Abbotsford Canucks Get Cole Clayton As Part Of Kiefer Sherwood Deal

Kiefer Sherwood’s trade to the San Jose Sharks on Monday means some additional help for the defending Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks as well.

San Jose acquired the veteran forward for defenseman Cole Clayton, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick. Clayton, 25, has been assigned to Abbotsford. In a busy day for the Sharks, they also assigned veteran defenseman Nick Leddy to their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, after he cleared waivers.

Clayton has played 257 AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters and Barracuda. After signing with the Sharks as a free agent, he spent this season with the Barracuda and had 2-3-5 in 33 appearances. He went to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024 with Cleveland.

Hit hard by offseason departures and promotions to Vancouver, a 3-12-0-2 start put Abbotsford into early trouble by late-November. Abbotsford’s blue line had taken a particular hit last summer with the likes of Christian Wolanin, Akito Hirose, and Cole McWard all leaving. Jett Woo missed the first two months of the season following offseason surgery, and Guillaume Brisebois has missed the entire season as well.

Vancouver is coming off a 6-0 home loss to the Edmonton Oilers this past Saturday night and is at the bottom of the NHL standings. Abbotsford saw defenseman Victor Mancini return from Vancouver on Monday, but Elias Pettersson was plucked off the AHL blue line and promoted to the NHL club. In net, Nikita Tolopilo returned to Abbotsford while Jiří Patera went up to Vancouver.

Leddy is 34 years old and last played in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs in 2012-13. He has played 1,061 NHL games between the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, and the Sharks. He had four assists in 19 games this season for the Sharks, who added him via waivers last July from St. Louis.

Abbotsford remains last in the Pacific Division at 12-21-3-3, 10 points out of a playoff spot, and is coming off a pair of weekend road losses at San Diego and Coachella Valley. The team is back home Tuesday night when the North Division-leading Laval Rocket come to Rogers Forum.

The Barracuda hold fifth place in the Pacific Division at 21-12-1-2 and will be back in action Wednesday night at Coachella Valley.

How To Watch The AHL

The AHL is streaming globally on FloHockey. Watch every single game from the regular season through the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well as key events like the AHL All-Star Classic and AHL Outdoor Classic. Subscribe to FloHockey today so you never miss a moment. All games will be available on FloHockey.tv or via the FloSports mobile and connected TV apps.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Hockey Hits Harder On Flo

Every game. Every goal. Every hit. All Season Long. FloHockey gives you access to the most live hockey anywhere, including leagues like the AHL, ECHL, OHL and QMJHL. Watch your team, follow top prospects and stay on top of all the action. Subscribe to an annual plan now and get 7 months free.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, QMJHL, OHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social