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2026 Toronto Marlies vs Chicago Wolves

Toronto Marlies Take Game One Of Calder Cup Finals On The Road

Toronto Marlies Take Game One Of Calder Cup Finals On The Road

Read the game recap of the 2026 AHL Calder Cup Finals between the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves.

Jun 13, 2026 by Andy Schamma
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HIGHLIGHTS: Game 7 Chicago Wolves vs Colorado Eagles | AHL Calder Cup Playoffs 202613:11

The Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies faced off for game one of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The Marlies came out to flip the script and win game one after the Wolves were pinning them in offensively. Eventually, the Marlies would even out the offensive chances and a game-winner from Vinni Lettieri would lock in the win with half of the third period remaining.

A late too many men penalty set the Wolves deeper into the hole and they just couldn't dig themselves out even after pulling out Amir Miftakhov from his crease.

Artur Akhtyamov made 23 saves.

The best-of-seven series marked the beginning of the end for the two, the last remaining after 23 teams entered the postseason. The No. 4 seeded Marlies out of the North fought their way all from the first round and knocking out No. 1 Laval Rocket and No. 3 Cleveland Monsters before claiming the East title over WBS Penguins.

The Chicago Wolves had it a bit easier, but still fought tooth and nail the whole way.

The Wolves started their journey as the No. 2 seed in the Central Division. They opened the playoffs against the Texas Stars, ending their season in five.

Then, Chicago knocked off the top-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins to earn their spot in the conference final. The Griffins were a team that had just come off a 107-point regular season, 2nd in the league.

Read the game recap below of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals between the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves. Game one starts at 8 PM ET, follow along on FloHockey.

Lettieri Scores Empty Netter To Seal The Deal - 0:08 3rd

TOR 4, CHI 2

Lettieri netted his second of the game after the late clear with just seconds left in the game to seal game one for the Toronto Marlies.

Chicago On Last Legs - 2:00 3rd

TOR 3, CHI 2

With just a few minutes left, Miftakhov left the net to give the Wolves another attacker on the ice.

The Marlies cleared it to the neutral zone with about a minute remaining but weren't able to sweep it into the empty net.

They called their timeout with 0:27 remaining.

Chicago Called For Too Many Men - 3:32 3rd

TOR 3, CHI 2

Just what Chicago did not need, they were called for a bench minor for too many men with just over five minutes remaining in the period with a one goal deficit.

Toronto thought they scored but the refs immediately waved off the goal due to blowing the whistle before it was moved beyond the goal line.

Miftakhov was shoved into the goal while covering the puck and Tverberg hacked away at it.

Chicago escaped the power play and is left to seek the tying goal.

Lettieri Finally Nets One! Toronto Takes Lead - 8:28 3rd

TOR 3, CHI 2

Lettieri finally got his goal, unassisted, after trying all night and it came from a full-ice flip off a turnover deep in Chicago's zone. Toronto takes the lead for the first time in the series and quiets the crowd.

Wolves Pour It On - 13:25 3rd

TOR 2, CHI 2

With 13:25 remaining in the third, the Wolves are looking hungry for another goal as they let it fly on Akhtyamov. They put up five in a row and just allowed two from the Marlies to reach Miftakhov who turned away both.

Shots on goal:

  • TOR: 21
  • CHI: 24

Paré Called For Holding - 18:17 3rd

TOR 2, CHI 2

The Wolves went on the power play to start the third after a holding call on Toronto's latest goal-scorer came out.

They were circling and could smell blood, with two shots coming from Nadeau and another from Noah Philp. They kept the Marlies hemmed in for most of the two-minutes but Akhtyamov and the PK unit kept the home team out of the back of the net.

Third Period Is Live - 20:00 3rd

TOR 2, CHI 2

And the puck is down for the last regulation period of game one. With the way this game has looked so far, we may be in store for some bonus hockey.

Stay tuned.

