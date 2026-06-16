Toronto Marlies Take Third Win Over Chicago In Calder Cup Finals

The Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies took the ice for game three of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday, June 16.

After the first two games in Chicago, Toronto played with home ice advantage—the packed Coca-Cola Coliseum ready to provide the ambience and welcome their team back.

The Marlies entered the game 2-0 and left 3-0 with a one goal lead after a dominant performance over three periods.

A win tonight for Toronto means being one game away from lifting the Calder Cup for the first time since 2018.

Read the game recap for Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies in game 3 of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.

Toronto Marlies Take Third Win In Calder Cup Finals

Artur Akhtyamov earned the shutout with 24 saves and Easton Cowan had the lone goal of the game to help the Toronto Marlies to their third win in a row in the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.

The Chicago Wolves opened the game strong but failed to keep up the pace as the Marlies surpassed them in offensive chances. They kept on the pressure and it was enough to keep Chicago hemmed in until the last moments of the game.

Cayden Primeau was fantastic, despite letting in the game-winning goal he made 27 saves.

Primeau Leaves The Crease - 0:48

CHI 0, TOR 1

As the Wolves try to pull out all of the stops, they pulled Primeau out of his crease to bring out the extra attacker with less than a minute remaining. Toronto is still on the advantage.

Emotions boiled over and the lines came together in a full line brawl after the final buzzer.

Pavlychev Called For Major Penalty On Thrun - 4:32 3rd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Pavlychev was sent off the ice for charging as tempers flared after the whistle with under five minutes remaining in the game.

He had a hit up high for Thrun from a mile out. Thrun went down to the locker room after the hit.

Toronto will spend the rest of the game on the power play unless they get called for their own penalty.

Penalties Come Out Again, 4-on-4 - 9:56 3rd

CHI 0, TOR 1

The Wolves were finally pushing back, getting four shots on goal in a row before Ryan Suzuki drew a slashing call and brought out the Marlies power play unit once again.

After 42 seconds of the power play, Lettieri was called for interference on Brind'Amour to make it 4-on-4 once again.

Lettieri shared his complained with the call to the referee.

Toronto Keeps Sending It On Net - 15:30 3rd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Chicago's struggles to keep the Marlies from circling picked right back up in the third. Thrun, Rifai, Nylander and Mermis each had chances to throw the puck at Primeau in the first part of the period.

Shots on goal:

CHI: 18

TOR: 27

Third Period Is Live - 20:00 3rd

CHI 0, TOR 1

The puck is down and the clock is ticking down on the third period in Toronto.

Marlies Trying To Find A Way To Score Again - End of 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 1

The Marlies looked just a millisecond away from a two-goal lead as Primeau had to stop chances from Quillan as the clock ticked down under 15 seconds.

Instead, they're held to just 1-0 despite putting up 17 shots on goal to the Wolves' four in the period.

Matt Benning Robs Nadeau - 4:47 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Bradly Nadeau had a wide open net and the one-timer lined up but one Marlies player came sliding in to save the day, and likely keep a goal off the boards: Matt Benning.

He went to the bench wincing in some pain but earned quick recognition from his teammates after the sacrifice.

Shots on goal have started favoring the Marlies not that they've caught up from their first period deficit.

Toronto Controls 4-On-4 - 11:02 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Quillan headed to the box after a high sticking call that came right after Fensore hit the ice while losing his helmet due to the contact.

On the next faceoff, Philp caught Thrun in the face with his stick against the boards to turn it into a 4-on-4.

It was all Toronto on the 4-on-4, putting six shots on goal in a row on Primeau.

Shots on goal are tied up at 14 a piece now.

Cowan Scores! Puck Trickles Past Primeau - 17:12 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Cowan received the cross-seam pass from Mermis to a wide open spot to Primeau's left.

From the faceoff dot, he fired the puck up and beat Primeau under his arm, who was able to make an effort at the puck but not entirely stop it as it bounced in over the line for the opening goal.

Johnstone Gets Shorthanded Chances, Kills Power Play - 17:56 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 0

And we're back for the middle frame with the Wolves on the power play for 1:44.

Johnstone had two chances diving in on the stretch pass to the Wolves blue line with less than 30 seconds left in the power play for Toronto's best scoring chances of the game.

