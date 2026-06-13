Toronto Marlies Take Game One Of Calder Cup Finals On The Road

The Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies faced off for game one of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The Marlies came out to flip the script and win game one after the Wolves were pinning them in offensively. Eventually, the Marlies would even out the offensive chances and a game-winner from Vinni Lettieri would lock in the win with half of the third period remaining.

A late too many men penalty set the Wolves deeper into the hole and they just couldn't dig themselves out even after pulling out Amir Miftakhov from his crease.

Artur Akhtyamov made 23 saves.

The best-of-seven series marked the beginning of the end for the two, the last remaining after 23 teams entered the postseason. The No. 4 seeded Marlies out of the North fought their way all from the first round and knocking out No. 1 Laval Rocket and No. 3 Cleveland Monsters before claiming the East title over WBS Penguins.

The Chicago Wolves had it a bit easier, but still fought tooth and nail the whole way.

The Wolves started their journey as the No. 2 seed in the Central Division. They opened the playoffs against the Texas Stars, ending their season in five.

Then, Chicago knocked off the top-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins to earn their spot in the conference final. The Griffins were a team that had just come off a 107-point regular season, 2nd in the league.

Read the game recap below of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals between the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves. Game one starts at 8 PM ET, follow along on FloHockey.

Lettieri Scores Empty Netter To Seal The Deal - 0:08 3rd

TOR 4, CHI 2

Lettieri netted his second of the game after the late clear with just seconds left in the game to seal game one for the Toronto Marlies.

Chicago On Last Legs - 2:00 3rd

TOR 3, CHI 2

With just a few minutes left, Miftakhov left the net to give the Wolves another attacker on the ice.

The Marlies cleared it to the neutral zone with about a minute remaining but weren't able to sweep it into the empty net.

They called their timeout with 0:27 remaining.

Chicago Called For Too Many Men - 3:32 3rd

TOR 3, CHI 2

Just what Chicago did not need, they were called for a bench minor for too many men with just over five minutes remaining in the period with a one goal deficit.

Toronto thought they scored but the refs immediately waved off the goal due to blowing the whistle before it was moved beyond the goal line.

Miftakhov was shoved into the goal while covering the puck and Tverberg hacked away at it.

Chicago escaped the power play and is left to seek the tying goal.

Lettieri Finally Nets One! Toronto Takes Lead - 8:28 3rd

TOR 3, CHI 2

Lettieri finally got his goal, unassisted, after trying all night and it came from a full-ice flip off a turnover deep in Chicago's zone. Toronto takes the lead for the first time in the series and quiets the crowd.

ANDIAMO VINNI!!!!



Vinni Lettieri goes end to end to give us the 3-2 lead! | @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/xCnvmUbJwV — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 13, 2026

Wolves Pour It On - 13:25 3rd

TOR 2, CHI 2

With 13:25 remaining in the third, the Wolves are looking hungry for another goal as they let it fly on Akhtyamov. They put up five in a row and just allowed two from the Marlies to reach Miftakhov who turned away both.

Shots on goal:

TOR: 21

CHI: 24

Paré Called For Holding - 18:17 3rd

TOR 2, CHI 2

The Wolves went on the power play to start the third after a holding call on Toronto's latest goal-scorer came out.

They were circling and could smell blood, with two shots coming from Nadeau and another from Noah Philp. They kept the Marlies hemmed in for most of the two-minutes but Akhtyamov and the PK unit kept the home team out of the back of the net.

Third Period Is Live - 20:00 3rd

TOR 2, CHI 2

And the puck is down for the last regulation period of game one. With the way this game has looked so far, we may be in store for some bonus hockey.

Stay tuned.

Locked At Two After Two - End of 2nd

TOR 2, CHI 2

Another twenty minutes of action-packed Calder Cup Finals hockey is behind us and the score is still locked at two. Offensive pace slowed considerably.

Marlies score with under a minute to play in the second and we're all square once again. It's 2-2 after 2 in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals. Cedric Paré and Skylar Brind'Amour with the goals in the second. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) June 13, 2026

Shots on goal:

TOR: 19

CHI: 17

Paré, Marlies Tied It Up! - 0:49 2nd

TOR 2, CHI 2

Once again late in the period the Marlies come through to tie it up. It was a long pass to Tverberg at the blue line from Valis in the Marlies' own zone, much like Chicago's last goal.