Locked At Two After Two - End of 2nd

TOR 2, CHI 2

Another twenty minutes of action-packed Calder Cup Finals hockey is behind us and the score is still locked at two. Offensive pace slowed considerably.

Shots on goal:

  • TOR: 19
  • CHI: 17

Paré, Marlies Tied It Up! - 0:49 2nd

TOR 2, CHI 2

Once again late in the period the Marlies come through to tie it up. It was a long pass to Tverberg at the blue line from Valis in the Marlies' own zone, much like Chicago's last goal.

Tverberg made an incredible entering the send a no-look pass over to Paré.

The breakout pass came to Paré who was cruising towards the net after beating the defense. He lifted the puck over Miftakhov's left pad, under the arm for the tying goal.

Pavlychev Interference Killed Off - 2:06 2nd

TOR 1, CHI 2

Pezzetta took a massive hit from Pavlychev in the neutral zone just a few moments after flipping the puck out. He was sent to the box for interference.

Wolves killed it off allowing just one shot on goal during the penalty. Lettieri continues to be Miftakhov's greatest threat.

Brind'Amour Flies In, Beats Akhtyamov- 5:47 2nd

TOR 1, CHI 2

Skyler Brind'Amour was flying towards Akhtyamov with speed through the middle to score the second goal of the game for the Wolves. He received the pass from Gunler down low for the setup.

Gunler was waiting for the nearly 100-foot pass from Charles Alexis Legault to break out of the Wolves zone.

Timing couldn't have been better as the Marlies tried to mount an offensive push.

Marlies Kill Off Another Penalty - 12:30 2nd

TOR 1, CHI 1

Vierling drew a hooking on Michael Pezzetta while moving the puck through high slot with speed to send the Wolves on their second power play of the game.

Akhtyamov made an incredible shoulder save after the Wolves tried to connect a tic-tac-toe attempt with half of their power play remaining to keep the score locked at 1-1.

Valimaki had both chances at the net on the advantage.

We're Back For The Middle Frame - 20:00 2nd

TOR 1, CHI 1

Buckle up, we're off into the second twenty minutes of game one.

1st Period Closes In Fireworks - End of 1st

TOR 1, CHI 1

Wow, what a way to start the 2026 Calder Cup Finals! Both teams have come fired up and ready in Chicago. The refs had to kindly encourage the players to head to their locker rooms after the horn.

Although both teams traded power plays, it was the home team who opened the scoring from Bradly Nadeau in five-on-five play.

The Marlies were able to stay in step with the Wolves the whole way, though, scoring with just two minutes remaining to tie it up.

Shots on goal are tied up at 11.

Danford Scores First Pro Goal To Tie The Game! - 2:16 1st

TOR 1, CHI 1

Ben Danford scored his first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs and first professional goal with the ice-breaker for the Marlies in the waning moments of the first period. 

He had plenty of traffic to be able to receive the pass from Lettieri at the point and get it lifted past Miftakhov.

Chicago Wolves Score! - 8:35 1st

TOR 0, CHI 1

The Chicago Wolves are flying and they opened the scoring with a nice rebound opportunity for Bradly Nadeau to score his sixth playoff goal.

Suzuki sent it in on Akhtyamov but it was Nadeau on the doorstep who swept it in.

Chicago Holds Strong On Penalty Kill - 10:30 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Bradly Nadeau was called for slashing to put the Marlies a man up for the first time in the series.

Skyler Brind'Amour found a shorthanded chance off of a free puck left in the Marlies' zone due to a missed pass.

Marlies Kill Off Chicago Power Play - 13:18 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Gunler and Benoit-Olivier Groulx received matching roughing penalties after Slavin was sent into the Marlies' crease, prompting more post-whistle shenanigans. Villeneuve was also called for high-sticking to send Chicago on their first power play of the game.

Toronto's penalty kill put up a strong early showing, allowing two shots but also finding enough clear air for Tverberg to throw a shorthanded chance at Miftakhov.

