AHL Power Rankings: Teams Hit Season's Midpoint

Patrick Williams delivers the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings each week throughout the regular season.

The Grand Rapids Griffins have stumbled a bit lately, relatively speaking. The Providence Bruins continue to keep Grand Rapids within sight while a recent push by the Tucson Roadrunners has brought them into the AHL’s top half as the AHL regular season reaches its midpoint.

Let’s break down the top half of the AHL.

1) Grand Rapids Griffins (--)

After going winless in three consecutive games, a season-high, the Griffins bounced back with a 2-0 masterpiece against the Milwaukee Admirals last Saturday. Michal Postava had to face just 10 shots in registering his shutout. Moving into the second half, the Griffins are still pursuing the best regular season in AHL history.

2) Providence Bruins (--)

Providence put on a two-game clinic at home facing the Cleveland Monsters. On recall from the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, goaltender Luke Cavallin continues to demonstrate that he is more than capable at the AHL level. With a three-game weekend against Belleville, Bridgeport, and Toronto, the P-Bruins have a chance to bank more points. For now, they are just eight points behind Grand Rapids.

3) Ontario Reign (+1)

It was an impressive week for the Reign, who went to Colorado and took back-to-back wins. They then headed to Texas to face the Stars, and got a split there. Despite the split, they allowed just 35 combined shots in the two games in Texas. Now they head back to the warmth of Southern California for a long stretch.

4) Colorado Eagles (-1)

The Eagles have gotten another boost with the addition of Valtteri Puustinen in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Putting that match-up with Ontario behind them, they are coming off a two-game sweep of the Henderson Silver Knights at home this past weekend. Starting Wednesday, they go into Bakersfield for a tough pair of contests with the Condors. Kyle Keyser continues to be a very capable presence in net filling in as needed.'

5) Bakersfield Condors (+3)

Connor Ungar has allowed just three goals in his past four games. He went back to his hometown last weekend and led the Condors to a win against the Calgary Wranglers. Bakersfield then completed the sweep in a Sunday matinee. This two-game set with Colorado at home will be a good test to see where the Condors stand.

6) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (--)

Puustinen’s departure is another tough break for a roster that has already had Sam Poulin, Danton Heinen, and Phil Tomasino depart the Pittsburgh organization in deals this season. That is a lot of scoring to come out of any team’s line-up. They got a split in a two-game set with the Hartford Wolf Pack at home last weekend and then took care of the Springfield Thunderbirds to open a new week. A busy schedule is ahead. They have the Checkers at home on Saturday night, a challenge from an opponent that has given them trouble at points this season. But the schedule is favorable as the Penguins will not have to leave Pennsylvania until Feb. 18.

7) Charlotte Checkers (+3)

Charlotte manhandled the Springfield Thunderbirds last week, blowing them out with consecutive 8-2 victories. Against a better opponent in the Hershey Bears, the Checkers got three of four points as well. Now their week began with significant help from the Florida Panthers, who have sent them forwards Noah Gregor and Jack Studnicka just in time for another road trip.

8) San Jose Barracuda (-3)

Defenseman Cole Clayton is off to the Abbotsford Canucks, though the San Jose Sharks did loan NHL veteran Nick Leddy to the Barracuda. It’s often murky to see how an NHL veteran coming to an AHL roster, especially through waivers will mesh with his new teammates. Laurent Brossoit got his Barracuda debut to help them get at least a split in a two-game trek to Tucson.

9) Chicago Wolves (--)

It had been a good weekend for the Wolves until they dropped a 6-5 shootout to the Rockford IceHogs. First place has long since departed as a potential goal for the Wolves, but they slot in very nicely as the Central Division’s second-place team. Next stop: Cleveland.

10) Laval Rocket (-3)

An 0-2-1-1 slump has ushered the Rocket off to a six-game road trip. They had a rough week at home, picking up just two of an available six points. This six-game journey will open with stops at Abbotsford and Calgary, two struggling teams. The Rocket also have Jacob Fowler and forward Owen Beck back from the Montreal Canadiens, so this is the time to make up some ground.

11) Syracuse Crunch (+1)

Wins in four of their past five games have gotten the Crunch well again. Even better for them, they have picked up these wins without goaltender Brandon Halverson. A home-and-home series this weekend with the last-place Utica Comets means a chance to gobble up even more points.

12) Coachella Valley Firebirds (+2)

First it was Victor Östman blanking the San Diego Gulls. Then Jack LaFontaine stepped forward and shut out Abbotsford to finish off the weekend. It was an exceptional pair of efforts for the Firebirds in net, and Jani Nyman has been strong since his assignment by the Seattle Kraken. They have a five-game winning streak going into the week.

13) Manitoba Moose (+2)

After getting throttled by Rockford, 6-2, the Moose then went to Laval and secured back-to-back wins. Eight of their next 10 games are at home, where they have had some clunkers this season. But it’s a chance to make a run at second place in the Central Division.

14) Tucson Roadrunners (NR)

This weekend’s two-game journey to Henderson starts a long stretch of predominantly road hockey that will stretch well into March. Fortunately for the Roadrunners, their 7-0-2-0 run has put them into the playoff conversation. Rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev has 5-10-15 in his past 14 games, an excellent sign after his assignment to Tucson by the Utah Mammoth.

15) Hershey Bears (NR)

Up and down for much of the season, the Bears are on a relative upswing at the moment. Their schedule will intensify with a 3-in-3 weekend ahead.

16) Rochester Americans (-3)

Inconsistency continues to hold the Amerks back. They are on an 0-1-1-1 slide. Weekend home dates with Utica and Cleveland are ahead for the Amerks.

Out

Cleveland Monsters

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

