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2026 Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies

Toronto Marlies Take Third Win Over Chicago In Calder Cup Finals

Toronto Marlies Take Third Win Over Chicago In Calder Cup Finals

Read the game recap for Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies in game 3 of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals. It's all right here on FloHockey.

Jun 16, 2026 by Andy Schamma
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HIGHLIGHTS: Game 2 Toronto Marlies vs Chicago Wolves | AHL Calder Cup Playoffs 202614:40

The Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies took the ice for game three of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday, June 16.

After the first two games in Chicago, Toronto played with home ice advantage—the packed Coca-Cola Coliseum ready to provide the ambience and welcome their team back.

The Marlies entered the game 2-0 and left 3-0 with a one goal lead after a dominant performance over three periods.

A win tonight for Toronto means being one game away from lifting the Calder Cup for the first time since 2018.

Read the game recap for Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies in game 3 of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.

Toronto Marlies Take Third Win In Calder Cup Finals

Artur Akhtyamov earned the shutout with 24 saves and Easton Cowan had the lone goal of the game to help the Toronto Marlies to their third win in a row in the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.

The Chicago Wolves opened the game strong but failed to keep up the pace as the Marlies surpassed them in offensive chances. They kept on the pressure and it was enough to keep Chicago hemmed in until the last moments of the game.

Cayden Primeau was fantastic, despite letting in the game-winning goal he made 27 saves.

Primeau Leaves The Crease - 0:48

CHI 0, TOR 1

As the Wolves try to pull out all of the stops, they pulled Primeau out of his crease to bring out the extra attacker with less than a minute remaining. Toronto is still on the advantage.

Emotions boiled over and the lines came together in a full line brawl after the final buzzer.

Pavlychev Called For Major Penalty On Thrun - 4:32 3rd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Pavlychev was sent off the ice for charging as tempers flared after the whistle with under five minutes remaining in the game.

He had a hit up high for Thrun from a mile out. Thrun went down to the locker room after the hit.

Toronto will spend the rest of the game on the power play unless they get called for their own penalty.

Penalties Come Out Again, 4-on-4 - 9:56 3rd

CHI 0, TOR 1

The Wolves were finally pushing back, getting four shots on goal in a row before Ryan Suzuki drew a slashing call and brought out the Marlies power play unit once again.

After 42 seconds of the power play, Lettieri was called for interference on Brind'Amour to make it 4-on-4 once again.

Lettieri shared his complained with the call to the referee.

Toronto Keeps Sending It On Net - 15:30 3rd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Chicago's struggles to keep the Marlies from circling picked right back up in the third. Thrun, Rifai, Nylander and Mermis each had chances to throw the puck at Primeau in the first part of the period.

Shots on goal:

  • CHI: 18
  • TOR: 27

Third Period Is Live - 20:00 3rd

CHI 0, TOR 1

The puck is down and the clock is ticking down on the third period in Toronto.

Marlies Trying To Find A Way To Score Again - End of 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 1

The Marlies looked just a millisecond away from a two-goal lead as Primeau had to stop chances from Quillan as the clock ticked down under 15 seconds.

Instead, they're held to just 1-0 despite putting up 17 shots on goal to the Wolves' four in the period.

Matt Benning Robs Nadeau - 4:47 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Bradly Nadeau had a wide open net and the one-timer lined up but one Marlies player came sliding in to save the day, and likely keep a goal off the boards: Matt Benning.

He went to the bench wincing in some pain but earned quick recognition from his teammates after the sacrifice.

Shots on goal have started favoring the Marlies not that they've caught up from their first period deficit.

Toronto Controls 4-On-4 - 11:02 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Quillan headed to the box after a high sticking call that came right after Fensore hit the ice while losing his helmet due to the contact.

On the next faceoff, Philp caught Thrun in the face with his stick against the boards to turn it into a 4-on-4.

It was all Toronto on the 4-on-4, putting six shots on goal in a row on Primeau.

Shots on goal are tied up at 14 a piece now.

Cowan Scores! Puck Trickles Past Primeau - 17:12 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 1

Cowan received the cross-seam pass from Mermis to a wide open spot to Primeau's left.

