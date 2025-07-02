NHL Free Agency: AHL Signing Tracker

One of the busiest and most crucial days on the hockey calendar is upon us.

It's July 1, and the start of NHL free agency is upon us. In some ways, though, the day's name is a bit of a misnomer. While NHL teams increasingly have their players signed and in place well before they ever reach free agency, the AHL is much different.

NHL organizations can expect to see their depth charts at the AHL level change dramatically. Top-tier players are available, and in a league in which fortunes can and do change dramatically from one season to next, a front office's strong performance this week can set up its AHL affiliate for significant success come this fall, winter, and next spring.

FloHockey has it all covered. Stay tuned here as we bring the latest signings, break down what they mean, and more.

Calgary Flames Bring In Ivan Prosvetov

8:20 pm ET

Ivan Prosvetov is back in North America after one season in the KHL with CSKA Moscow.

The Calgary Flames signed the 26-year-old goaltender, whose previous North American experience came at both the NHL and AHL levels for the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche organizations. Prosvetov went 20-16-2 | 2.32 | .920 with CSKA and recorded four shutouts.

Prosvetov, who got a one-year, one-way deal for $900,000, is going to Calgary to compete with Devin Cooley for the back-up job to Dustin Wolf. The goaltender who does not stick on the NHL roster will go to the Calgary Wranglers as a proven number-one at the AHL level.

Signings Continue To Roll In

8:02 pm ET

Late signings continue to pile up as the first day of NHL free agency begins to wind down.

The Edmonton Oilers announced two significant replacement moves. With Bakersfield's Olivier Rodrigue and Collin Delia both unrestricted free agents, the Oilers got down to restructuring their goaltending depth chart by signing Matt Tomkins to a two-year, two-way contract. Tomkins, 31, went 12-10-5 | 2.55 | .907 in 26 games last season with the Syracuse Crunch.

Edmonton also signed 27-year-old defenseman Riley Stillman to a two-year, two-way contract. Stillman spent 2024-25 with the Chicago Wolves (3-6-9 in 35) games and added five more games with the Carolina Hurricanes. In all, he has played 163 NHL games. Stillman can help step in with top blueliner Connor Carrick signing with HC Lugano (NLA) following an 18-goal campaign.

The San Jose Sharks are bringing in forwards Jimmy Huntington (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) and Samuel Laberge (Utica Comets) along with defenseman Cole Clayton (Cleveland Monsters). Huntington won the Calder Cup in 2024 with the Hershey Bears but missed most of this past season with an injury. All three players' contracts are one-year, two-way.

Vancouver Canucks Restock Reigning Calder Cup Champion

6:12 pm ET

Abbotsford Canucks fans need not fear a letdown after the club won its first Calder Cup title last week.

After seeing forward Sammy Blais move to the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks management got down to work with three signings that should help Abbotsford next season.

On the back end, Vancouver has added San Jose Barracuda captain Jimmy Schuldt with a two-year contract. The 30-year-old had 6-15-21 in 64 games with the Barracuda and also played eight games for the San Jose Sharks.

Up front, Springfield Thunderbirds forward MacKenzie MacEachern is a dependable 31-year-old who had 12-20-32 in 40 games this past season. He also has played 123 NHL games.

With Blais gone, the Abbotsford line-up should still have bite with forward Joseph LaBate coming back to the organization for his second go. The 32-year-old had 81 penalty minutes in 51 games for the Cleveland Monsters alongside 8-13-21. He also played six games with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Coming out of the University of Wisconsin in 2015, he played parts of four AHL seasons in the Vancouver organization and also appeared in 13 NHL games with the Canucks in 2016-17.

All three agreements are two-way.

Boston Bruins Load Up Providence

6:02 pm ET

The Boston Bruins always get active in free agency to build out a stout roster for the Providence Bruins, and this summer is no different.

Boston signed a combined 75 goals at the AHL level this past season, bringing in forwards Matěj Blümel (Texas Stars) and Alex Steeves (Toronto Marlies). Boston also re-signed forward Riley Tufte to a one-year, two-way deal.