Tverberg made an incredible entering the send a no-look pass over to Paré.

The breakout pass came to Paré who was cruising towards the net after beating the defense. He lifted the puck over Miftakhov's left pad, under the arm for the tying goal.

GREAT FEED, BEAUTIFUL FINISH 🤝



Ryan Tverberg with an unreal no-look spinning pass to find Cédric Paré all alone, tying the game



Presented by @FortuneTiresUSA@TorontoMarlies | #AHL #CalderCup #FortuneTiresUSA pic.twitter.com/nBnsqbe1tr — FloHockey (@FloHockey) June 13, 2026

Pavlychev Interference Killed Off - 2:06 2nd

TOR 1, CHI 2

Pezzetta took a massive hit from Pavlychev in the neutral zone just a few moments after flipping the puck out. He was sent to the box for interference.

Wolves killed it off allowing just one shot on goal during the penalty. Lettieri continues to be Miftakhov's greatest threat.

Brind'Amour Flies In, Beats Akhtyamov- 5:47 2nd

TOR 1, CHI 2

Skyler Brind'Amour was flying towards Akhtyamov with speed through the middle to score the second goal of the game for the Wolves. He received the pass from Gunler down low for the setup.

Gunler was waiting for the nearly 100-foot pass from Charles Alexis Legault to break out of the Wolves zone.

Timing couldn't have been better as the Marlies tried to mount an offensive push.

Marlies Kill Off Another Penalty - 12:30 2nd

TOR 1, CHI 1

Vierling drew a hooking on Michael Pezzetta while moving the puck through high slot with speed to send the Wolves on their second power play of the game.

Akhtyamov made an incredible shoulder save after the Wolves tried to connect a tic-tac-toe attempt with half of their power play remaining to keep the score locked at 1-1.

Valimaki had both chances at the net on the advantage.

We're Back For The Middle Frame - 20:00 2nd

TOR 1, CHI 1

Buckle up, we're off into the second twenty minutes of game one.

1st Period Closes In Fireworks - End of 1st

TOR 1, CHI 1

Wow, what a way to start the 2026 Calder Cup Finals! Both teams have come fired up and ready in Chicago. The refs had to kindly encourage the players to head to their locker rooms after the horn.

Although both teams traded power plays, it was the home team who opened the scoring from Bradly Nadeau in five-on-five play.

The Marlies were able to stay in step with the Wolves the whole way, though, scoring with just two minutes remaining to tie it up.

Shots on goal are tied up at 11.

Danford Scores First Pro Goal To Tie The Game! - 2:16 1st

TOR 1, CHI 1

Ben Danford scored his first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs and first professional goal with the ice-breaker for the Marlies in the waning moments of the first period.

He had plenty of traffic to be able to receive the pass from Lettieri at the point and get it lifted past Miftakhov.

DANNY BOY!!!!!



Ben Danford scores his first Pro goal to make it 1-1! | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/ecRacEjMnd — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 13, 2026

Chicago Wolves Score! - 8:35 1st

TOR 0, CHI 1

The Chicago Wolves are flying and they opened the scoring with a nice rebound opportunity for Bradly Nadeau to score his sixth playoff goal.

Suzuki sent it in on Akhtyamov but it was Nadeau on the doorstep who swept it in.

Chicago Holds Strong On Penalty Kill - 10:30 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Bradly Nadeau was called for slashing to put the Marlies a man up for the first time in the series.

Skyler Brind'Amour found a shorthanded chance off of a free puck left in the Marlies' zone due to a missed pass.

Marlies Kill Off Chicago Power Play - 13:18 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Gunler and Benoit-Olivier Groulx received matching roughing penalties after Slavin was sent into the Marlies' crease, prompting more post-whistle shenanigans. Villeneuve was also called for high-sticking to send Chicago on their first power play of the game.

Toronto's penalty kill put up a strong early showing, allowing two shots but also finding enough clear air for Tverberg to throw a shorthanded chance at Miftakhov.

The Marlies followed it up with an offensive push off of the momentum swing.

Physicality Already Picking Up - 17:33 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Yanick Turcotte's returned to the ice in his first game since March 28 at Grand Rapids where he suffered a laceration and was moved to the IR.