The Marlies followed it up with an offensive push off of the momentum swing.

Physicality Already Picking Up - 17:33 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Yanick Turcotte's returned to the ice in his first game since March 28 at Grand Rapids where he suffered a laceration and was moved to the IR.

He had two massive hits in the offensive zone for the Marlies' D. On their next offensive push towards Miftakhov, the Marlies went flying towards the crease to bring out the first post-whistle scrum in Chicago's end.

Chicago Puts First Shots On Net - 18:15 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Slavin and Gunler had some great work down low to force Akhtyamov to make his first saves of the game. The Marlies had their own good looks early from Lettieri and Shaw, forcing Miftakhov to stop the puck.

1st Period Is Live - 20:00 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Akhtyamov gets the start for the Marlies. 2.12 GAA. .927 SV%.

Miftakhov is between the pipes for Chicago. 2.36 GAA. .940 SV%.

Puck Drop Is Next

It's the first time the two teams have faced off in the playoffs—let's have some fun!

Toronto Marlies Projected Lines For Game One

Forwards

  • Groulx - Shaw - Lettieri
  • Cowan - Haymes - Tverberg
  • Valis - Paré - Nylander
  • Sim - Johnstone - Pezzetta

Defense

  • Thrun - Benning
  • Mermis - Villeneuve
  • Rifai - Danford

Goalies

  • Akhtyamov
  • Hildeby

Patched Up

When Is Puck Drop for Game One Of The Calder Cup Finals?

The Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET.

THE CALDER CUP FINALS START TONIGHT 🏆

Easton Cowan and the @TorontoMarlies have powered their way back to the Finals for the first time since 2018

On the other side, Ryan Suzuki, Bradly Nadeau and the @Chicago_Wolves arrive with momentum after surviving a winner-take-all WCF… pic.twitter.com/7rX4lhJtRw

— FloHockey (@FloHockey) June 12, 2026

Chicago Wolves Projected Lines For Game 1

Forwards

  • Nadeau - Suzuki - Robidas
  • Neuchev - Philp - Ryabkin
  • Slavin - Brind'Amour - Gunler
  • Turcotte - Pavylchev - Vierling

Defense

  • Nystrom - Foote
  • Seeley - Legault
  • Valimaki - Fensore

Goalies

  • Miftakhov
  • Khazheyev

OUR GAME ONE GUYS ft. a familiar face 😉 #OnTheHunt | @JULIE1call pic.twitter.com/dMqj0KmPpp

— x- Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) June 12, 2026

Toronto Marlies And Chicago Wolves By The Numbers

The two traded wins all season with Chicago winning the first game 4-1 all the way back on November 1st. Toronto struck back and won 4-2 the next night.

Then, at the end of February, Chicago's Bradly Nadeau beat Artur Akhtyamov in the shootout to take another win, this time 5-4. Finally, on March 1st Toronto once again struck back, winning 5-2.

Top Scorers (Goals - Assists - Points)

Toronto Marlies

  1. Vinni Lettieri (8-9-17)
  2. William Villeneuve (2-14-16)
  3. Logan Shaw (7-8-15)
  4. Easton Cowan (7-6-13)
  5. Ryan Tverberg (5-6-11)

Chicago Wolves

  1. Bradly Nadeau (8-9-17)
  2. Ryan Suzuki (5-8-13)
  3. Justin Robidas (6-6-12)
  4. Juuso Valimaki (3-8-11)
  5. Noah Philp (5-5-10)

Calder Cup Playoffs Record

  • TOR: 12-7-0-0
  • CHI: 10-4-2-0

Power Plays

  • TOR: 16/69 (23.19%)
  • CHI: 13/53 (24.53%)

Penalty Killing

  • TOR: 11/62 (82.26%)
  • CHI: 12/62 (80.65%)

Last 5 Games

Toronto Marlies

  • 2-1 W @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-07)
  • 1-5 W vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-05)
  • 4-3 L vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-03)
  • 5-3 L vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-01)
  • 2-1 W @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-05-29)