From the faceoff dot, he fired the puck up and beat Primeau under his arm, who was able to make an effort at the puck but not entirely stop it as it bounced in over the line for the opening goal.

Johnstone Gets Shorthanded Chances, Kills Power Play - 17:56 2nd

CHI 0, TOR 0

And we're back for the middle frame with the Wolves on the power play for 1:44.

Johnstone had two chances diving in on the stretch pass to the Wolves blue line with less than 30 seconds left in the power play for Toronto's best scoring chances of the game.

Haymes Goes To The Box - End of 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

Haymes was called for tripping with just 16 seconds left in the first period.

The crowd at Coca-Cola Coliseum was very unhappy after the call because they thought there should've been a few calls earlier in the period in their favor.

Instead, the Marlies will have to return from the locker room on the penalty kill for over a minute and a half.

Shots on goal:

  • CHI: 13
  • TOR: 5

Akhtyamov Has To Stand On His Head - 3:00 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

The Marlies netminder has not had an easy job to open game three as the Wolves continue to hem in the home team.

Turnovers continue to be an issue as the Wolves' forecheck doesn't allow any room for mistakes.

Marlies Tally 1 Shot On The Power Play - 10:50 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

The Marlies fourth line gets to work with Sim drawing the first penalty of the game.

Philp was called for hooking on him as Sim tried to skate past into the Wolves zone.

Slavin made a good move along the boards to clear the puck and create a shorthanded opportunity the other way. 

Rough power play to start for the Marlies.

Chicago Tests Akhtyamov Early - 15:00 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

Wolves opened the game with the majority of the dangerous chances as the Marlies defense is slow to respond. Shots flew from Philp, Unger Sorum, Seeley and Gunler in the first five minutes.

Just one opportunity developed for the Marlies, an Easton Cowan breakout that required Cayden Primeau to make his first save of the game.

Shots on goal:

  • CHI: 6
  • TOR: 1

Game 3 Is Live - 20:00 1st

CHI 0, TOR 0

Stay tuned as we get going in Toronto for game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Jacob Quillan checks in at center for the Marlies and Felix Unger Sorum is back in the lineup from injury for his first game in the series.

How To Watch Game 3 Of The Calder Cup Finals

Fans can stream Game 3 between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies exclusively on FloHockey and on the FloSports app. Live coverage begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Toronto Marlies Projected Lines For Tonight

Forwards

  • Groulx - Shaw - Lettieri
  • Cowan - Quillan - Tverberg
  • Pare - Haymes - Nylander
  • Sim - Johnstone - Pezzetta

Defense

  • Thrun - Benning
  • Mermis - Villeneuve
  • Rifai - Danford

Goalies

  • Akhtyamov
  • Hildeby

Chicago Wolves Projected Lines For Tonight

Felix Unger Sorum returns to the ice for the Wolves.

Forwards

  • Nadeau - Suzuki - Robidas
  • Neuchev - Philp - Unger Sorum
  • Slavin - Brind'Amour - Gunler
  • Vierling - Pavylchev - Ryabkin

Defense

  • Nystrom - Foote
  • Seeley - Legault
  • Valimaki - Fensore

Goalies

  • Primeau
  • Miftakhov

Toronto Marlies And Chicago Wolves By The Numbers

Top Scorers (Goals - Assists - Points)

Toronto Marlies

  1. Vinni Lettieri (10-13-23)
  2. William Villeneuve (2-17-19)
  3. Logan Shaw (9-8-17)
  4. Benoit-Olivier Groulx (7-6-13)
  5. Easton Cowan (7-6-13)

Chicago Wolves

  1. Bradly Nadeau (6-10-16)
  2. Ryan Suzuki (5-11-16)
  3. Justin Robidas (6-9-15)
  4. Juuso Valimaki (5-8-13)
  5. Noah Philp (6-6-12)

Calder Cup Playoffs Record

  • TOR: 14-7-0-0
  • CHI: 10-5-3-0

Power Plays

  • TOR: 16/74 (21.62%)
  • CHI: 14/60 (23.33%)

Penalty Killing

  • TOR: 12/67 (82.09%)
  • CHI: 12/69 (82.61%)