Both Blümel and Steeves, 25-year-olds armed with new one-year, one-way deals, should have a chance to win spots on the Boston roster. If that happens, though, other talent would be pushed down to Providence. Blümel led the AHL with 39 goals in 67 games and finished second in the AHL with 72 points. Steeves had 36 goals in only 59 games, tying him for second in the AHL. Tufte, a 27-year-old, had 21-21-42 in 58 games with the P-Bruins and also got six appearances with Boston.

Boston also signed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot to a one-year, two-way deal along with 24-year-old goaltender Luke Cavallin. Aspirot, 26, had 5-24-29 in 55 games with the Calgary Wranglers.

Cavallin, whose contract is a one-year entry-level agreement, led the Trois-Rivières Lions to the Kelly Cup title. The most valuable player of the Kelly Cup Playoffs went 15-5 | 1.53 | .948 in 20 games. He also made three appearances with the Laval Rocket.

New York Islanders Overhaul Bridgeport Roster

5:56 pm ET

Last week newly hired Bridgeport Islanders head coach Rocky Thompson vowed that the team would no longer be the AHL's "punching bag."

After one of the worst seasons in league history, one in which Bridgeport went 15-50-4-3 and set a new league single-season record for fewest home wins (four), the parent New York Islanders are getting to work on a demolition job of its AHL roster.

Headed by new general manager Mathieu Darche, who had been with the Tampa Bay Lightning and their long-successful Syracuse Crunch affiliate, New York is bringing in significant help while also holding on to top veteran Chris Terry. The organization re-signed Terry to a one-year AHL contract.

Terry, 36, had 19-47-66 in 68 games to finish third in AHL scoring despite being one of the few weapons in the Bridgeport line-up. Bridgeport's all-time leader with 205 points, he also has hit the 30-goal mark four times in his career and has 330-477-807 in 883 career AHL games.

The organization also is bringing in defensemen Ethan Bear and Cole McWard along with forward Matthew Highmore on one-year, two-way contracts.

Highmore, 29, had 2-4-6 in 41 games with the Ottawa Senators last season, but added 2-8-10 in 23 games for the Belleville Senators. He is a two-time AHL All-Star Classic selection.

Bear is 28 years old and comes over from the Washington Capitals organization. He had 10-36-46 in 62 games with the Hershey Bears and was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team. He also has played 275 NHL games and will be an instant recall option for New York. McWard is fresh off a Calder Cup championship with the Abbotsford Canucks. The 24-year-old had 6-20-26 in 67 regular-season games with Abbotsford while also dressing for 12 of Abbotsford's 24 playoff games (1-1-2).

In addition, Bridgeport has added experience via one-year AHL contracts for forward Hunter Drew and defenseman Luke Rowe (Ontario Reign). Forwards Cam Berg, Max Dorrington, and Ross Mitton also have new one-year AHL contracts.

Vegas Golden Knights Help Henderson

5:44 pm ET

Help is on the way for the Henderson Silver Knights after they missed the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The Vegas Golden Knights are bringing back defenseman Dylan Coghlan with a one-year contract. They also have secured defenseman Jaycob Megna and forward Cole Reinhart with two-year contracts.

Coghlan, a 26-year-old who came up through the Vegas system and played 59 games with the Golden Knights in 2021-22, is back after stints with the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets. He had 12-16-28 in 36 games for the Manitoba Moose while also playing six contests with the Winnipeg Jets. Megna comes over from the Florida Panthers organization at age 32 with 193 games of NHL experience, including eight this past season. He spent the bulk of the season with the Charlotte Checkers and had 2-14-16 in 64 games. He missed Charlotte's run to the Calder Cup Finals while on recall to the Panthers for their Stanley Cup pursuit.

Reinhart is the youngest of the group at 25 years old and played 17 games with the Ottawa Senators (1-1-2). In 45 games with the Belleville Senators, he finished with 14-18-32.