Chicago Wolves

  • 4-3 W @ Colorado (2026-06-08)
  • 3-2 W @ Colorado (2026-06-07)
  • 7-3 L vs Colorado (2026-06-05)
  • 1-2 W vs Colorado (2026-06-03)
  • 3-2 L vs Colorado (2026-06-02)

2026 NHL Mock Draft: Predicting All 32 Picks In The First Round | Called Up: The Prospects Podcast

It's the MOCK DRAFT Episode! The Called Up crew goes pick for pick in the first round as Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects and Chris Peters of FloHockey predict the first round, from the Toronto Maple Leafs at No. 1 to the Ottawa Senators at No. 32.

Will Toronto make the pick everyone expects them to or  go a different way? When is the first defenseman selected? Will there be trades?

You will not want to miss this annual treat where two veteran NHL Draft analysts make the tough decisions ahead of this highly-anticipated and wildly unpredictable draft.

Chris also previews the 2026 Calder Cup Finals which begin Friday on FloHockey.

Amir Miftakhov Returns To The Chicago Wolves

"Goaltender Amir Miftakhov returns to the Chicago Wolves just ahead of Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals on Friday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes returned him to the Wolves on Friday after recalling him Thursday just ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Carolina holds a 3-2 series lead on the Vegas Golden Knights going into Sunday’s Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Game 2 of the Marlies-Wolves series is also Sunday, a matinee on Chicago ice."

Here's the full write-up by Patrick Williams.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule 2026

All times Eastern.

  • Game 1 - 8:00 p.m. ET Friday, June 12 (Chicago)
  • Game 2 - 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 14 (Chicago)
  • Game 3 - 7:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 16 (Toronto)
  • Game 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, June 18 (Toronto)
  • Game 5 - 7:00 p.m. ET Friday, June 19 (Toronto)
  • Game 6 - 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21 (Chicago)
  • Game 7 - 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 23 (Chicago)

How To Watch Game 1 Of The Calder Cup Finals

Fans can stream Game 1 between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies exclusively on FloHockey and on the FloSports app. Live coverage begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. ET.  

Stream Calder Cup Finals Game 3 For FREE On FloHockey 24/7

FloHockey will be offering FREE live stream of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals. Watch game three LIVE between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies on the FloHockey 24/7 Channel. Here's how to watch for free:

Toronto Marlies 2026 Roster

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

Forwards

  • 11    Logan Shaw    F    R    6-4    213    1992-10-05    Glace Bay, NS
  • 26    Jacob Quillan    C    L    6-1    204    2002-02-02    Dartmouth, NS
  • 29    Benoit-Olivier Groulx    C    L    6-2    204    2000-02-06    Rouen, France
  • 39    Borya Valis    F    R    6-2    204    2004-04-08    Denver, CO
  • 42    Landon Sim    F    L    5-11    187    2004-07-17    New Glasgow, NS
  • 43    Luke Haymes    C    L    6-1    202    2003-07-28    Ottawa, ON
  • 48    Brandon Baddock    LW    L    6-3    219    1995-03-29    Vermilion, AB
  • 53    Easton Cowan    LW    L    6-0    190    2005-05-20    Mount Brydges, ON
  • 56    Cédric Paré    F    L    6-3    215    1999-01-24    Lévis, QC
  • 57    Marc Johnstone    RW    R    6-0    192    1996-06-19    Cranford, NJ
  • 61    Michael Pezzetta    LW    L    6-1    223    1998-03-13    Toronto, ON
  • 65    Reese Johnson    RW    R    6-1    205    1998-07-10    Red Deer, AB
  • 66    Ben King    C    R    6-3    202    2002-05-15    Vernon, BC
  • 67    Sam Stevens    C    L    6-2    194    2000-04-27    Montréal, QC
  • 68    Matthew Barbolini    F    L    6-2    204    2000-06-01    Williamsville, NY
  • 71    Vinni Lettieri    C    R    5-10    188    1995-02-06    Excelsior, MN
  • 72    Travis Boyd    F    R    6-0    184    1993-09-14    Hopkins, MN
  • 77    Ryan Tverberg    F    R    5-11    187    2002-01-30    Richmond Hill, ON
  • 92    Alex Nylander    RW    R    6-1    197    1998-03-02    Calgary, AB
  • 45    Ryan Kirwan    LW    L    6-2    216    2002-02-27    DeWitt, NY
  • 64    Brandon Buhr    F    R    6-2    205    2002-07-07    Burnaby, BC
  • 64    David Kämpf    F    L    6-2    198    1995-01-12    Chomutov, Czechia
  • 73    Harry Nansi    F    R    6-3    179    2007-09-10    Brossard, QC
  • 78    Tyler Hopkins    F    L    6-1    183    2007-01-23    Campbellville, ON
  • 86    Braeden Kressler    C    R    5-9    186    2003-01-05    Kitchener, ON
  • 98    Miroslav Holinka    C    R    6-2    198    2005-11-10    Kroměříž, Czechia