He had two massive hits in the offensive zone for the Marlies' D. On their next offensive push towards Miftakhov, the Marlies went flying towards the crease to bring out the first post-whistle scrum in Chicago's end.

Chicago Puts First Shots On Net - 18:15 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Slavin and Gunler had some great work down low to force Akhtyamov to make his first saves of the game. The Marlies had their own good looks early from Lettieri and Shaw, forcing Miftakhov to stop the puck.

1st Period Is Live - 20:00 1st

TOR 0, CHI 0

Akhtyamov gets the start for the Marlies. 2.12 GAA. .927 SV%.

Miftakhov is between the pipes for Chicago. 2.36 GAA. .940 SV%.

Jewels ad on the ice, fireworks haze in the air, tensions rising. It’s good to be home. Calder Cup Finals Game 1 pic.twitter.com/oCVflWWRnw — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) June 13, 2026

Puck Drop Is Next

It's the first time the two teams have faced off in the playoffs—let's have some fun!

Annnnd He's Back!



After a quick trip to join the @Canes in the Stanley Cup Final, Amir Miftakhov returned to the @Chicago_Wolves to start Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals!



Watch Game 1 on FloHockey!



Presented by @FortuneTiresUSA.#canes #takewarning #ahl #caldercup pic.twitter.com/YOLJNBRhg2 — FloHockey (@FloHockey) June 13, 2026

Toronto Marlies Projected Lines For Game One

Forwards

Groulx - Shaw - Lettieri

Cowan - Haymes - Tverberg

Valis - Paré - Nylander

Sim - Johnstone - Pezzetta

Defense

Thrun - Benning

Mermis - Villeneuve

Rifai - Danford

Goalies

Akhtyamov

Hildeby

Patched Up

When Is Puck Drop for Game One Of The Calder Cup Finals?

The Chicago Wolves vs Toronto Marlies game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET.

THE CALDER CUP FINALS START TONIGHT 🏆



Easton Cowan and the @TorontoMarlies have powered their way back to the Finals for the first time since 2018



On the other side, Ryan Suzuki, Bradly Nadeau and the @Chicago_Wolves arrive with momentum after surviving a winner-take-all WCF… pic.twitter.com/7rX4lhJtRw — FloHockey (@FloHockey) June 12, 2026

Chicago Wolves Projected Lines For Game 1

Forwards

Nadeau - Suzuki - Robidas

Neuchev - Philp - Ryabkin

Slavin - Brind'Amour - Gunler

Turcotte - Pavylchev - Vierling

Defense

Nystrom - Foote

Seeley - Legault

Valimaki - Fensore

Goalies

Miftakhov

Khazheyev

Toronto Marlies And Chicago Wolves By The Numbers

The two traded wins all season with Chicago winning the first game 4-1 all the way back on November 1st. Toronto struck back and won 4-2 the next night.

Then, at the end of February, Chicago's Bradly Nadeau beat Artur Akhtyamov in the shootout to take another win, this time 5-4. Finally, on March 1st Toronto once again struck back, winning 5-2.

Top Scorers (Goals - Assists - Points)

Toronto Marlies

Vinni Lettieri (8-9-17) William Villeneuve (2-14-16) Logan Shaw (7-8-15) Easton Cowan (7-6-13) Ryan Tverberg (5-6-11)

Chicago Wolves

Bradly Nadeau (8-9-17) Ryan Suzuki (5-8-13) Justin Robidas (6-6-12) Juuso Valimaki (3-8-11) Noah Philp (5-5-10)

Calder Cup Playoffs Record

TOR: 12-7-0-0

CHI: 10-4-2-0

Power Plays

TOR: 16/69 (23.19%)

CHI: 13/53 (24.53%)

Penalty Killing

TOR: 11/62 (82.26%)

CHI: 12/62 (80.65%)

Last 5 Games

Toronto Marlies

2-1 W @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-07)

1-5 W vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-05)

4-3 L vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-03)

5-3 L vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-06-01)

2-1 W @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2026-05-29)

Chicago Wolves

4-3 W @ Colorado (2026-06-08)

3-2 W @ Colorado (2026-06-07)

7-3 L vs Colorado (2026-06-05)

1-2 W vs Colorado (2026-06-03)

3-2 L vs Colorado (2026-06-02)

2026 NHL Mock Draft: Predicting All 32 Picks In The First Round | Called Up: The Prospects Podcast

It's the MOCK DRAFT Episode! The Called Up crew goes pick for pick in the first round as Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects and Chris Peters of FloHockey predict the first round, from the Toronto Maple Leafs at No. 1 to the Ottawa Senators at No. 32.