New Jersey Devils Add Calen Addison, Angus Crookshank

The New Jersey Devils have added two big offensive pieces who could help the Utica Comets next season.

Defenseman Calen Addison signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey after playing this past season on an AHL deal. He split the 2024-25 season with the Henderson Silver Knights and Springfield Thunderbirds and had 5-31-36 in 62 games. The 25-year-old has also played 150 NHL games (6-44-50) with the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks.

Also coming to New Jersey is forward Angus Crookshank after five seasons in the Ottawa Senators organization. Crookshank, 25, had 22-18-40 in 62 games with the Belleville Senators while also playing eight games for Ottawa.

New Jersey also retained forward Marc McLaughlin via a one-year, two-way contract. McLaughlin, who will turn 26 later this month, came to the organization in a late-season deal with the Boston Bruins and finished the campaign with Utica. Between the Providence Bruins and Utica, he had 5-15-20 in 50 games. He also played 14 NHL games between Boston and New Jersey (2-1-3).

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Dominic Toninato

5:04 pm ET

Manitoba Moose captain Dominic Toninato has a new home in the Central Division on a new two-year, two-way contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 31-year-old forward had 18-18-36 in 60 games with the Moose while also making five appearances with the Winnipeg Jets. He had been with the Winnipeg organization since 2020-21.

Toronto Maple Leafs Add Three Veterans For AHL Help

5:02 pm ET

The Toronto Maple Leafs got involved in the action, re-signing defenseman Dakota Mermis and adding forwards Travis Boyd and Bo Groulx on new one-year deals. All three players are expected to be with the Toronto Marlies.

Mermis, 31, split his season between the Leafs and Utah organizations, combining for four NHL games. He also appeared in 32 games with the Marlies and chipped in seven assists.

Boyd, also 31, led the Iowa Wild with 22-31-53 in 63 games while also earning three games with the Minnesota Wild. Groulx, who is 25, comes over from the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he had 15-22-37 in 47 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning Make Another Move, Sign Boris Katchouk

4:49 pm ET

Forward Boris Katchouk is returning to NHL teams that drafted him nine years ago, signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay took Katchouk, now 27, as a second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, and he played parts of four seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. He then cycled through stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators before going to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this past season. He ranked second in team scoring with 21-28-49 in 67 games.

Calgary Flames Bring Nick Cicek Back To North America

4:42 pm ET

Defenseman Nick Cicek is going to the Calgary Flames organization after one year in Germany.

The 25-year-old had 3-14-17 in 50 games with the DEL's Mannheim Eagles. Before going overseas, he had spent three seasons in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda. Cicek's contract is one-year, two-way agreement, and he will likely be with the Calgary Wranglers.

Buffalo Sabres Pick Up Muscle With Mason Geertsen

4:38 pm ET

The Rochester Americans should have one of the AHL's top enforcers come this fall.

Mason Geertsen, who can double as a forward and defenseman, is coming to the Buffalo Sabres organization on a two-year, two-way contract. The 30-year-old registered 77 penalty minutes in 31 games with the Henderson Silver Knights. Today's move returns Geertsen to the Eastern Conference, where he spent three seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack and Utica Comets earlier in his career.

Simon Lundmark Signs With Tampa Bay Lightning For Two Years

4:33 pm ET

Defenseman Simon Lundmark will get a fresh start in a new NHL organization after taking a two-year, two-way contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 24-year-old had spent the past four seasons with the Manitoba Moose, but never got an NHL crack after being taken in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft with the Winnipeg Jets.

Should Lundmark end up with the Syracuse Crunch, he will help to replenish a blue line that has already lost Tobie Bisson and has Derrick Pouliot as an unrestricted free agent. Last season in 66 games with the Moose, Lundmark had 4-10-14.

Brandon Bussi, Matt Murray Find New Homes; Nolan Foote To Florida Panthers

3:45 pm ET

The Charlotte Checkers have their new number-one goaltender.