Haymes Goes To The Box - End of 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

Haymes was called for tripping with just 16 seconds left in the first period.

The crowd at Coca-Cola Coliseum was very unhappy after the call because they thought there should've been a few calls earlier in the period in their favor.

Instead, the Marlies will have to return from the locker room on the penalty kill for over a minute and a half.

Shots on goal:

CHI: 13

TOR: 5

Akhtyamov Has To Stand On His Head - 3:00 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

The Marlies netminder has not had an easy job to open game three as the Wolves continue to hem in the home team.

Turnovers continue to be an issue as the Wolves' forecheck doesn't allow any room for mistakes.

Marlies Tally 1 Shot On The Power Play - 10:50 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

The Marlies fourth line gets to work with Sim drawing the first penalty of the game.

Philp was called for hooking on him as Sim tried to skate past into the Wolves zone.

Slavin made a good move along the boards to clear the puck and create a shorthanded opportunity the other way.

Rough power play to start for the Marlies.

Chicago Tests Akhtyamov Early - 15:00 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

Wolves opened the game with the majority of the dangerous chances as the Marlies defense is slow to respond. Shots flew from Philp, Unger Sorum, Seeley and Gunler in the first five minutes.

Just one opportunity developed for the Marlies, an Easton Cowan breakout that required Cayden Primeau to make his first save of the game.

Shots on goal:

CHI: 6

TOR: 1

Game 3 Is Live - 20:00 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

Stay tuned as we get going in Toronto for game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Jacob Quillan checks in at center for the Marlies and Felix Unger Sorum is back in the lineup from injury for his first game in the series.

How To Watch Game 3 Of The Calder Cup Finals

Fans can stream Game 3 between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies exclusively on FloHockey and on the FloSports app. Live coverage begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Toronto Marlies Projected Lines For Tonight

Forwards

Groulx - Shaw - Lettieri

Cowan - Quillan - Tverberg

Pare - Haymes - Nylander

Sim - Johnstone - Pezzetta

Defense

Thrun - Benning

Mermis - Villeneuve

Rifai - Danford

Goalies

Akhtyamov

Hildeby

Chicago Wolves Projected Lines For Tonight

Felix Unger Sorum returns to the ice for the Wolves.

Forwards

Nadeau - Suzuki - Robidas

Neuchev - Philp - Unger Sorum

Slavin - Brind'Amour - Gunler

Vierling - Pavylchev - Ryabkin

Defense

Nystrom - Foote

Seeley - Legault

Valimaki - Fensore

Goalies

Primeau

Miftakhov

Toronto Marlies And Chicago Wolves By The Numbers

Top Scorers (Goals - Assists - Points)

Toronto Marlies

Vinni Lettieri (10-13-23) William Villeneuve (2-17-19) Logan Shaw (9-8-17) Benoit-Olivier Groulx (7-6-13) Easton Cowan (7-6-13)

Chicago Wolves

Bradly Nadeau (6-10-16) Ryan Suzuki (5-11-16) Justin Robidas (6-9-15) Juuso Valimaki (5-8-13) Noah Philp (6-6-12)

Calder Cup Playoffs Record

TOR: 14-7-0-0

CHI: 10-5-3-0

Power Plays

TOR: 16/74 (21.62%)

CHI: 14/60 (23.33%)

Penalty Killing

TOR: 12/67 (82.09%)

CHI: 12/69 (82.61%)

Last 5 Games

Toronto Marlies

5-4 W @ Chicago (2026-06-14)

4-2 W @ Chicago (2026-06-12)

2-1 W @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-07)

1-5 W vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-05)

4-3 L vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-03)

Chicago Wolves

5-4 L vs Toronto (2026-06-14)

4-2 L vs Toronto (2026-06-12)

4-3 W @ Colorado (2026-06-08)

3-2 W @ Colorado (2026-06-07)

7-3 L vs Colorado (2026-06-05)

Watch The OT Winner From Game Two

WINNER WINNER!!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



LOGAN SHAW ENDS IT IN OVERTIMEEEEEEEE 👑@cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/oovBmTWTOU — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 14, 2026

2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Top 75 Players Ranked By Chris Peters

Gavin McKenna leads the final NHL Draft rankings from veteran prospects analyst Chris Peters.

