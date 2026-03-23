Blues Sign Hobey Baker Finalist Felix Trudeau Out Of Sacred Heart

Felix Trudeau had his best collegiate season for Sacred Heart and the NHL scouts took notice. Trudeau earned a two-year entry-level contract from the St. Louis Blues starting next season. He will report to the Springfield Thunderbirds for the rest of the season on a professional tryout contract.

Trudeau, whose season ended Saturday in the Atlantic Hockey American championship game, is currently ranked second in the NCAA with 25 goals. His 48 points put him sixth overall in the NCAA. As a result, he was named a Hobey Baker Top 10 finalist and Atlantic Hockey America’s Forward and Player of the Year.

𝗙𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘅 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗽 🔟



The Sacred Heart forward is a Top Ten finalist for the 2026 Hobey Baker Award 🙌



🔗: https://t.co/yr6aY5Khy0#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/3YrdsU9FBN — Atlantic Hockey America (@Atlantic_Hockey) March 18, 2026

He started his collegiate career at the University of Maine before transferring to Sacred Heart ahead of the 2024-25 season. He broke out over the last two years with the Pioneers, with 40 goals and 86 points over the last two seasons.

In 130 career NCAA games, Trudeau scored 46 goals and registered 99 points.

The Terrebonne, Quebec native checks in at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He is 23 years old.

Prior to his standout collegiate career, Trudeau was a top performer for the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors. He had 61 points in his one and only season in the league.

Trudeau will join Springield for the remainder of the season. The Thunderbirds play host to the Providence Bruins on Wednesday night.

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