With Kaapo Kähkönen off to the Montreal Canadiens, the Florida Panthers have brought in Brandon Bussi via a one-year, two-way contract. Bussi, 27, has spent the past four seasons with the rival Providence Bruins. Teaming up with Michael DiPietro this past season, he went 15-14-4 | 2.77 | .907 in 33 games and tied for third in the AHL with five shutouts.



Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray also has a new home, this one with the Seattle Kraken. He got a one-year deal from the Kraken to compete with Philipp Grubauer for the back-up job behind Joey Daccord in Seattle, but he is also an option to go to the Coachella Valley Firebirds to play alongside top prospect Nikke Kokko.

Murray, 31, bounced back this past season in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization after undergoing bilateral hip surgery in October 2023. He played 21 games with the Toronto Marlies and went 10-5-4 | 1.72 | .934 while also making two appearances for the Leafs.

Florida also signed forward Nolan Foote, giving him a one-year, two-way contract. The 24-year-old had 18-21-39 in 53 games for the Utica Comets and also played seven games with the New Jersey Devils.

Detroit Red Wings Land John Leonard

3:38 pm ET

One of the top available free agent names is off the market.

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward John Leonard to a one-year contract. Leonard, who turns 27 in August, is fresh off a breakout 36-goal season with the Charlotte Checkers. He played the season in Charlotte on an AHL contract.

Leonard's touch continued through the postseason as he led the Checkers with 8-6-14 in 18 games.

Colorado Avalanche Strike Deal With Attard

3:34 pm ET

The Colorado Avalanche have replenished their AHL blue line further, adding Ronnie Attard with a one-year contract.

Attard, 26, divided this past season between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Bakersfield Condors, finishing with a combined 7-10-17 in 66 games.

Earlier today the Avs re-signed defenseman Jack Ahcan and forward T.J. Tynan.

Tampa Bay Lightning Pick Up Nick Abruzzese

3:32pm ET

Forward Nick Abruzzese will add further forward help to the Tampa Bay Lightning organization after taking a one-year, two-way deal.

The 26-year-old had 15-28-43 in 71 games to wrap up his third full season with the rival Toronto Marlies. He signed with the Toronto Marlies out of Harvard in 2021-22 and played his first nine NHL games, but he only appeared in two NHL games after that.

Lane Pederson Goes To Philadelphia Flyers

3:29 pm ET

The Philadelphia Flyers have long liked talent from the Bakersfield Condors, and they added another top forward.

Philadelphia signed forward Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract. His 2024-25 season was limited to 18 games, and he had 5-7-12 before undergoing shoulder surgery this past February. He joins forward Cooper Marody and defenseman Ben Gleason are both Condors alumni in the Philadelphia organization.

The 27-year-old has shown that he can be an elite sniper at the AHL level. In 2022-23 with the Abbotsford Canucks, he unleashed 17 goals in 18 games before being claimed on waivers by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tristan Allard Earns First NHL Contract With Tampa Bay Lightning

3:20 pm ET

Syracuse Crunch forward Tristan Allard has earned an NHL contract with the parent Tampa bay Lightning.

The 23-year-old's new two-year entry-level contract comes after he had 7-9-16 in 45 games this past season for the Crunch, his second with the team.

Detroit Red Wings Ink Ian Mitchell

3:10 pm ET

Defenseman Ian Mitchell has taken a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 26-year-old played 47 games with the Providence Bruins (4-23-27) and also earned a 15-game look with the Boston Bruins.

Utah Mammoth Bring In Scott Perunovich

3:04 pm ET

The Utah Mammoth landed potentially significant help for the Tucson Roadrunners, signing defenseman Scott Perunovich to a one-year, two-way deal.

Perunovich split this past season between the St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders, finishing with 2-7-9 in 35 games. Perunovich, 26, has shown that he cant be a top producer on the blue line and lead a power play at the AHL level. He last played in the AHL in 2022-23 with the Springfield Thunderbirds and had 2-18-20 in 22 games

Laval Rocket Sign Tobie Bisson, Wyatte Wylie

2:51 pm ET

Tobie Bisson is back for his third stint with the Laval Rocket after signing a one-year AHL contract with the team.