"There has never been a draft quite like the 2026 NHL Draft to my memory. Not as long as I've been doing dedicated draft coverage for the last 13 years. That creates excitement, some drama and a whole lot of unpredictability. Starting at the very top of this draft, the lack of certainty and the level of risk associated with each prospect creates heartburn for scouts and fans alike, but it does make things a little more interesting."

Read the full write up here by Chris Peters.

Stream Calder Cup Finals Game 3 For FREE On FloHockey 24/7

FloHockey will be offering FREE live stream of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals. Watch game three LIVE between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies on the FloHockey 24/7 Channel. Here's how to watch for free:

Calder Cup Finals Schedule 2026

All times Eastern.

Game 1 - Toronto 4 - 2 Chicago (Chicago)

Game 2 - Toronto 5 - 4 Chicago (OT) (Chicago)

Game 3 - 7:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 16 (Toronto)

Game 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, June 18 (Toronto)

Game 5 - 7:00 p.m. ET Friday, June 19 (Toronto)

Game 6 - 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21 (Chicago)

Game 7 - 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 23 (Chicago)

When Is Puck Drop for Game Three Of The Calder Cup Finals?

The Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies game two starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jun. 16.

2026 NHL Mock Draft: Predicting All 32 Picks In The First Round | Called Up: The Prospects Podcast

It's the MOCK DRAFT Episode! The Called Up crew goes pick for pick in the first round as Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects and Chris Peters of FloHockey predict the first round, from the Toronto Maple Leafs at No. 1 to the Ottawa Senators at No. 32.

Will Toronto make the pick everyone expects them to or go a different way? When is the first defenseman selected? Will there be trades?

You will not want to miss this annual treat where two veteran NHL Draft analysts make the tough decisions ahead of this highly-anticipated and wildly unpredictable draft.

Chris also previews the 2026 Calder Cup Finals which began Friday on FloHockey.

Toronto Marlies 2026 Roster

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

Forwards

11 Logan Shaw F R 6-4 213 1992-10-05 Glace Bay, NS

Logan Shaw F R 6-4 213 1992-10-05 Glace Bay, NS 26 Jacob Quillan C L 6-1 204 2002-02-02 Dartmouth, NS

Jacob Quillan C L 6-1 204 2002-02-02 Dartmouth, NS 29 Benoit-Olivier Groulx C L 6-2 204 2000-02-06 Rouen, France

Benoit-Olivier Groulx C L 6-2 204 2000-02-06 Rouen, France 39 Borya Valis F R 6-2 204 2004-04-08 Denver, CO

Borya Valis F R 6-2 204 2004-04-08 Denver, CO 42 Landon Sim F L 5-11 187 2004-07-17 New Glasgow, NS

Landon Sim F L 5-11 187 2004-07-17 New Glasgow, NS 43 Luke Haymes C L 6-1 202 2003-07-28 Ottawa, ON

Luke Haymes C L 6-1 202 2003-07-28 Ottawa, ON 48 Brandon Baddock LW L 6-3 219 1995-03-29 Vermilion, AB

Brandon Baddock LW L 6-3 219 1995-03-29 Vermilion, AB 53 Easton Cowan LW L 6-0 190 2005-05-20 Mount Brydges, ON

Easton Cowan LW L 6-0 190 2005-05-20 Mount Brydges, ON 56 Cédric Paré F L 6-3 215 1999-01-24 Lévis, QC

Cédric Paré F L 6-3 215 1999-01-24 Lévis, QC 57 Marc Johnstone RW R 6-0 192 1996-06-19 Cranford, NJ

Marc Johnstone RW R 6-0 192 1996-06-19 Cranford, NJ 61 Michael Pezzetta LW L 6-1 223 1998-03-13 Toronto, ON

Michael Pezzetta LW L 6-1 223 1998-03-13 Toronto, ON 65 Reese Johnson RW R 6-1 205 1998-07-10 Red Deer, AB

Reese Johnson RW R 6-1 205 1998-07-10 Red Deer, AB 66 Ben King C R 6-3 202 2002-05-15 Vernon, BC