Will Toronto make the pick everyone expects them to or go a different way? When is the first defenseman selected? Will there be trades?

You will not want to miss this annual treat where two veteran NHL Draft analysts make the tough decisions ahead of this highly-anticipated and wildly unpredictable draft.

Chris also previews the 2026 Calder Cup Finals which begin Friday on FloHockey.

Amir Miftakhov Returns To The Chicago Wolves

"Goaltender Amir Miftakhov returns to the Chicago Wolves just ahead of Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals on Friday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes returned him to the Wolves on Friday after recalling him Thursday just ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Carolina holds a 3-2 series lead on the Vegas Golden Knights going into Sunday’s Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena. Game 2 of the Marlies-Wolves series is also Sunday, a matinee on Chicago ice."

Here's the full write-up by Patrick Williams.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule 2026

All times Eastern.

Game 1 - 8:00 p.m. ET Friday, June 12 (Chicago)

Game 2 - 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 14 (Chicago)

Game 3 - 7:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 16 (Toronto)

Game 4 - 7:00 p.m. ET Thursday, June 18 (Toronto)

Game 5 - 7:00 p.m. ET Friday, June 19 (Toronto)

Game 6 - 4:00 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21 (Chicago)

Game 7 - 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 23 (Chicago)

How To Watch Game 1 Of The Calder Cup Finals

Fans can stream Game 1 between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies exclusively on FloHockey and on the FloSports app. Live coverage begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Stream Calder Cup Finals Game 3 For FREE On FloHockey 24/7

FloHockey will be offering FREE live stream of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals. Watch game three LIVE between the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies on the FloHockey 24/7 Channel. Here's how to watch for free:

Toronto Marlies 2026 Roster

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

Forwards

11 Logan Shaw F R 6-4 213 1992-10-05 Glace Bay, NS

Logan Shaw F R 6-4 213 1992-10-05 Glace Bay, NS 26 Jacob Quillan C L 6-1 204 2002-02-02 Dartmouth, NS

Jacob Quillan C L 6-1 204 2002-02-02 Dartmouth, NS 29 Benoit-Olivier Groulx C L 6-2 204 2000-02-06 Rouen, France

Benoit-Olivier Groulx C L 6-2 204 2000-02-06 Rouen, France 39 Borya Valis F R 6-2 204 2004-04-08 Denver, CO

Borya Valis F R 6-2 204 2004-04-08 Denver, CO 42 Landon Sim F L 5-11 187 2004-07-17 New Glasgow, NS

Landon Sim F L 5-11 187 2004-07-17 New Glasgow, NS 43 Luke Haymes C L 6-1 202 2003-07-28 Ottawa, ON

Luke Haymes C L 6-1 202 2003-07-28 Ottawa, ON 48 Brandon Baddock LW L 6-3 219 1995-03-29 Vermilion, AB

Brandon Baddock LW L 6-3 219 1995-03-29 Vermilion, AB 53 Easton Cowan LW L 6-0 190 2005-05-20 Mount Brydges, ON

Easton Cowan LW L 6-0 190 2005-05-20 Mount Brydges, ON 56 Cédric Paré F L 6-3 215 1999-01-24 Lévis, QC

Cédric Paré F L 6-3 215 1999-01-24 Lévis, QC 57 Marc Johnstone RW R 6-0 192 1996-06-19 Cranford, NJ

Marc Johnstone RW R 6-0 192 1996-06-19 Cranford, NJ 61 Michael Pezzetta LW L 6-1 223 1998-03-13 Toronto, ON

Michael Pezzetta LW L 6-1 223 1998-03-13 Toronto, ON 65 Reese Johnson RW R 6-1 205 1998-07-10 Red Deer, AB

Reese Johnson RW R 6-1 205 1998-07-10 Red Deer, AB 66 Ben King C R 6-3 202 2002-05-15 Vernon, BC