Last 5 Games

Toronto Marlies

  • 5-4 W @ Chicago (2026-06-14)
  • 4-2 W @ Chicago (2026-06-12)
  • 2-1 W @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-07)
  • 1-5 W vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-05)
  • 4-3 L vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-03)

Chicago Wolves

  • 5-4 L vs Toronto (2026-06-14)
  • 4-2 L vs Toronto (2026-06-12)
  • 4-3 W @ Colorado (2026-06-08)
  • 3-2 W @ Colorado (2026-06-07)
  • 7-3 L vs Colorado (2026-06-05)

Watch The OT Winner From Game Two

WINNER WINNER!!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

LOGAN SHAW ENDS IT IN OVERTIMEEEEEEEE 👑@cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/oovBmTWTOU

— Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 14, 2026

2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Top 75 Players Ranked By Chris Peters

Gavin McKenna leads the final NHL Draft rankings from veteran prospects analyst Chris Peters.

"There has never been a draft quite like the 2026 NHL Draft to my memory. Not as long as I've been doing dedicated draft coverage for the last 13 years. That creates excitement, some drama and a whole lot of unpredictability. Starting at the very top of this draft, the lack of certainty and the level of risk associated with each prospect creates heartburn for scouts and fans alike, but it does make things a little more interesting."

Read the full write up here by Chris Peters.

Stream Calder Cup Finals Game 3 For FREE On FloHockey 24/7

FloHockey will be offering FREE live stream of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals. Watch game three LIVE between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies on the FloHockey 24/7 Channel. Here's how to watch for free:

Calder Cup Finals Schedule 2026

All times Eastern.

  • Game 1 - Toronto 4 - 2 Chicago (Chicago)
  • Game 2 - Toronto 5 - 4 Chicago (OT) (Chicago)
  • Game 3 - 7:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 16 (Toronto)
  • Game 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, June 18 (Toronto)
  • Game 5 - 7:00 p.m. ET Friday, June 19 (Toronto)
  • Game 6 - 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21 (Chicago)
  • Game 7 - 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 23 (Chicago)

When Is Puck Drop for Game Three Of The Calder Cup Finals?

The Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies game two starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jun. 16.

2026 NHL Mock Draft: Predicting All 32 Picks In The First Round | Called Up: The Prospects Podcast

It's the MOCK DRAFT Episode! The Called Up crew goes pick for pick in the first round as Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects and Chris Peters of FloHockey predict the first round, from the Toronto Maple Leafs at No. 1 to the Ottawa Senators at No. 32.

Will Toronto make the pick everyone expects them to or  go a different way? When is the first defenseman selected? Will there be trades?

You will not want to miss this annual treat where two veteran NHL Draft analysts make the tough decisions ahead of this highly-anticipated and wildly unpredictable draft.

Chris also previews the 2026 Calder Cup Finals which began Friday on FloHockey.