Bisson, 28, first came to the Rocket in the 2020-21 season and played 83 games across two seasons. He then signed with the Los Angeles Kings in July 2022 and played that season with the Ontario Reign before coming back to the Rocket for 2023-24. After going to the Tampa Bay Lightning organization last year and spending the season with the Syracuse Crunch, he is another piece of help for the Laval blue line come this fall.

He had 3-11-14 in 59 games with the Crunch.

The Rocket also brought in Belleville Senators defenseman Wyatte Wylie with a new one-year contract. The 25-year-old had 4-9-13 in 56 games this past season for the B-Sens.

New York Islanders Ensure Goaltending Depth With David Rittich

2:46 pm ET

Goaltender David Rittich has signed a one-year contract with the New York Islanders.

Rittich, who played 34 games this past season with the Los Angeles Kings, should have a chance to either back up Ilya Sorokin or go to the Bridgeport Islanders. Sorokin's back-up, Semyon Varlamov, has not played since last November, so Rittich provides an insurance policy in case Varlamov is not ready to go this fall. If Rittich is not needed by New York, he can go to Bridgeport and play alongside fellow veteran Marcus Hogberg.

Hogberg was supposed to help anchor Bridgeport last season, but he ended up spending most of the season in the NHL with Varlamov injured. As result, Bridgeport had to go with the since-departed Jakub Skarek, Hunter Miska, and Henrik Tikkanen, among others.

Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Christian Jaros, Re-sign Owen Sillinger

2:37 pm ET

KHL defenseman Christian Jaros is returning to North America with a one-year, two-way deal from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jaros, 29, had 2-10-12 in 51 games with CSKA Moscow following KHL stints with Severstal Cherepovets and Avangard Omsk. This is first time back in North America since he played 11 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2021-22. Before then he played 90 AHL games between the Belleville Senators and San Jose Barracuda across four seasons. His resume also features 90 NHL games with the Devils, Ottawa Senators, and San Jose Sharks.

Jaros is needed help for a Cleveland Monsters blue line that could look markedly different with several players from the 2024-25 roster having departed or unrestricted free agents.

Columbus also re-upped with forward Owen Sillinger, giving the 27-year-old a new one-year, two-way contract. Sillinger had 11-18-29 in 44 games for Cleveland and also made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets.

Official: Carolina Hurricanes Sign Amir Miftakhov

2:29 pm ET

The Amir Miftakhov signing is official per Walt Ruff of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Montreal Canadiens Bring In More Help With Alex Belzile And Nate Clurman

2:24 pm ET

The Montreal Canadiens are not done stocking up on organizational depth.

Minutes after signing goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen and forward Sammy Blais, the team announced new one-year, two-way agreements for forward Alex Belzile and defenseman Nate Clurman.

The move returns Belzile to the Montreal organization, where he spent parts of five seasons between the Habs and the Laval Rocket. Playing the past two seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the 33-year-old had a team-leading 19-37-56 in 66 games while also being selected for the AHL All-Star Classic.

Clurman, 27, played 31 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and had 2-9-11.

Montreal Canadiens Add Kaapo Kähkönen And Sammy Blais

2:12 pm ET

Rivals a little more than a week ago in the Calder Cup Finals, goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen and power forward Sammy Blais are now members of the Montreal Canadiens organization. The two veterans have signed one-year, one-way deals with the Habs.

Kähkönen, 28, took the Charlotte Checkers to the Calder Cup Finals after the Florida Panthers acquired him from the Winnipeg Jets on March 6. In a season that began chaotically with him going from Winnipeg to the Colorado Avalanche and then back to Winnipeg, he settled in with Charlotte and took control of the number-one job there. Starting all 18 playoff games for the Checkers, he went 12-6 | 2.18 | .906 before the team fell in six games to the Abbotsford Canucks in the Calder Cup Finals.



