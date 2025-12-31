FloHockey AHL Power Rankings: Who Can Stop The Grand Rapids Griffins?

Patrick Williams again will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings throughout the regular season.

On pace for a 136-point season that would shatter league records, the Grand Rapids Griffins continue to dismantle opponents. Still trying to keep the Griffins in some sort of relative sight are the Colorado Eagles, Laval Rocket, Providence Bruins, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. But that lead that the Griffins hold on the competition is growing quickly.

Let’s break down the top half of the AHL.

1) Grand Rapids Griffins (--)

It was Week 3 of the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings when the Griffins first took top spot. They have remained there ever since and are positioned to close out 2025 on Wednesday with what would be a franchise-record 16th consecutive win. Is this Griffins team set to have the best season in AHL history? That will be 2026’s story to tell.





2) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (--)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s return from its holiday break started well enough with the team burying the visiting Hershey Bears under five first-period goals last Saturday night. They dropped a shootout decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms the next day, but three out of four points makes for a solid weekend.

3) Colorado Eagles (--)

There isn’t much to say about the Eagles, who have been enjoying a lengthy holiday break. Tuesday night meant back to work with a game at Calgary that starts a four-game road trip.

4) Providence Bruins (--)

The P-Bruins blew out the Springfield Thunderbirds, 7-1, last Saturday night in a dominant performance. Luke Cavallin made his P-Bruins debut, stopping 25 of 26 shots. With Michael DiPietro out, having Cavallin in reserve is another solid management move in Providence.

5) Laval Rocket (+1)

In a showdown for the North Division lead with the Syracuse Crunch, the Rocket made their stand. Back-to-back wins at Place Bell have the Rocket in sole possession of first place going into the New Year. That will close out an excellent 2025 for the Rocket in which they finished first overall in the 2024-25 regular season and went to the Eastern Conference Finals. More could be ahead for them in 2026.

6) Charlotte Checkers (+1)

Hampered by weather, the Checkers got a late start on their return to action. But they pulled out a late win in Hershey this past Sunday and then went to Lehigh Valley and took an overtime decision there as well. But letting the Phantoms rally from down 2-0 with a pair of goals in the final minute of regulation can’t happen if a team expects to compete with the league’s top powers.

7) Chicago Wolves (+1)

Pyotr Kochetkov’s season-ending injury leaves the Wolves with a little less flexibility in net should the Carolina Hurricanes need additional goaltending. They got a point in last Saturday’s home loss to the Iowa Wild. A trip to Rockford on Wednesday starts a stretch of 12 of 17 games on the road for the Wolves. That is nearly a quarter of their season and will determine how much of a contender this team can be.

8) San Jose Barracuda (-3)

So far the Barracuda largely have been able to outscore their defensive deficiencies. They rank 18th in the AHL in goals-against per game, though, and this is a league that traditionally tightens up considerably as the season moves into its second half. Goaltenders Gabriel Carriere and Jakub Skarek are both at an identical .891 save percentage. That needs to tick upward.

9) Syracuse Crunch (--)

That trip to Laval slowed down what had been a pretty solid December run for Syracuse. They added some help from Iowa with forward Michael Milne and defenseman Wyatt Newpower coming to Syracuse in separate deals. Next for the Crunch is a New Year’s Day matinee in Toronto. The good news for them is that their January schedule features four meetings with the Utica Comets, an opponent that they have dominated this season.

10) Ontario Reign (+1)

For a team that has been without its top two goaltenders in Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley, the Reign have been able to gather points here and there. Isaiah Saville has stepped in nicely with Copley on recall to the Los Angeles Kings and has recorded two shutouts in that time.

11) Coachella Valley Firebirds (-1)

Jani Nyman, who had 28 goals for the Firebirds as a rookie last season, has been assigned to the Firebirds by the Seattle Kraken. That is a major offensive boost for a team that is already tied for second in the AHL in scoring.

12) Bakersfield Condors (--)

Quinn Hutson, the AHL’s leading rookie scorer is back from the Edmonton Oilers. Together with fellow rookie Isaac Howard, the Condors have two of the best youngsters in the AHL this season.

13) Manitoba Moose (--)

Like their Western Conference brethren in Colorado, the Moose have had a lengthy holiday break. They will finally get back to action with their traditional New Year’s Eve matinee. They have a chance to feast on the visiting Abbotsford Canucks, and they need to start picking up points in these games.

14) Rochester Americans (+1)

The Amerks got three of four points in a home-and-home series with the Cleveland Monsters. A quiet week is ahead with just a quick jaunt to Toronto this Saturday on their schedule.

15) Henderson Silver Knights (+1)

In a trip to Colorado before the break, the Silver Knights dropped a pair of overtime decisions. They will get another shot at Colorado this weekend with a two-game set.

16) Hershey Bears (-2)

Hershey is slipping quickly after a nine-game homestand failed to give them much of a jolt. They picked up two more weekend losses.

