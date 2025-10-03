New York Rangers Send Top Prospect Gabe Perreault To AHL Hartford Wolf Pack

Gabe Perreault is one of the most exciting talents in the New York Rangers prospect system. He got a taste of the NHL last season, five games worth with the Rangers. On Friday, however, the team decided to send the 2023 first-round pick to the Hartford Wolf Pack for some additional development time in the AHL.

Perreault will join the Wolf Pack with an elevated pedigree. He set the National Team Development Program record for most points in a single season in his draft year, producing 132 points – 15 more than the previous record holder, Auston Matthews.

He also had two highly-productive seasons with Boston College, putting up 108 points in 73 games for the Eagles. On top of that, Perreault is a two-time gold medalist at the World Junior Championship with 20 career points in 14 games in the tournament. He also has a gold medal from the Under-18 World Championship.

Perreault has had a decorated young career, but there’s still more for him to put together as a pro.

That’s why going to Hartford is likely the best spot for him at this point. Perreault is likely going to be part of the Rangers in the near future, but playing in an elevated role with the Wolf Pack is far better for his development than being in and out of the lineup, playing a depth role with the big club.

Perreault lacks prototypical NHL size and his skating is closer to average, however he has an elite brain for the game. He’s among the smartest players I’ve watched over the years in terms of how he creates offense, where he puts himself when he doesn’t have the puck and all the decisions he is able to make in quick order.

Perreault is going to get his chances and if his track record is any indication, as he’s done everywhere else, he’s going to produce.

The AHL can be a challenging league to find time and space, which is going to be great for a player that has really never had much trouble in that department.

At just 20 years old, Perreault still has a lot of runway to grow into his game and find his pro legs. Fans may have hoped for a much quicker progression to the big club, but the threshold for thriving at the NHL level at a young age is a bit higher than where Perreault is at right now.

In addition to Perreault, the Rangers also sent Scott Morrow to Hartford. Morrow was a key piece in the return for trading K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes. Morrow was an AHL All-Star last season and named to the league's Top Prospect Team. That's two big pickups for Hartford as they look to prepare for their season.

The Wolf Pack will open their season on Oct. 11 on the road against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. You can watch that game right here on FloHockey.

How To Watch The AHL

The AHL is streaming globally on FloHockey. Watch every single game from the regular season through the Calder Cup Playoffs, as well as key events like the AHL All-Star Classic and AHL Outdoor Classic. Subscribe to FloHockey today so you never miss a moment. All games will be available on FloHockey.tv or via the FloSports mobile and connected TV apps.

NHL Prospect Coverage On FloHockey

The best, and most complete, coverage of the NHL minor league hockey and NHL Draft is found on FloHockey. Don't miss the latest new prospect guides, rankings and more from Chris Peters and the FloHockey staff.

Hockey Hits Harder On Flo

Every game. Every goal. Every hit. All Season Long. FloHockey gives you access to the most live hockey anywhere, including leagues like the AHL, ECHL, OHL and QMJHL. Watch your team, follow top prospects and stay on top of all the action. Subscribe to an annual plan now and get 7 months free.

Watch the AHL, ECHL, QMJHL, OHL And More On FloHockey

FloHockey is the streaming home to some of the best hockey leagues in North America, including the ECHL and more. Check out the broadcast schedule to watch more hockey.

Join The Hockey Conversation On FloHockey Social