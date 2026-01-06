Iowa Wild Reveal Outdoor Classic Jersey

The Iowa Wild are going outside, and they will do so donning an all-new look.

They host the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic in Hastings, Minn., on Friday, Jan. 23 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The event, the 13th outdoor game in AHL history and the first for Iowa, will be a part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2026.

FloHockey will be live on-site for the game broadcast.

Their outdoor jersey will feature a white base with “Iowa” outlined in cursive script with the team’s trademark dark green. Dark-green stripes make up the bottom of the jersey as well as the arms. Dark-green also makes up the shoulders, player numbers and the nameplate (with player names in white block letters). The team will also wear green gloves, green pants, and white socks.

The AHL’s last outdoor game was in January 2024 when the Charlotte Checkers hosted the Rochester Americans. Iowa’s outdoor game is part of a busy midseason calendar for the AHL that will also include the Rockford IceHogs hosting the AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO on Feb. 10-11.