Ben King C R 6-3 202 2002-05-15 Vernon, BC 67 S am Stevens C L 6-2 194 2000-04-27 Montréal, QC

am Stevens C L 6-2 194 2000-04-27 Montréal, QC 68 Matthew Barbolini F L 6-2 204 2000-06-01 Williamsville, NY

Matthew Barbolini F L 6-2 204 2000-06-01 Williamsville, NY 71 Vinni Lettieri C R 5-10 188 1995-02-06 Excelsior, MN

Vinni Lettieri C R 5-10 188 1995-02-06 Excelsior, MN 72 Travis Boyd F R 6-0 184 1993-09-14 Hopkins, MN

Travis Boyd F R 6-0 184 1993-09-14 Hopkins, MN 77 Ryan Tverberg F R 5-11 187 2002-01-30 Richmond Hill, ON

Ryan Tverberg F R 5-11 187 2002-01-30 Richmond Hill, ON 92 Alex Nylander RW R 6-1 197 1998-03-02 Calgary, AB

Alex Nylander RW R 6-1 197 1998-03-02 Calgary, AB 45 Ryan Kirwan LW L 6-2 216 2002-02-27 DeWitt, NY

Ryan Kirwan LW L 6-2 216 2002-02-27 DeWitt, NY 64 Brandon Buhr F R 6-2 205 2002-07-07 Burnaby, BC

Brandon Buhr F R 6-2 205 2002-07-07 Burnaby, BC 64 David Kämpf F L 6-2 198 1995-01-12 Chomutov, Czechia

David Kämpf F L 6-2 198 1995-01-12 Chomutov, Czechia 73 Harry Nansi F R 6-3 179 2007-09-10 Brossard, QC

Harry Nansi F R 6-3 179 2007-09-10 Brossard, QC 78 Tyler Hopkins F L 6-1 183 2007-01-23 Campbellville, ON

Tyler Hopkins F L 6-1 183 2007-01-23 Campbellville, ON 86 Braeden Kressler C R 5-9 186 2003-01-05 Kitchener, ON

Braeden Kressler C R 5-9 186 2003-01-05 Kitchener, ON 98 Miroslav Holinka C R 6-2 198 2005-11-10 Kroměříž, Czechia

Defenders

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

3 Henry Thrun D L 6-2 210 2001-03-12 Southborough, MA

Henry Thrun D L 6-2 210 2001-03-12 Southborough, MA 33 Matt Benning D R 6-1 205 1994-05-25 Edmonton, AB

Matt Benning D R 6-1 205 1994-05-25 Edmonton, AB 36 Dakota Mermis D L 6-0 195 1994-01-05 Alton, IL

Dakota Mermis D L 6-0 195 1994-01-05 Alton, IL 37 John Prokop D L 6-3 195 2001-05-13 Wausau, WI

John Prokop D L 6-3 195 2001-05-13 Wausau, WI 52 Cade Webber D L 6-6 220 2001-01-05 Meadville, PA

Cade Webber D L 6-6 220 2001-01-05 Meadville, PA 58 Noah Chadwick D L 6-4 208 2005-05-10 Saskatoon, SK

Noah Chadwick D L 6-4 208 2005-05-10 Saskatoon, SK 59 Blake Smith D L 6-5 219 2004-10-05 Oshawa, ON

Blake Smith D L 6-5 219 2004-10-05 Oshawa, ON 76 William Villeneuve D R 6-2 183 2002-03-20 Sherbrooke, QC

William Villeneuve D R 6-2 183 2002-03-20 Sherbrooke, QC 83 Marshall Rifai D L 6-2 200 1998-03-16 Beaconsfield, QC

Marshall Rifai D L 6-2 200 1998-03-16 Beaconsfield, QC 97 Chas Sharpe D R 6-3 204 2003-11-28 Orillia, ON

Chas Sharpe D R 6-3 204 2003-11-28 Orillia, ON 9 Jake Johnson D R 6-0 185 1998-08-13

Jake Johnson D R 6-0 185 1998-08-13 20 V inny Borgesi D R 5-8 174 2004-03-02 Philadelphia, PA

inny Borgesi D R 5-8 174 2004-03-02 Philadelphia, PA 54 Frank Djurasevic D R 6-2 201 2002-03-09 New Rochelle, NY

Frank Djurasevic D R 6-2 201 2002-03-09 New Rochelle, NY 55 Hayes Hundley D R 6-3 207 2005-03-22 Upper Arlington, OH

