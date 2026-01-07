FloHockey AHL Power Rankings: Grand Rapids Griffins Rolling Toward History?

Patrick Williams again will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings throughout the regular season.



Another week, another batch of wins for the Grand Rapids Griffins as they continue to pursue what could be the best season in AHL history. But also keep an eye out on the fast-rising Ontario Reign, who have goaltending prospect Erik Portillo healthy again, as well as the always-steady Colorado Eagles.

Let’s break down the top half of the AHL.

1) Grand Rapids Griffins (--)

It’s January, and this team is still playing .935 hockey. They have an 18-game point streak, 17 of which are wins. On top of that, first-round pick Nate Danielson has just rejoined the Griffins on loan from the Detroit Red Wings.

2) Colorado Eagles (+1)

These Eagles went to Calgary and Henderson for a pair of two-game sets and came away with a 2-1-1-0 mark. Goaltender Trent Miner is again up with the Colorado Avalanche, so the net is in the hands of Isak Posch and Kyle Keyser. Up next is a six-game homestand that starts Friday night when the San Diego Gulls visit.

3) Providence Bruins (+1)

Michael DiPietro is back from a brief injury, restoring one of the AHL’s top tandems alongside Simon Zajicek. A very winnable week is ahead with a Friday home game against the Bridgeport Islanders before a hop over to Hartford. They are through a lengthy road stretch that went back to Nov. 26 and will now be home for six of their next seven contests.

4) Ontario Reign (+6)

Picking up weekend wins against the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Iowa Wild certainly helped the Reign. But the bigger picture for them is that goaltender Erik Portillo is back after having been out since mid-November. He stepped in this past Sunday and shut out Iowa in his return. Portillo being back to health gives the Reign a strong complement to veteran Pheonix Copley. They have the Wild at home again Wednesday, a Friday home date with the Henderson Silver Knights, and then it’s on the road for six consecutive contests.

5) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (-3)

The roster hits have really started to accumulate for the Penguins, who have lost Danton Heinen, Sam Poulin, and Phil Tomasino in trades since mid-December. They went to Syracuse last Saturday and were blown out, 6-0. That came after the Charlotte Checkers had dealt them a 6-2 loss at home earlier in the week. Sergei Murashov has allowed five goals in each of his past two starts.

6) Syracuse Crunch (+3)

Syracuse has been smothering opposing offenses lately. They dropped an overtime decision at Toronto on New Year’s Day in which they allowed just 17 shots. They again surrendered only 17 shots in the blowout win against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. They have a well-balanced offense that is not reliant on any one element or player and are positioned well to battle for the North Division lead as the season moves toward its midpoint and beyond.

7) Laval Rocket (-2)

At different point this season the Rocket have shown a tendency to lose very winnable home games. The latest example came last Saturday in a loss to the last-place Utica Comets. That setback joins home defeats to the likes of Bridgeport and Springfield earlier this season. The Rocket can compete with the Eastern Conference’s best, but these stumbles need to be corrected.

8) Charlotte Checkers (-2)

The Checkers were motoring along until they went to Cleveland and dropped a pair of games. Louis Domingue has struggled in his brief time with the Checkers, and the team could really use him to re-emerge as a top puck-stopper. They are through a five-game road trip and back home for six games.

9) Chicago Wolves (-2)

Add Gavin Bayreuther and Juuso Välimäki to the Chicago back end and delete rookie forward Ivan Ryabkin, who has been reassigned to the QMJHL. That is the net result for the Wolves as they go into what will be a 3-in-3 weekend. A rather regular dose of Grand Rapids on their schedule has been a massive challenge, but the Wolves did manage to snag a point in a shootout loss last Friday on the road.

10) Bakersfield Condors (+2)

Make it wins in five out of their past six games, and a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Barracuda last weekend. They took those decisions against the Barracuda without standout rookie Quinn Hutson, who was on recall to the Edmonton Oilers. But Hutson returned Monday. A two-game trip to Abbotsford starts the Condors’ week.

11) San Jose Barracuda (-3)

The Barracuda are in a punishing run of 12 of 14 games on the road. It should be assumed that rookie forward Igor Chernyshov, a massive part of the Barracuda offense before his recall to the San Jose Sharks last month, is in the NHL for the foreseeable future.

12) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (NR)

The Phantoms had stumbled a bit in December, but the back end of a six-game homestand really got this team back on track. They also grabbed wins at Belleville and Toronto over the weekend for good measure. Aleksei Kolosov had an excellent week in net, veteran sniper Anthony Richard is back from international play at the Spengler Cup, and forward Phil Tomasino has arrived in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

13) Coachella Valley Firebirds (-2)

As with a lot of teams in this tier of the league, it has been a lot of one-step-forward-one-step-backward for the Firebirds lately.

14) Rochester Americans (--)

Win one, lose one, win one, etc. Mix in some overtime and shootout points, and there has been too much of that lately for the Amerks. They went to Toronto last Saturday and saw Devon Levi tagged for five goals. They need him to be the dominant force that he has shown that he can be.

15) Henderson Silver Knights (--)

A split with a powerhouse opponent like Colorado is another good sign for the Silver Knights, who have played the Eagles tough this season.

16) Manitoba Moose (-3)

A home clunker to visiting Abbotsford on New Year’s Eve was salvaged two days later to earn a split with the Canucks. There has been a lot of that with the Moose, who went just 7-5-0-0 in a run of 12 home games going back to Nov. 20. Now the schedule will turn on them as they start a six-game road trip this week.

Out

Hershey Bears

How To Watch The AHL

The AHL is streaming globally on FloHockey. Watch every single game from the regular season through the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well as key events like the AHL All-Star Classic and AHL Outdoor Classic. Subscribe to FloHockey today so you never miss a moment. All games will be available on FloHockey.tv or via the FloSports mobile and connected TV apps.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Hockey Hits Harder On Flo

Every game. Every goal. Every hit. All Season Long. FloHockey gives you access to the most live hockey anywhere, including leagues like the AHL, ECHL, OHL and QMJHL. Watch your team, follow top prospects and stay on top of all the action. Subscribe to an annual plan now and get 7 months free.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, QMJHL, OHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social