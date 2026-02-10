Sebastian Cossa Leads NHL Prospects To Watch At 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic takes center stage starting Tuesday in Rockford, Illinois. With the NHL on pause and Olympic events happening during the day, there’s never been a better chance to see some of the future stars of the NHL in one place.

The AHL All-Star Classic will feature the traditional Skills Competition on Tuesday with the three-on-three All-Star Challenge tournament being played Wednesday at BMO Center in Rockford, home of the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

While there are many prospects that will be taking part in the festivities that will be making more noise in the NHL soon, here’s a selection of the prospects I’m most excited to see test their skills at the AHL All-Star Classic this week in Rockford.

Top NHL Prospects To Watch At The AHL All-Star Classic

Sebastian Cossa, G, Grand Rapids Griffins (DET)

This is very likely Sebastian Cossa’s last AHL All-Star Classic after playing in last year’s. The 2021 first-round pick is enjoying his best season as a pro and proving the patience can pay off. The Detroit Red Wings have taken the slow-and-steady approach with their 6-foot-6 goalie prospect and he’s posted a sparkling .928 save percentage while backstopping Grand Rapids to the best record in the league. He has 20 wins and four shutouts as he takes what should be his final steps towards a permanent place in the NHL.

Ilya Protas, LW, Hershey Bears (WSH)

Picked 75th overall by Washington in 2024 out of the USHL, Protas is looking more and more like a steal. The 6-foot-5 forward was among the top scorers in the OHL last season and has been among the best rookies in the AHL this year. Protas has 37 points in 44 games with Hershey including 18 goals. He’s shown no signs of slowing down and looks poised to join his brother Aliaksei in the Washington Capitals lineup in the not-too-distant future.

Sergei Murashov, G, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT)

Murashov has been among the most impressive netminders in the AHL this season, appearing in 24 games with the Baby Pens and posting a .924 save percentage. He also has two shutouts and has just five losses to his name so far during his first AHL campaign. Murashov looks like a legitimate goalie of the future candidate for Pittsburgh.

Jacob Fowler, G, Laval Rocket (MTL)

Fowler already got some run in the NHL this season, but he’s done most of his best work in the AHL to date. With three shutouts and a .914 save percentage, he’s been a stalwart between the pipers for the Rocket. There are a lot of expectations on Fowler from one of the most rabid fan bases in the NHL, but he has handled it remarkably well as he hopes to soon be a full-time member of the Montreal Canadiens.

Nick Lardis, LW, Rockford IceHogs (CHI)

A point-per-game player in his first year in the AHL, Lardis will be enjoying the support of his home crowd in Rockford. After scoring 72 goals in the OHL last season, he has been a constant threat to score in his AHL stint. He’s played in the NHL with Chicago plenty this season, but is rounding out his game well in the AHL. He has 15 goals in 28 games, showing the great touch and precision that made him one of junior hockey’s most lethal scorers last season.

Konsta Helenius, C, Rochester Americans (BUF)

Currently third in scoring on the Rochester Americans, Helenius is closing in on his long-term callup with the Buffalo Sabres. Currently in his second AHL season and still just 19 years old, Helenius has been a consistent producer for the Amerks with 34 points in 36 games so far this season. He’s a critical prospect for the Sabres and will likely be part of their longer-term plans as soon as next season.

Bradly Nadeau, LW, Chicago Wolves (CAR)

After an explosive rookie season in the AHL last year, Nadeau is pacing ahead of his production with 41 points in 34 games for the Wolves. Nadeau scored his first NHL goal earlier this season and is knocking on the door for a full-time NHL role with the Carolina Hurricanes. The former BCHL and Maine standout is among the most highly-skilled players in the AHL with a lethal shot and some crafty handles.

Quinn Hutson, RW, Bakersfield Condors (EDM)

Undrafted out of the USHL, Quinn Hutson earned his NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers thanks to some great collegiate seasons at Boston University. He’s following that up with an especially impressive rookie campaign in the AHL. Hutson leads all rookies with 43 points highlighted by 24 goals which is six more than the next closest rookie. He is currently ninth overall in league scoring.

Ryan Ufko, D, Milwaukee Admirals (NSH)

In his second full pro season, Ufko has taken his game to another level. The former Chicago Steel and UMass star already has 40 points this season, surpassing his rookie total of 30 points. He has done so in just 43 games, and is tied for the AHL lead in points by a defenseman.

Matvei Gridin, RW, Calgary Wranglers (CGY)

After starting the season in the NHL, the Flames wisely sent Gridin to the AHL to round out his game and get reps in an elevated role in their lineup. He has 28 points in 34 games with the Wranglers. He has also appeared in 13 NHL games where he put up six points. Gridin’s stay in the AHL may not be terrible long, but he’s making the most of his time there.

Dmitri Simashev, D, Tucson Roadrunners (UTA)

Simashev has actually played one more game in the NHL than he has the AHL this season, but has certainly made his presence felt more in the latter. He is averaging a point per game over 23 AHL contests including seven goals. In 24 NHL games, he has one assist. It’s clear that Simashev’s future is especially bright and he is one of the Utah Mammoth’s very best prospects. This season has been a remarkable one for a player just scratching the surface of some incredible upside.

Tyson Jugnauth, D, Coachella Valley Firebirds (SEA)

He initially planned to go play college hockey this year, but the Seattle Kraken coaxed Jugnauth to sign his pro deal and he’s made the most of it. After an astonishing 89-point season in the WHL with Portland in 2024-25, Jugnauth is currently third among all AHL defensemen with 33 points for Coachella Valley. He has been on a winding development path, but seems to have found stable footing in the AHL with eyes on making the jump to the big club sooner than later.

Watch The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, Skills Competition And More

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will be held on February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill. at the home of the Chicago Blackhawks American Hockey League affiliate Rockford IceHogs.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition takes place on Tuesday to open the on-ice action, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's a battle of the best in the Eastern vs the best in the Western as players show off their elite talent in seven skills events.

Then, on Wednesday, the fun continues at 8:00 p.m. ET with the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge—a four team, 3-on-3 round robin tournament—all leading to one eight-minute 3-on-3 championship finale game.

