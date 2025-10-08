AHL Opening Weekend Preview: How To Watch, What To Know

It’s opening week in the AHL with the first games of the season set for Friday night. In all, there will be 28 games contested across the league this weekend with all 32 teams involved in at least one of those games. Every single one of those AHL regular-season openers will be streaming live on FloHockey as we enter the second season as the official streaming partner of the AHL.

Throughout the rest of this week, you can expect a lot of stories, analysis and more as we get you set for the coming season.

The reasons to watch the AHL this season are numerous. From top NHL prospects looking to make their mark in pro hockey to historic teams celebrating milestone seasons, the league celebrating 90 years, a wide-open Calder Trophy race, to the end of an era in the broadcast booth, this season has you covered in so many areas.

It all starts Friday with eight contests coast to coast and in two countries.

What To Watch For On AHL Opening Night

The first official game of the 2025-26 AHL season belongs to the Utica Comets, who play host to the Cleveland Monsters. A mere five minutes later and just a few hours west, the puck will drop on the 70th anniversary season of the Rochester Americans as they take on the Toronto Marlies.

That game will also mark the final season-opening broadcast for legendary voice of the Americans, Don Stevens, who will be retiring after the 2024-25 campaign, his 40th with the club.

The attention will then turn the Central Time Zone as the Manitoba Moose take on fellow Canadian squad, the Laval Rocket, coming off of a sensational season that saw them reach the conference finals. Manitoba, meanwhile is looking to shake off a disappointing 2024-25 that saw them on the outside looking in of the playoffs, but will see an influx of exciting young talent this year.

Right at the same time, the puck will drop nearly 1,500 miles south as the Texas Stars welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins in a rematch of the Central Division Semifinals from last postseason. Texas won that series in a sweep.

At 7 p.m. MT, the Colorado Eagles will get set to welcome the Calgary Wranglers. Both teams will be led by first-year head coaches as Colorado’s Mark Letestu will match minds with Calgary’s Brett Sutter.

Further west, the Ontario Reign will also celebrate the start of a new AHL coaching career as Andrew Lord takes over for Marco Sturm, who is now the head coach of the Boston Bruins. The Reign will meet the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PT as part of a trio of Pacific Division Games.

The defending Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks get back after it against the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada. The Canucks graduated quite a few players to the NHL and will have a new look, but head coach Manny Malhotra is back and ready for another strong second act as a rising star in the coaching ranks.

To close out opening night, the Coachella Valley Firebirds will play host to the San Diego Gulls as a number of exciting rookies will be in the lineups for both clubs.

What's On Tap For Opening Weekend

On Saturday, FloHockey will have a staggering 13 games for you to keep track of from 3 p.m. ET to 7:05 p.m. MT for start times. And how about another seven to close out your weekend on Sunday?

As an additional treat on Saturday, FloHockey will be presenting the contest between the Texas Stars and Grand Rapids for free across social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook and X. The game will also stream as normal on FloHockey for subscribers.

This is going to be an absolutely electric start to the season with so many early opportunities to see what these teams are working with. It’s an awfully long way to go, though, from Game 1 to Game 72 for each team.

Stay tuned for much more coverage of the AHL from myself and Patrick Williams to get you prepped for the season and all year long as we take you from opening puck drop to the handing off of the Calder Cup in June. Let’s go have fun out there.

AHL Opening Weekend Schedule

Here is the complete AHL schedule for opening weekend from Friday to Sunday. You can watch every game on FloHockey.tv or via the FloSports mobile and connected TV apps. See the full broadcast schedule here.

Friday, Oct. 10

All Times Eastern

Cleveland Monsters at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Toronto Marlies at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Laval Rocket at Manitoba Moose, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Texas Stars, 8 p.m.

Calgary Wranglers at Colorado Eagles, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford Canucks at Henderson Silver Knights, 10 p.m.

San Diego Gulls at Coachella Valley Firebirds, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

All Times Eastern

Cleveland Monsters at Utica Comets, 3 p.m.

Rochester Americans at Toronto Marlies, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield Condors at San Jose Barracuda, 6 p.m.

Hartford Wolf Pack at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte Checkers at Springfield Thunderbirds, 6:05 p.m.

Providence Bruins at Bridgeport Islanders, 7 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch at Hershey Bears, 7 p.m.

Chicago Wolves at Iowa Wild, 7 p.m.

Belleville Senators at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee Admirals at Rockford IceHogs, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Texas Stars, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford Canucks at Henderson Silver Knights, 9 p.m.

Calgary Wranglers at Colorado Eagles, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12

All Times Eastern

Belleville Senators at Bridgeport Islanders, 3 p.m.

Laval Rocket at Manitoba Moose,3 p.m.

Charlotte Checkers at Providence Bruins, 3:05 p.m.

Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch at Hershey Bears, 5 p.m.

Rockford IceHogs at Iowa Wild, 5 p.m.

Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign, 6 p.m.