Defenders

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

  • 3    Henry Thrun    D    L    6-2    210    2001-03-12    Southborough, MA
  • 33    Matt Benning    D    R    6-1    205    1994-05-25    Edmonton, AB
  • 36    Dakota Mermis    D    L    6-0    195    1994-01-05    Alton, IL
  • 37    John Prokop    D    L    6-3    195    2001-05-13    Wausau, WI
  • 52    Cade Webber    D    L    6-6    220    2001-01-05    Meadville, PA
  • 58    Noah Chadwick    D    L    6-4    208    2005-05-10    Saskatoon, SK
  • 59    Blake Smith    D    L    6-5    219    2004-10-05    Oshawa, ON
  • 76    William Villeneuve    D    R    6-2    183    2002-03-20    Sherbrooke, QC
  • 83    Marshall Rifai    D    L    6-2    200    1998-03-16    Beaconsfield, QC
  • 97    Chas Sharpe    D    R    6-3    204    2003-11-28    Orillia, ON
  • 9    Jake Johnson    D    R    6-0    185    1998-08-13    
  • 20    Vinny Borgesi    D    R    5-8    174    2004-03-02    Philadelphia, PA
  • 54    Frank Djurasevic    D    R    6-2    201    2002-03-09    New Rochelle, NY
  • 55    Hayes Hundley    D    R    6-3    207    2005-03-22    Upper Arlington, OH
  • 62    Ryan McCleary    D    R    6-3    195    2003-09-09    Swift Current, SK
  • 85    Rhett Parsons    D    R    6-3    222    2003-10-10    Cremona, AB

Goalies

#    Name    Pos    Catches    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

  • 35    Dennis Hildeby    G    L    6-7    222    2001-08-19    Järfälla, Sweden
  • 50    Vyacheslav Peksa    G    R    6-3    194    2002-08-27    Magnitogorsk, Russia
  • 70    Artur Akhtyamov    G    L    6-2    176    2001-10-31    Kazan, Russia
  • 80    Ken Appleby    G    L    6-5    224    1995-04-10    North Bay, ON
  • 1    Brendan Bonello    G    L    6-3    209    1999-04-01    Mississauga, ON
  • 40   Kyle McClellan    G    L    6-1    185    1999-03-18    Fenton, MO
  • 41    Anthony Stolarz    G    L    6-6    248    1994-01-20    Edison, NJ
  • 60    Joseph Woll    G    L    6-4    203    1998-07-12    Dardenne Prairie, MO