Ben King C R 6-3 202 2002-05-15 Vernon, BC 67 S am Stevens C L 6-2 194 2000-04-27 Montréal, QC

am Stevens C L 6-2 194 2000-04-27 Montréal, QC 68 Matthew Barbolini F L 6-2 204 2000-06-01 Williamsville, NY

Matthew Barbolini F L 6-2 204 2000-06-01 Williamsville, NY 71 Vinni Lettieri C R 5-10 188 1995-02-06 Excelsior, MN

Vinni Lettieri C R 5-10 188 1995-02-06 Excelsior, MN 72 Travis Boyd F R 6-0 184 1993-09-14 Hopkins, MN

Travis Boyd F R 6-0 184 1993-09-14 Hopkins, MN 77 Ryan Tverberg F R 5-11 187 2002-01-30 Richmond Hill, ON

Ryan Tverberg F R 5-11 187 2002-01-30 Richmond Hill, ON 92 Alex Nylander RW R 6-1 197 1998-03-02 Calgary, AB

Alex Nylander RW R 6-1 197 1998-03-02 Calgary, AB 45 Ryan Kirwan LW L 6-2 216 2002-02-27 DeWitt, NY

Ryan Kirwan LW L 6-2 216 2002-02-27 DeWitt, NY 64 Brandon Buhr F R 6-2 205 2002-07-07 Burnaby, BC

Brandon Buhr F R 6-2 205 2002-07-07 Burnaby, BC 64 David Kämpf F L 6-2 198 1995-01-12 Chomutov, Czechia

David Kämpf F L 6-2 198 1995-01-12 Chomutov, Czechia 73 Harry Nansi F R 6-3 179 2007-09-10 Brossard, QC

Harry Nansi F R 6-3 179 2007-09-10 Brossard, QC 78 Tyler Hopkins F L 6-1 183 2007-01-23 Campbellville, ON

Tyler Hopkins F L 6-1 183 2007-01-23 Campbellville, ON 86 Braeden Kressler C R 5-9 186 2003-01-05 Kitchener, ON

Braeden Kressler C R 5-9 186 2003-01-05 Kitchener, ON 98 Miroslav Holinka C R 6-2 198 2005-11-10 Kroměříž, Czechia

Defenders

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

3 Henry Thrun D L 6-2 210 2001-03-12 Southborough, MA

Henry Thrun D L 6-2 210 2001-03-12 Southborough, MA 33 Matt Benning D R 6-1 205 1994-05-25 Edmonton, AB

Matt Benning D R 6-1 205 1994-05-25 Edmonton, AB 36 Dakota Mermis D L 6-0 195 1994-01-05 Alton, IL

Dakota Mermis D L 6-0 195 1994-01-05 Alton, IL 37 John Prokop D L 6-3 195 2001-05-13 Wausau, WI

John Prokop D L 6-3 195 2001-05-13 Wausau, WI 52 Cade Webber D L 6-6 220 2001-01-05 Meadville, PA

Cade Webber D L 6-6 220 2001-01-05 Meadville, PA 58 Noah Chadwick D L 6-4 208 2005-05-10 Saskatoon, SK

Noah Chadwick D L 6-4 208 2005-05-10 Saskatoon, SK 59 Blake Smith D L 6-5 219 2004-10-05 Oshawa, ON

Blake Smith D L 6-5 219 2004-10-05 Oshawa, ON 76 William Villeneuve D R 6-2 183 2002-03-20 Sherbrooke, QC

William Villeneuve D R 6-2 183 2002-03-20 Sherbrooke, QC 83 Marshall Rifai D L 6-2 200 1998-03-16 Beaconsfield, QC

Marshall Rifai D L 6-2 200 1998-03-16 Beaconsfield, QC 97 Chas Sharpe D R 6-3 204 2003-11-28 Orillia, ON

Chas Sharpe D R 6-3 204 2003-11-28 Orillia, ON 9 Jake Johnson D R 6-0 185 1998-08-13

Jake Johnson D R 6-0 185 1998-08-13 20 V inny Borgesi D R 5-8 174 2004-03-02 Philadelphia, PA

inny Borgesi D R 5-8 174 2004-03-02 Philadelphia, PA 54 Frank Djurasevic D R 6-2 201 2002-03-09 New Rochelle, NY

