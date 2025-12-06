Michael Misa Makes AHL Debut With San Jose Barracuda

Michael Misa, the second overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, made his AHL debut Friday night for the San Jose Barracuda.

The 18-year-old forward collected an assist on Luca Cagnoni’s second-period goal to help defeat the visiting Tucson Roadrunners in overtime, 4-3. Misa joined the Barracuda on a conditioning loan from the San Jose Sharks this past Wednesday.

He had played seven games with the Sharks, going 1-2-3, before missing the past month with a lower-body injury.

“It felt good to be back out there,” Misa told the San Jose media “I think just getting back up to that pace, I knew the first game would be a little tough.

“Overall I thought I played well, had some chances, but I’ve just got to continue to get my pace back up. I think in the AHL, you just have a second, a split-second, more to make a decision with the puck, which helps, but it’s a great league here.”

Barracuda head coach John McCarthy liked what he saw as well.

“He was good,” McCarthy said to the media. “High-end speed. High-end playmaking ability. He’s a threat every time he’s on the ice.”

McCarthy stationed Misa on his team’s top line between Cam Lund and Oliver Wahlstrom. Misa finished with two shots. Rookie Igor Chernyshov’s third-period goal forced overtime before Lucas Carlsson’s power-play goal won the game. Chernyshov, part of a deep contingent of young Sharks talent with the Barracuda, moved into a second-place tie among AHL rookies with his 11 goals. Chernyshov and Misa played together with the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit last season.

Before the Sharks selected him last June, he had a standout career with Saginaw. The OHL rookie of the year in 2022-23, he went on to help the team to the Memorial Cup championship in 2023-24. His 62-72-134 last season with Saginaw led the OHL in scoring, and he won the Red Tilson Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

Misa’s conditioning assignment can last 14 days. The Barracuda host Tucson again Saturday night (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on FloHockey) before welcoming the San Diego Gulls to Tech CU Arena next Wednesday. From there the Barracuda have a pair of road games at Texas next weekend.

Friday’s victory moved the Barracuda to within three points of the Pacific Division lead. Since Nov. 1, the team has gone 11-1-1-1.