Chicago Wolves 2026 Roster

#    Name    Pos    Shoots    Height    Weight    DOB    Birth place

Forwards

  • 6    Ryan Suzuki    C    L    6-1    190    2001-05-28    London, ON
  • 10    Noel Gunler    RW    R    6-1    175    2001-10-07    Luleå, Sweden
  • 12    Noah Philp    C    R    6-3    200    1998-08-31    Canmore, AB
  • 14    Felix Unger Sörum    RW    R    5-11    170    2005-09-14    Trondheim, Norway
  • 15    Nikita Pavlychev    C    L    6-7    201    1997-03-23    Yaroslavl, Russia
  • 20    Yanick Turcotte    LW    L    6-0    203    1996-06-25    Québec, QC
  • 22    Skyler Brind’Amour    F    L    6-3    190    1999-07-27    Raleigh, NC
  • 23    Josiah Slavin    LW    L    6-3    197    1998-12-31    Erie, CO
  • 24    Givani Smith    LW    L    6-2    216    1998-02-27    Toronto, ON
  • 25    Blake Biondi    C    R    6-1    198    2002-04-24    Hermantown, MN
  • 27    Ivan Ryabkin    C    L    5-11    205    2007-04-25    Balakovo, Russia
  • 37    David Gagnon    F    R    6-0    181    2000-04-19    Halifax, NS
  • 41    Evan Vierling    F    L    6-0    178    2002-06-20    Aurora, ON
  • 51    Juha Jääskä    LW    L    6-0    191    1998-02-09    Helsinki, Finland
  • 79    Viktor Neuchev    RW    L    5-11    180    2003-10-25    Chelyabinsk, Russia
  • 82    Bradly Nadeau    F    R    5-11    172    2005-05-05    St-François de Madawaska, NB
  • 93    Justin Robidas    C    R    5-8    180    2003-03-13    Plano, TX
  • 98    Gleb Trikozov    LW    R    6-1    191    2004-08-12    Omsk, Russia
  • 13    Charlie Cerrato    C    L    6-0    190    2005-03-10    Great Falls, VA
  • 18    Ethan Leyh    LW    L    6-0    195    2001-09-07    Anmore, BC
  • 36    Tyler Weiss    LW    L    5-11    170    2000-01-03    Raleigh, NC
  • 47    Deni Goure    C    R    5-11    185    2003-07-15    Chatham, ON

Defenders

  • 2    Domenick Fensore    D    L    5-9    175    2001-09-07    Bronxville, NY
  • 3    Dominik Badinka    D    R    6-3    183    2005-11-27    Chomutov, Czechia
  • 4    Juuso Välimäki    D    L    6-2    215    1998-10-06    Nokia, Finland
  • 5    Charles Alexis Legault    D    R    6-3    208    2003-09-05    Laval, QC
  • 8    Ronan Seeley    D    L    6-1    192    2002-08-02    Olds, AB
  • 9    Joel Nyström    D    R    5-9    159    2002-05-14    Karlstad, Sweden
  • 34    Aleksi Heimosalmi    D    R    5-11    170    2003-05-08    Pori, Finland
  • 52    Cal Foote    D    R    6-4    220    1998-12-13    Englewood, CO
  • 55    Gavin Bayreuther    D    L    6-2    210    1994-05-12    Canaan, NH
  • 58    Bryce Montgomery    D    R    6-5    225    2002-11-12    Washington, DC
  • 28    Braden Doyle    D    L    5-11    180    2001-08-24    Beverly, MA
  • 42    Jacob Friend    D    L    6-2    200    1997-07-28    Bowmanville, ON

Goalies

  • 30    Cayden Primeau    G    L    6-3    200    1999-08-11    Voorhees, NJ
  • 35    Amir Miftakhov    G    L    6-0    182    2000-04-26    Kazan, Russia
  • 80    Ruslan Khazheyev    G    L    6-4    201    2004-11-20    Chelyabinsk, Russia
  • 31    Nikita Quapp    G    L    6-3    187    2003-01-25    Ravensburg, Germany
  • 60    Pyotr Kochetkov    G    L    6-3    205    1999-06-25    Penza, Russia

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