Toronto Marlies 2026 Roster

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

Forwards

  • 11    Logan Shaw    F    R    6-4    213    1992-10-05    Glace Bay, NS
  • 26    Jacob Quillan    C    L    6-1    204    2002-02-02    Dartmouth, NS
  • 29    Benoit-Olivier Groulx    C    L    6-2    204    2000-02-06    Rouen, France
  • 39    Borya Valis    F    R    6-2    204    2004-04-08    Denver, CO
  • 42    Landon Sim    F    L    5-11    187    2004-07-17    New Glasgow, NS
  • 43    Luke Haymes    C    L    6-1    202    2003-07-28    Ottawa, ON
  • 48    Brandon Baddock    LW    L    6-3    219    1995-03-29    Vermilion, AB
  • 53    Easton Cowan    LW    L    6-0    190    2005-05-20    Mount Brydges, ON
  • 56    Cédric Paré    F    L    6-3    215    1999-01-24    Lévis, QC
  • 57    Marc Johnstone    RW    R    6-0    192    1996-06-19    Cranford, NJ
  • 61    Michael Pezzetta    LW    L    6-1    223    1998-03-13    Toronto, ON
  • 65    Reese Johnson    RW    R    6-1    205    1998-07-10    Red Deer, AB
  • 66    Ben King    C    R    6-3    202    2002-05-15    Vernon, BC
  • 67    Sam Stevens    C    L    6-2    194    2000-04-27    Montréal, QC
  • 68    Matthew Barbolini    F    L    6-2    204    2000-06-01    Williamsville, NY
  • 71    Vinni Lettieri    C    R    5-10    188    1995-02-06    Excelsior, MN
  • 72    Travis Boyd    F    R    6-0    184    1993-09-14    Hopkins, MN
  • 77    Ryan Tverberg    F    R    5-11    187    2002-01-30    Richmond Hill, ON
  • 92    Alex Nylander    RW    R    6-1    197    1998-03-02    Calgary, AB
  • 45    Ryan Kirwan    LW    L    6-2    216    2002-02-27    DeWitt, NY
  • 64    Brandon Buhr    F    R    6-2    205    2002-07-07    Burnaby, BC
  • 64    David Kämpf    F    L    6-2    198    1995-01-12    Chomutov, Czechia
  • 73    Harry Nansi    F    R    6-3    179    2007-09-10    Brossard, QC
  • 78    Tyler Hopkins    F    L    6-1    183    2007-01-23    Campbellville, ON
  • 86    Braeden Kressler    C    R    5-9    186    2003-01-05    Kitchener, ON
  • 98    Miroslav Holinka    C    R    6-2    198    2005-11-10    Kroměříž, Czechia

Defenders

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

  • 3    Henry Thrun    D    L    6-2    210    2001-03-12    Southborough, MA
  • 33    Matt Benning    D    R    6-1    205    1994-05-25    Edmonton, AB
  • 36    Dakota Mermis    D    L    6-0    195    1994-01-05    Alton, IL
  • 37    John Prokop    D    L    6-3    195    2001-05-13    Wausau, WI
  • 52    Cade Webber    D    L    6-6    220    2001-01-05    Meadville, PA
  • 58    Noah Chadwick    D    L    6-4    208    2005-05-10    Saskatoon, SK
  • 59    Blake Smith    D    L    6-5    219    2004-10-05    Oshawa, ON
  • 76    William Villeneuve    D    R    6-2    183    2002-03-20    Sherbrooke, QC
  • 83    Marshall Rifai    D    L    6-2    200    1998-03-16    Beaconsfield, QC
  • 97    Chas Sharpe    D    R    6-3    204    2003-11-28    Orillia, ON
  • 9    Jake Johnson    D    R    6-0    185    1998-08-13    
  • 20    Vinny Borgesi    D    R    5-8    174    2004-03-02    Philadelphia, PA
  • 54    Frank Djurasevic    D    R    6-2    201    2002-03-09    New Rochelle, NY
  • 55    Hayes Hundley    D    R    6-3    207    2005-03-22    Upper Arlington, OH
  • 62    Ryan McCleary    D    R    6-3    195    2003-09-09    Swift Current, SK
  • 85    Rhett Parsons    D    R    6-3    222    2003-10-10    Cremona, AB

Goalies

#    Name    Pos    Catches    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

  • 35    Dennis Hildeby    G    L    6-7    222    2001-08-19    Järfälla, Sweden
  • 50    Vyacheslav Peksa    G    R    6-3    194    2002-08-27    Magnitogorsk, Russia
  • 70    Artur Akhtyamov    G    L    6-2    176    2001-10-31    Kazan, Russia
  • 80    Ken Appleby    G    L    6-5    224    1995-04-10    North Bay, ON
  • 1    Brendan Bonello    G    L    6-3    209    1999-04-01    Mississauga, ON
  • 40   Kyle McClellan    G    L    6-1    185    1999-03-18    Fenton, MO
  • 41    Anthony Stolarz    G    L    6-6    248    1994-01-20    Edison, NJ
  • 60    Joseph Woll    G    L    6-4    203    1998-07-12    Dardenne Prairie, MO