Frank Djurasevic D R 6-2 201 2002-03-09 New Rochelle, NY 55 Hayes Hundley D R 6-3 207 2005-03-22 Upper Arlington, OH

Hayes Hundley D R 6-3 207 2005-03-22 Upper Arlington, OH 62 Ryan McCleary D R 6-3 195 2003-09-09 Swift Current, SK

Ryan McCleary D R 6-3 195 2003-09-09 Swift Current, SK 85 Rhett Parsons D R 6-3 222 2003-10-10 Cremona, AB

Goalies

# Name Pos Catches Height Weight DOB Birth place

35 Dennis Hildeby G L 6-7 222 2001-08-19 Järfälla, Sweden

Dennis Hildeby G L 6-7 222 2001-08-19 Järfälla, Sweden 50 Vyacheslav Peksa G R 6-3 194 2002-08-27 Magnitogorsk, Russia

Vyacheslav Peksa G R 6-3 194 2002-08-27 Magnitogorsk, Russia 70 Artur Akhtyamov G L 6-2 176 2001-10-31 Kazan, Russia

Artur Akhtyamov G L 6-2 176 2001-10-31 Kazan, Russia 80 Ken Appleby G L 6-5 224 1995-04-10 North Bay, ON

Ken Appleby G L 6-5 224 1995-04-10 North Bay, ON 1 Brendan Bonello G L 6-3 209 1999-04-01 Mississauga, ON

Brendan Bonello G L 6-3 209 1999-04-01 Mississauga, ON 40 Kyle McClellan G L 6-1 185 1999-03-18 Fenton, MO

Kyle McClellan G L 6-1 185 1999-03-18 Fenton, MO 41 Anthony Stolarz G L 6-6 248 1994-01-20 Edison, NJ

Anthony Stolarz G L 6-6 248 1994-01-20 Edison, NJ 60 Joseph Woll G L 6-4 203 1998-07-12 Dardenne Prairie, MO

Chicago Wolves 2026 Roster

# Name Pos Shoots Height Weight DOB Birth place

Forwards

6 Ryan Suzuki C L 6-1 190 2001-05-28 London, ON

Ryan Suzuki C L 6-1 190 2001-05-28 London, ON 10 Noel Gunler RW R 6-1 175 2001-10-07 Luleå, Sweden

Noel Gunler RW R 6-1 175 2001-10-07 Luleå, Sweden 12 Noah Philp C R 6-3 200 1998-08-31 Canmore, AB

Noah Philp C R 6-3 200 1998-08-31 Canmore, AB 14 Felix Unger Sörum RW R 5-11 170 2005-09-14 Trondheim, Norway

Felix Unger Sörum RW R 5-11 170 2005-09-14 Trondheim, Norway 15 Nikita Pavlychev C L 6-7 201 1997-03-23 Yaroslavl, Russia

Nikita Pavlychev C L 6-7 201 1997-03-23 Yaroslavl, Russia 20 Yanick Turcotte LW L 6-0 203 1996-06-25 Québec, QC

Yanick Turcotte LW L 6-0 203 1996-06-25 Québec, QC 22 Skyler Brind’Amour F L 6-3 190 1999-07-27 Raleigh, NC

Skyler Brind’Amour F L 6-3 190 1999-07-27 Raleigh, NC 23 Josiah Slavin LW L 6-3 197 1998-12-31 Erie, CO

Josiah Slavin LW L 6-3 197 1998-12-31 Erie, CO 24 Givani Smith LW L 6-2 216 1998-02-27 Toronto, ON

Givani Smith LW L 6-2 216 1998-02-27 Toronto, ON 25 Blake Biondi C R 6-1 198 2002-04-24 Hermantown, MN

Blake Biondi C R 6-1 198 2002-04-24 Hermantown, MN 27 Ivan Ryabkin C L 5-11 205 2007-04-25 Balakovo, Russia

Ivan Ryabkin C L 5-11 205 2007-04-25 Balakovo, Russia 37 David Gagnon F R 6-0 181 2000-04-19 Halifax, NS

David Gagnon F R 6-0 181 2000-04-19 Halifax, NS 41 Evan Vierling F L 6-0 178 2002-06-20 Aurora, ON

Evan Vierling F L 6-0 178 2002-06-20 Aurora, ON 51 Juha Jääskä LW L 6-0 191 1998-02-09 Helsinki, Finland

