    6-0    195    2001-09-07    Anmore, BC
  • 36    Tyler Weiss    LW    L    5-11    170    2000-01-03    Raleigh, NC
  • 47    Deni Goure    C    R    5-11    185    2003-07-15    Chatham, ON

Defenders

  • 2    Domenick Fensore    D    L    5-9    175    2001-09-07    Bronxville, NY
  • 3    Dominik Badinka    D    R    6-3    183    2005-11-27    Chomutov, Czechia
  • 4    Juuso Välimäki    D    L    6-2    215    1998-10-06    Nokia, Finland
  • 5    Charles Alexis Legault    D    R    6-3    208    2003-09-05    Laval, QC
  • 8    Ronan Seeley    D    L    6-1    192    2002-08-02    Olds, AB
  • 9    Joel Nyström    D    R    5-9    159    2002-05-14    Karlstad, Sweden
  • 34    Aleksi Heimosalmi    D    R    5-11    170    2003-05-08    Pori, Finland
  • 52    Cal Foote    D    R    6-4    220    1998-12-13    Englewood, CO
  • 55    Gavin Bayreuther    D    L    6-2    210    1994-05-12    Canaan, NH
  • 58    Bryce Montgomery    D    R    6-5    225    2002-11-12    Washington, DC
  • 28    Braden Doyle    D    L    5-11    180    2001-08-24    Beverly, MA
  • 42    Jacob Friend    D    L    6-2    200    1997-07-28    Bowmanville, ON

Goalies

  • 30    Cayden Primeau    G    L    6-3    200    1999-08-11    Voorhees, NJ
  • 35    Amir Miftakhov    G    L    6-0    182    2000-04-26    Kazan, Russia
  • 80    Ruslan Khazheyev    G    L    6-4    201    2004-11-20    Chelyabinsk, Russia
  • 31    Nikita Quapp    G    L    6-3    187    2003-01-25    Ravensburg, Germany
  • 60    Pyotr Kochetkov    G    L    6-3    205    1999-06-25    Penza, Russia

How To Watch The AHL

The AHL is streaming globally on FloHockey. Watch every single game from the regular season through the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well as key events like the AHL All-Star Classic and  the AHL Outdoor Classic. Subscribe to FloHockey today so you never miss a moment. All games will be available on FloHockey.tv or via the FloSports mobile and connected TV apps.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL, minor-league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, QMJHL, OHL, And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

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