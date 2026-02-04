AHL Power Rankings: Here Come The Providence Bruins

Patrick Williams delivers the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings each week throughout the regular season.

How about those Grand Rapids Griffins?

Well, how about those Providence Bruins?

The stellar – and record-breaking – play from the Griffins from October onward may have people forgetting about the P-Bruins, who bring a seven-game winning streak into this week.

They went to Charlotte last weekend and made their stand. Going against a Checkers team that had been rolling up six goals per game for much of January, the P-Bruins held the hosts to all of one goal in taking a pair of road wins. Providence has allowed two or fewer goals in four of those seven consecutive wins.

One area of potential concern: starter Simon Zajicek exited last Sunday’s win after the first period as Michael DiPietro, the AHL’s goaltender of the month for January, finished out a 3-0 victory. Still, with DiPietro and recall Luke Cavallin from their ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, Providence should still be set in net.

Of their next six games, three are against the Bridgeport Islanders, and three more are against the Hartford Wolf Pack. has handled both of those Atlantic Division opponents quite well this season, so this winning streak could potentially extend further.

For the first time this season, the Griffins may be feeling some heat from a pursuer.

Let's break down the rest of the AHL

1) Grand Rapids Griffins (--)

It looked wobbly there for a bit as the Griffins went through a 3-5-1-0 stretch. A decisive win last Saturday night in Chicago, one night after getting blown at home, came at the right time.

2) Providence Bruins (--)

3) Colorado Eagles (+2)

Sweeping a two-game stop at Tucson made for a 4-2-0-0 road trip. That effort will take the Eagles into four consecutive match-ups with Chicago. The Wolves come to town for a pair of games this weekend.

4) Bakersfield Condors (+2)

Goaltender Connor Ungar has rapidly become one of the AHL’s top stories this season. He took care of the visiting Abbotsford Canucks last Saturday night in a 51-save victory. With Calvin Pickard clearing waivers, the parent Edmonton Oilers may need to make some organizational goaltending choices before too long.

5) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (+2)

The Penguins continue to move along and picked up two more wins this past weekend.

6) Ontario Reign (-3)

Back-to-back weekend losses blunted some of the momentum from a stretch in which the Reign had won six of seven games. A home-and-home match-up with Bakersfield will test the Reign, who were shut out by Ungar in the teams’ most recent meeting Jan. 11.

7) San Jose Barracuda (+1)

The Barracuda hammered on the visiting Calgary Wranglers in a pair of weekend wins. Quality teams win the games that they should win, and San Jose did just that. They can grab more points this weekend in a pair of road games against the last-place Abbotsford Canucks.

8) Chicago Wolves (+1)

Going into Grand Rapids and blowing out the top team in the AHL will be a confidence boost for any group. This weekend’s trip to Colorado is another significant measuring point for the Wolves.

9) Charlotte Checkers (-5)

Going up against Providence proved to be a reality check for Charlotte. Now they have the Griffins coming to town for games Friday and Saturday as the schedule does not let up.

10) Laval Rocket (+1)

After a six-game road trip, the Rocket are back home for the first half of February. Two methodical overtime wins wrapped up the journey for head coach Pascal Vincent’s team.

11) Manitoba Moose (+1)

A lot like San Jose, the Moose took points against a struggling opponent. Their two-game sweep of the Rockford IceHogs was solid, though last Saturday’s win had its rough spots.

12) Coachella Valley Firebirds (-2)

Beating Ontario, 5-1, last Saturday helped the Firebirds to salvage what could have been a rough week after home losses to Colorado and the San Diego Gulls. That win at Ontario started a run of seven of nine games on the road.

13) Cleveland Monsters (NR)

They will need to clean up their defensive play at home after having allowed 22 goals in their past four games in Cleveland, but the Monsters have been rolling since the start of the calendar year and are a dangerous opponent lurking on any team’s schedule. They go to Laval for a Friday-Saturday series.

14) Rochester Americans (--)

Splitting a pair of games at home against the Hershey Bears sent the Amerks into a quiet weekend. After hosting the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, a very winnable schedule will extend into the middle of the month.

15) Toronto Marlies (--)

Are the parent Toronto Maple Leafs back? Are they sellers for the NHL trade deadline? Buyers? Wild emotional swings around the Leafs are part of the deal. For the Marlies, they go about their business, but what the Leafs do in the next month could certainly hit the AHL club’s roster.

16) Syracuse Crunch (-3)

With just three goals in their past three games, none of them wins, the Crunch are in a definite midseason sag.

The Rest

17) Hershey Bears

18) San Diego Gulls

19) Texas Stars

20) Belleville Senators

21) Tucson Roadrunners

22) Lehigh Valley Phantoms

23) Henderson Silver Knights

24) Milwaukee Admirals

25) Bridgeport Islanders

26) Springfield Thunderbirds

27) Calgary Wranglers

28) Rockford IceHogs

29) Hartford Wolf Pack

30) Utica Comets

31) Iowa Wild

32) Abbotsford Canucks