Juha Jääskä LW L 6-0 191 1998-02-09 Helsinki, Finland 79 Viktor Neuchev RW L 5-11 180 2003-10-25 Chelyabinsk, Russia

Viktor Neuchev RW L 5-11 180 2003-10-25 Chelyabinsk, Russia 82 Bradly Nadeau F R 5-11 172 2005-05-05 St-François de Madawaska, NB

Bradly Nadeau F R 5-11 172 2005-05-05 St-François de Madawaska, NB 93 Justin Robidas C R 5-8 180 2003-03-13 Plano, TX

Justin Robidas C R 5-8 180 2003-03-13 Plano, TX 98 Gleb Trikozov LW R 6-1 191 2004-08-12 Omsk, Russia

Gleb Trikozov LW R 6-1 191 2004-08-12 Omsk, Russia 13 Charlie Cerrato C L 6-0 190 2005-03-10 Great Falls, VA

Charlie Cerrato C L 6-0 190 2005-03-10 Great Falls, VA 18 Ethan Leyh LW L 6-0 195 2001-09-07 Anmore, BC

Ethan Leyh LW L 6-0 195 2001-09-07 Anmore, BC 36 Tyler Weiss LW L 5-11 170 2000-01-03 Raleigh, NC

Tyler Weiss LW L 5-11 170 2000-01-03 Raleigh, NC 47 Deni Goure C R 5-11 185 2003-07-15 Chatham, ON

Defenders

2 Domenick Fensore D L 5-9 175 2001-09-07 Bronxville, NY

Domenick Fensore D L 5-9 175 2001-09-07 Bronxville, NY 3 Dominik Badinka D R 6-3 183 2005-11-27 Chomutov, Czechia

Dominik Badinka D R 6-3 183 2005-11-27 Chomutov, Czechia 4 Juuso Välimäki D L 6-2 215 1998-10-06 Nokia, Finland

Juuso Välimäki D L 6-2 215 1998-10-06 Nokia, Finland 5 Charles Alexis Legault D R 6-3 208 2003-09-05 Laval, QC

Charles Alexis Legault D R 6-3 208 2003-09-05 Laval, QC 8 Ronan Seeley D L 6-1 192 2002-08-02 Olds, AB

Ronan Seeley D L 6-1 192 2002-08-02 Olds, AB 9 Joel Nyström D R 5-9 159 2002-05-14 Karlstad, Sweden

Joel Nyström D R 5-9 159 2002-05-14 Karlstad, Sweden 34 Aleksi Heimosalmi D R 5-11 170 2003-05-08 Pori, Finland

Aleksi Heimosalmi D R 5-11 170 2003-05-08 Pori, Finland 52 Cal Foote D R 6-4 220 1998-12-13 Englewood, CO

Cal Foote D R 6-4 220 1998-12-13 Englewood, CO 55 Gavin Bayreuther D L 6-2 210 1994-05-12 Canaan, NH

Gavin Bayreuther D L 6-2 210 1994-05-12 Canaan, NH 58 Bryce Montgomery D R 6-5 225 2002-11-12 Washington, DC

Bryce Montgomery D R 6-5 225 2002-11-12 Washington, DC 28 Braden Doyle D L 5-11 180 2001-08-24 Beverly, MA

Braden Doyle D L 5-11 180 2001-08-24 Beverly, MA 42 Jacob Friend D L 6-2 200 1997-07-28 Bowmanville, ON

Goalies

30 Cayden Primeau G L 6-3 200 1999-08-11 Voorhees, NJ

Cayden Primeau G L 6-3 200 1999-08-11 Voorhees, NJ 35 Amir Miftakhov G L 6-0 182 2000-04-26 Kazan, Russia

Amir Miftakhov G L 6-0 182 2000-04-26 Kazan, Russia 80 Ruslan Khazheyev G L 6-4 201 2004-11-20 Chelyabinsk, Russia

Ruslan Khazheyev G L 6-4 201 2004-11-20 Chelyabinsk, Russia 31 Nikita Quapp G L 6-3 187 2003-01-25 Ravensburg, Germany

Nikita Quapp G L 6-3 187 2003-01-25 Ravensburg, Germany 60 Pyotr Kochetkov G L 6-3 205 1999-06-25 Penza, Russia

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