Hayes Hundley D R 6-3 207 2005-03-22 Upper Arlington, OH 62 Ryan McCleary D R 6-3 195 2003-09-09 Swift Current, SK

Ryan McCleary D R 6-3 195 2003-09-09 Swift Current, SK 85 Rhett Parsons D R 6-3 222 2003-10-10 Cremona, AB

Goalies

# Name Pos Catches Height Weight DOB Birth place

35 Dennis Hildeby G L 6-7 222 2001-08-19 Järfälla, Sweden

Dennis Hildeby G L 6-7 222 2001-08-19 Järfälla, Sweden 50 Vyacheslav Peksa G R 6-3 194 2002-08-27 Magnitogorsk, Russia

Vyacheslav Peksa G R 6-3 194 2002-08-27 Magnitogorsk, Russia 70 Artur Akhtyamov G L 6-2 176 2001-10-31 Kazan, Russia

Artur Akhtyamov G L 6-2 176 2001-10-31 Kazan, Russia 80 Ken Appleby G L 6-5 224 1995-04-10 North Bay, ON

Ken Appleby G L 6-5 224 1995-04-10 North Bay, ON 1 Brendan Bonello G L 6-3 209 1999-04-01 Mississauga, ON

Brendan Bonello G L 6-3 209 1999-04-01 Mississauga, ON 40 Kyle McClellan G L 6-1 185 1999-03-18 Fenton, MO

Kyle McClellan G L 6-1 185 1999-03-18 Fenton, MO 41 Anthony Stolarz G L 6-6 248 1994-01-20 Edison, NJ

Anthony Stolarz G L 6-6 248 1994-01-20 Edison, NJ 60 Joseph Woll G L 6-4 203 1998-07-12 Dardenne Prairie, MO

Chicago Wolves 2026 Roster

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

Forwards

6 Ryan Suzuki C L 6-1 190 2001-05-28 London, ON

Ryan Suzuki C L 6-1 190 2001-05-28 London, ON 10 Noel Gunler RW R 6-1 175 2001-10-07 Luleå, Sweden

Noel Gunler RW R 6-1 175 2001-10-07 Luleå, Sweden 12 Noah Philp C R 6-3 200 1998-08-31 Canmore, AB

Noah Philp C R 6-3 200 1998-08-31 Canmore, AB 14 Felix Unger Sörum RW R 5-11 170 2005-09-14 Trondheim, Norway

Felix Unger Sörum RW R 5-11 170 2005-09-14 Trondheim, Norway 15 Nikita Pavlychev C L 6-7 201 1997-03-23 Yaroslavl, Russia

Nikita Pavlychev C L 6-7 201 1997-03-23 Yaroslavl, Russia 20 Yanick Turcotte LW L 6-0 203 1996-06-25 Québec, QC

Yanick Turcotte LW L 6-0 203 1996-06-25 Québec, QC 22 Skyler Brind’Amour F L 6-3 190 1999-07-27 Raleigh, NC

Skyler Brind’Amour F L 6-3 190 1999-07-27 Raleigh, NC 23 Josiah Slavin LW L 6-3 197 1998-12-31 Erie, CO

Josiah Slavin LW L 6-3 197 1998-12-31 Erie, CO 24 Givani Smith LW L 6-2 216 1998-02-27 Toronto, ON

Givani Smith LW L 6-2 216 1998-02-27 Toronto, ON 25 Blake Biondi C R 6-1 198 2002-04-24 Hermantown, MN

Blake Biondi C R 6-1 198 2002-04-24 Hermantown, MN 27 Ivan Ryabkin C L 5-11 205 2007-04-25 Balakovo, Russia

Ivan Ryabkin C L 5-11 205 2007-04-25 Balakovo, Russia 37 David Gagnon F R 6-0 181 2000-04-19 Halifax, NS

David Gagnon F R 6-0 181 2000-04-19 Halifax, NS 41 Evan Vierling F L 6-0 178 2002-06-20 Aurora, ON

Evan Vierling F L 6-0 178 2002-06-20 Aurora, ON 51 Juha Jääskä LW L 6-0 191 1998-02-09 Helsinki, Finland

