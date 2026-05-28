Western Conference Finals Preview: Chicago Wolves vs Colorado Eagles

It's the Western Conference's turn.

Toronto Marlies and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have taken their first shots at each other as the Eastern Conference Finals opened Wednesday night. Now it's time for the Chicago Wolves and Colorado Eagles in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals. Game 1 of the Chicago-Colorado series is Thursday night at FCU Arena.

The Marlies struck first Wednesday night, taking a late 4-2 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Can the Wolves, a team that has had impressive road success already this postseason, match the Marlies and gain a quick advantage?

They did just that last round against the Grand Rapids Griffins, an opponent that most people expected to go to the Calder Cup Finals. Instead the Wolves went to Grand Rapids, took Game 1, and then secured a Game 2 victory. Staggered by that point, the Griffins managed to rally for a Game 3 win at Allstate Arena. But with three chances to knock out the Griffins, the Wolves did not miss in Game 4. They took a 3-0 lead, withstood a late Grand Rapids rally, and eliminated their long-time foe with a 3-2 victory to set up this series with the Eagles.



They’ll try to pull off that road rally again this time facing the Eagles. Get a split in Colorado, and they can bring the series back to Chicago for three consecutive games. Take the first two games and, well, they would have the Eagles in deep trouble just as they did with Grand Rapids.

But the Eagles have been dominant in the postseason. They almost completely stymied the Henderson Silver Knights, a team that had sliced through the second half of the regular season and showed themselves to be capable of churning out four or five goals nightly. Then those Silver Knights ran into the Eagles, who limited them to all of six goals in four games. The Coachella Valley Firebirds, another bunch capable of taking over offensively, had barely more success and scored just seven times in their four-game loss to the Eagles.

The Eagles are mobile, puck-hungry, dominate all three zones, and are built for playoff success. Past postseason disappointments stuck with the team’s returning core, and they have made sure so far not to repeat those mistakes. Moreover, the parent Colorado Avalanche are done unexpectedly early. That means no call-ups, no distractions for first-year head coach Mark Letestu’s players.

A trip to the Calder Cup Finals is on the line. Here are four players to watch for each club.

Chicago Wolves

Bradly Nadeau: Simply put, Nadeau is the Wolves’ top sniper, even if he has been limited to one playoff goal so far. Last season he was the only the fifth player in AHL history to reach 30 goals before age 20. This postseason he has shown just how well he can dish the puck, and it has made for a more options-based attack for Chicago.

Cayden Primeau: It’s difficult to envision the Wolves being here without Primeau, someone who twice went to the Eastern Conference Finals with the Laval Rocket. His arrival in Chicago last November quickly settled down the Wolves in net. Up against these dangerous Eagles, Chicago will again need him to carry them.

Justin Robidas: What a find for the parent Carolina Hurricanes, who took Robidas back in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. This postseason should have him in contention for a much longer look with Carolina come training camp.

Felix Unger Sörum: Carolina’s future looks quite solid with another young forward prospect like this. He is getting into dangerous scoring positions, where his skill can take over from there.

Colorado Eagles

Jack Ahcan: The Avs’ demise means that Ahcan is back with the Eagles for the first time since May 9. He returns having played three Stanley Cup Playoff games. An AHL First All-Star Team selection, he was 11-39-50 in the regular season. He can take heavy minutes and is a number-one defenseman.

Trent Miner: Three-plus months ago, it was rookie netminder Isak Posch who went to the AHL All-Star Classic. Miner, 25, has since pushed everyone aside and locked down the number-one job in Loveland. At 8-2 | 1.26 | .947 with four shutouts, Miner has dominated even top offensive clubs like Henderson this postseason. He could be well on his way to winning the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, especially if the Eagles ending up winning the Calder Cup.

Tristen Nielsen: After winning the Calder Cup last year with the Abbotsford Canucks, Nielsen is back for more. After breaking out with 28 goals this season, he has not slowed down whatsoever with his team-leading six tallies in the postseason. This is someone who knows the two-month playoff grind well.

T.J. Tynan: One of the most intense competitors in the AHL for more than a decade, Tynan continues to dish out passes that power the Colorado offense. He owns a Calder Cup title, has been a Calder Cup finalist, and is well on his way to the AHL Hall of Fame some day.

Watch FloHockey 24/7

How To Watch The AHL

The AHL is streaming globally on FloHockey. Watch every single game from the regular season through the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well as key events like the AHL All-Star Classic and the AHL Outdoor Classic. Subscribe to FloHockey today so you never miss a moment. All games will be available on FloHockey.tv or via the FloSports mobile and connected TV apps.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL, minor-league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, QMJHL, OHL, And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social