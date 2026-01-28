AHL Power Rankings: Can Grand Rapids Griffins Fend Off Providence Bruins?

Patrick Williams delivers the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings each week throughout the regular season.

The Grand Rapids Griffins took a hit on opposing ice while the streaking Providence Bruins are positioned to make a run for first place in the AHL. A hot Charlotte Checkers team will see both of those teams soon.

Let’s break down the top half of the AHL.

1) Grand Rapids Griffins (--)

It took 18 games, or the entire first half of the Griffins’ road schedule, but somebody finally defeated them on the road in regulation. The Manitoba Moose pulled off a last-minute victory to leave the Griffins’ road unbeaten streak at an AHL record 17 games (15-0-1-1).

2) Providence Bruins (--)

Rather remarkably, the Griffins are on pace to shatter several AHL season records. Yet the P-Bruins are just six points behind them in the AHL standings. In any other season, Providence’s performance would stand out even more. A strong test awaits them this weekend with a pair of games in Charlotte.

3) Ontario Reign (--)

In a battle of top teams, the Reign dealt the Colorado Eagles a 4-1 defeat last Saturday night. That effort followed a road win at Coachella Valley against another quality opponent.

4) Charlotte Checkers (+3)

The Checkers went into Lehigh Valley, dropped eight goals on the Phantoms, and then added five more goals the next night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Noah Gregor and Jack Studnicka are in the Charlotte line-up now. A grueling homestand awaits, though. After the two-game set with Providence, a pair of home games against Grand Rapids will come the following weekend.

5) Colorado Eagles (-1)

Up against a rough schedule, the Eagles only managed two of six points last week. Still, they did pour 45 shots on the Condors last Friday in a 4-1 win. It still feels like this Eagles team has yet to quite reach its potential, but when this team is on, it can dominate.

6) Bakersfield Condors (-1)

After getting a split with Colorado at home, the Condors dropped a game at San Jose to finish out their week. Allowing an average of 38.7 shots per game as the Condors did in those three games will not be sustainable, even if Matt Tomkins and Connor Ungar have given them some outstanding goaltending.

7) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (-1)

Fortunately for the Penguins their season series with Charlotte is finished. Some of their worst performances this season have come against the Checkers. It’s a match-up that just does not work for the Penguins. They are 5-5-1-1 since Dec. 28. Syracuse, a team that dealt them a 6-0 hammering back on Jan. 3, is up next for the Penguins. They will need to be ready.

8) San Jose Barracuda (--)

Laurent Brossoit’s early numbers with the Barracuda have been far from his standard, but there is plenty of reason to think that he will find his game as he gets more work. Knocking off a top opponent like Bakersfield certainly is encouraging. Another NHLer, defenseman Nick Leddy, has yet to play for the Barracuda since clearing waivers and joining the team. But top prospect Igor Chernyshov’s return is a significant boost.

9) Chicago Wolves (--)

After allowing 18 goals in a three-game span, the Wolves got back to a more workable approach in taking a 4-1 win at Rockford. They got into a pair of last-goal-wins hockey in a pair of games at Cleveland. Some nights they can outscore their mistakes. Other nights, those mistakes sting them. They need to clean up those mistakes as they go into the second half and battle for second place in the Central Division.

10) Coachella Valley Firebirds (+2)

Last Friday was a tough night for the Firebirds, who lost to Ontario despite holding the Reign to 17 shots. Still, they have a seven-game point streak (6-0-1-0) and have emerged as a disruptor in the Pacific Division. A home battle with Colorado is set for Wednesday, and the Firebirds’ week will end Saturday with a rematch against the Reign, this time on the road.

11) Laval Rocket (-1)

A trip out west was decidedly unimpressive for the Rocket, who took a loss each against Abbotsford and Calgary, two teams below the Pacific Division playoff line. Perhaps it is just a midseason stumble, the type that even a powerhouse like Grand Rapids can experience. Defenseman David Reinbacher is also day-to-day after taking a hit last Saturday afternoon in Calgary. They’re back east now, starting Friday at Syracuse.

12) Manitoba Moose (+1)

They became the first team to hand Grand Rapids a road defeat. No other team can claim that.

13) Syracuse Crunch (-2)

In their past two trips to Utica this month, the Crunch have been outscored a combined 8-1. A team with eyes on being a legitimate contender cannot have those types of letdowns against the Eastern Conference’s last-place team.

14) Rochester Americans (+2)

Devon Levi allowed three goals in three games last week and only came away with one win through no fault of his own. Buffalo Sabres management went out and got help for the Amerks, acquiring defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Carolina Hurricanes. They have a pair of home games this week against the Hershey Bears in a battle of the AHL’s two oldest clubs.

15) Toronto Marlies (NR)

The Toronto Maple Leafs getting back to normal in net should be good news for the Marlies, who have gotten Dennis Hildeby back. Hildeby has been limited to five games for the Marlies. His return should spell a bit of relief for Artur Akhtyamov, who has taken on a heavy workload.

16) Tucson Roadrunners (-1)

A trip to Henderson got the Roadrunners a split of a two-game set. The Utah Mammoth have recalled top defenseman Dmitri Simashev, a difficult loss for a team that has struggled lately. After a trip to San Diego, they have the Eagles in for a pair of weekend games.

Out

Hershey Bears

How To Watch The AHL

The AHL is streaming globally on FloHockey. Watch every single game from the regular season through the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well as key events like the AHL All-Star Classic and AHL Outdoor Classic. Subscribe to FloHockey today so you never miss a moment. All games will be available on FloHockey.tv or via the FloSports mobile and connected TV apps.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Hockey Hits Harder On Flo

Every game. Every goal. Every hit. All Season Long. FloHockey gives you access to the most live hockey anywhere, including leagues like the AHL, ECHL, OHL and QMJHL. Watch your team, follow top prospects and stay on top of all the action. Subscribe to an annual plan now and get 7 months free.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, QMJHL, OHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social