Juha Jääskä LW L 6-0 191 1998-02-09 Helsinki, Finland 79 Viktor Neuchev RW L 5-11 180 2003-10-25 Chelyabinsk, Russia

Viktor Neuchev RW L 5-11 180 2003-10-25 Chelyabinsk, Russia 82 Bradly Nadeau F R 5-11 172 2005-05-05 St-François de Madawaska, NB

Bradly Nadeau F R 5-11 172 2005-05-05 St-François de Madawaska, NB 93 Justin Robidas C R 5-8 180 2003-03-13 Plano, TX

Justin Robidas C R 5-8 180 2003-03-13 Plano, TX 98 Gleb Trikozov LW R 6-1 191 2004-08-12 Omsk, Russia

Gleb Trikozov LW R 6-1 191 2004-08-12 Omsk, Russia 13 Charlie Cerrato C L 6-0 190 2005-03-10 Great Falls, VA

Charlie Cerrato C L 6-0 190 2005-03-10 Great Falls, VA 18 Ethan Leyh LW L 6-0 195 2001-09-07 Anmore, BC

Ethan Leyh LW L 6-0 195 2001-09-07 Anmore, BC 36 Tyler Weiss LW L 5-11 170 2000-01-03 Raleigh, NC

Tyler Weiss LW L 5-11 170 2000-01-03 Raleigh, NC 47 Deni Goure C R 5-11 185 2003-07-15 Chatham, ON

Defenders

2 Domenick Fensore D L 5-9 175 2001-09-07 Bronxville, NY

Domenick Fensore D L 5-9 175 2001-09-07 Bronxville, NY 3 Dominik Badinka D R 6-3 183 2005-11-27 Chomutov, Czechia

Dominik Badinka D R 6-3 183 2005-11-27 Chomutov, Czechia 4 Juuso Välimäki D L 6-2 215 1998-10-06 Nokia, Finland

Juuso Välimäki D L 6-2 215 1998-10-06 Nokia, Finland 5 Charles Alexis Legault D R 6-3 208 2003-09-05 Laval, QC

Charles Alexis Legault D R 6-3 208 2003-09-05 Laval, QC 8 Ronan Seeley D L 6-1 192 2002-08-02 Olds, AB

Ronan Seeley D L 6-1 192 2002-08-02 Olds, AB 9 Joel Nyström D R 5-9 159 2002-05-14 Karlstad, Sweden

Joel Nyström D R 5-9 159 2002-05-14 Karlstad, Sweden 34 Aleksi Heimosalmi D R 5-11 170 2003-05-08 Pori, Finland

Aleksi Heimosalmi D R 5-11 170 2003-05-08 Pori, Finland 52 Cal Foote D R 6-4 220 1998-12-13 Englewood, CO

Cal Foote D R 6-4 220 1998-12-13 Englewood, CO 55 Gavin Bayreuther D L 6-2 210 1994-05-12 Canaan, NH

Gavin Bayreuther D L 6-2 210 1994-05-12 Canaan, NH 58 Bryce Montgomery D R 6-5 225 2002-11-12 Washington, DC

Bryce Montgomery D R 6-5 225 2002-11-12 Washington, DC 28 Braden Doyle D L 5-11 180 2001-08-24 Beverly, MA

Braden Doyle D L 5-11 180 2001-08-24 Beverly, MA 42 Jacob Friend D L 6-2 200 1997-07-28 Bowmanville, ON

Goalies

30 Cayden Primeau G L 6-3 200 1999-08-11 Voorhees, NJ

Cayden Primeau G L 6-3 200 1999-08-11 Voorhees, NJ 35 Amir Miftakhov G L 6-0 182 2000-04-26 Kazan, Russia

Amir Miftakhov G L 6-0 182 2000-04-26 Kazan, Russia 80 Ruslan Khazheyev G L 6-4 201 2004-11-20 Chelyabinsk, Russia

Ruslan Khazheyev G L 6-4 201 2004-11-20 Chelyabinsk, Russia 31 Nikita Quapp G L 6-3 187 2003-01-25 Ravensburg, Germany

Nikita Quapp G L 6-3 187 2003-01-25 Ravensburg, Germany 60 Pyotr Kochetkov G L 6-3 205 1999-06-25 Penza, Russia

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