Chicago Wolves 2026 Roster

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

Forwards

  • 6    Ryan Suzuki    C    L    6-1    190    2001-05-28    London, ON
  • 10    Noel Gunler    RW    R    6-1    175    2001-10-07    Luleå, Sweden
  • 12    Noah Philp    C    R    6-3    200    1998-08-31    Canmore, AB
  • 14    Felix Unger Sörum    RW    R    5-11    170    2005-09-14    Trondheim, Norway
  • 15    Nikita Pavlychev    C    L    6-7    201    1997-03-23    Yaroslavl, Russia
  • 20    Yanick Turcotte    LW    L    6-0    203    1996-06-25    Québec, QC
  • 22    Skyler Brind’Amour    F    L    6-3    190    1999-07-27    Raleigh, NC
  • 23    Josiah Slavin    LW    L    6-3    197    1998-12-31    Erie, CO
  • 24    Givani Smith    LW    L    6-2    216    1998-02-27    Toronto, ON
  • 25    Blake Biondi    C    R    6-1    198    2002-04-24    Hermantown, MN
  • 27    Ivan Ryabkin    C    L    5-11    205    2007-04-25    Balakovo, Russia
  • 37    David Gagnon    F    R    6-0    181    2000-04-19    Halifax, NS
  • 41    Evan Vierling    F    L    6-0    178    2002-06-20    Aurora, ON
  • 51    Juha Jääskä    LW    L    6-0    191    1998-02-09    Helsinki, Finland
  • 79    Viktor Neuchev    RW    L    5-11    180    2003-10-25    Chelyabinsk, Russia
  • 82    Bradly Nadeau    F    R    5-11    172    2005-05-05    St-François de Madawaska, NB
  • 93    Justin Robidas    C    R    5-8    180    2003-03-13    Plano, TX
  • 98    Gleb Trikozov    LW    R    6-1    191    2004-08-12    Omsk, Russia
  • 13    Charlie Cerrato    C    L    6-0    190    2005-03-10    Great Falls, VA
  • 18    Ethan Leyh    LW    L    6-0    195    2001-09-07    Anmore, BC
  • 36    Tyler Weiss    LW    L    5-11    170    2000-01-03    Raleigh, NC
  • 47    Deni Goure    C    R    5-11    185    2003-07-15    Chatham, ON

Defenders

  • 2    Domenick Fensore    D    L    5-9    175    2001-09-07    Bronxville, NY
  • 3    Dominik Badinka    D    R    6-3    183    2005-11-27    Chomutov, Czechia
  • 4    Juuso Välimäki    D    L    6-2    215    1998-10-06    Nokia, Finland
  • 5    Charles Alexis Legault    D    R    6-3    208    2003-09-05    Laval, QC
  • 8    Ronan Seeley    D    L    6-1    192    2002-08-02    Olds, AB
  • 9    Joel Nyström    D    R    5-9    159    2002-05-14    Karlstad, Sweden
  • 34    Aleksi Heimosalmi    D    R    5-11    170    2003-05-08    Pori, Finland
  • 52    Cal Foote    D    R    6-4    220    1998-12-13    Englewood, CO
  • 55    Gavin Bayreuther    D    L    6-2    210    1994-05-12    Canaan, NH
  • 58    Bryce Montgomery    D    R    6-5    225    2002-11-12    Washington, DC
  • 28    Braden Doyle    D    L    5-11    180    2001-08-24    Beverly, MA
  • 42    Jacob Friend    D    L    6-2    200    1997-07-28    Bowmanville, ON

Goalies

  • 30    Cayden Primeau    G    L    6-3    200    1999-08-11    Voorhees, NJ
  • 35    Amir Miftakhov    G    L    6-0    182    2000-04-26    Kazan, Russia
  • 80    Ruslan Khazheyev    G    L    6-4    201    2004-11-20    Chelyabinsk, Russia
  • 31    Nikita Quapp    G    L    6-3    187    2003-01-25    Ravensburg, Germany
  • 60    Pyotr Kochetkov    G    L    6-3    205    1999-06-25    Penza, Russia

How To Watch The AHL

The AHL is streaming globally on FloHockey. Watch every single game from the regular season through the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well as key events like the AHL All-Star Classic and  the AHL Outdoor Classic. Subscribe to FloHockey today so you never miss a moment. All games will be available on FloHockey.tv or via the FloSports mobile and connected TV apps.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

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