He has a chance to battle Jakub Dobeš for positioning on the organizational depth chart. Dobeš began last season with Laval before spending the second half with Montreal. Either Dobeš or Kähkönen will be able to go to the Laval Rocket to partner with rookie Jacob Fowler.

Blais, 29, won the Calder Cup with Abbotsford and was a dominant force through all five rounds of the postseason. After a solid 14-26-40 regular season, he ended up tying for third in Calder Cup Playoff scoring with 6-13-19 in 23 games and showing considerable snarl along with an excellent forechecking presence. Blais has played 257 NHL games and won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Dallas Stars Promote Neil Graham

1:56 pm ET

Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham is moving up to the NHL.

The parent Dallas Stars named Graham an assistant coach on newly hired head coach Glen Gulutzan's staff for this upcoming season. Graham posted 183 wins in 363 regular-season games with Texas after taking over early in the 2019-20 season when Derek Laxdal was promoted to Dallas. Graham's tenure in the Dallas organization began in 2012-13 when he was a player-coach with their ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. He went on to become an assistant coach and then head coach with Idaho before advancing to Texas.

A head-coaching vacancy for Texas is extremely rare. Since 2014, only Graham and Laxdal have led Texas.

Utah Mammoth Bring Back Kailer Yamamoto

1:42 pm ET

Kailer Yamamoto is staying in the Utah Mammoth organization.

Utah re-signed the veteran forward to a one-year, two-way contract after he led the Tucson Roadrunners in scoring. The 26-year-old went to training camp with Utah on a professional tryout and secured a two-way deal. In his first AHL stint since 2019-20, then finished with 20-36-56 in 54 games for the Roadrunners. He had 2-1-3 in 12 games with Utah and has played 315 career NHL games.

Utah already has veteran AHL playmaker, Andrew Agozzino, back for next season as well.

Report: Carolina Hurricanes Add Amir Miftakhov

1:22 pm ET

Agent Dan Milstein announced that client Amir Miftakhov will be going to the Carolina Hurricanes with a new one-year contract.

The move would return the goaltender to North America for the first time since 2021-22 when he spent that season in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization.

Now 25 years old, Miftakhov has spent the past three seasons in the KHL with AK Bars Kazan. He played 30 games in 2024-25 and went 13-11-3 | 2.18 | .927. When he last played in the AHL in 2021-22, he was 7-8-3 | 3.03 | .891 in 22 games for the Syracuse Crunch.

The Hurricanes have been active in the past 24 hours reworking their organizational depth chart. They acquired restricted free agent Cayden Primeau from the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, which sets up a potential Primeau-Miftakhov pairing with the Chicago Wolves. Spencer Martin, Yaniv Perets, and Dustin Tokarski all spent time with the Wolves last season but are unrestricted free agents.

Colorado Avalanche Hold On To T.J. Tynan, Jack Ahcan

1:12 pm ET

Two-time AHL most valuable player T.J. Tynan is returning to the Colorado Avalanche organization alongside defenseman Jack Ahcan. The Avalanche gave one-year deals to two key pieces of what was a potent Colorado Eagles offense this past season.

The 33-year-old Tynan had 8-41-49 in 52 games while also making nine appearances with the Avalanche. He won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's most valuable player in 2020-21 with the Eagles and a year later for the Ontario Reign. A 2016 Calder Cup champion, he has 110-532-642 in 693 AHL games.

Ahcan, 28, had 5-36-41 in 69 games for the Eagles, his second campaign with the team. That work set career bests in points and assists. He also played a pair of games with the Avalanche. With Jacob MacDonald (31 goals) already under contract, the Eagles are looking potent again from the blue line.

Colin White Remains With San Jose

1:01 pm ET

Veteran forward Colin White is staying with the San Jose Sharks organization on a one-year, two-way contract extension.

White, 28, had gone to the San Jose Barracuda last season on an AHL contract before earning an NHL deal with the Sharks. Playing 48 games for the Barracuda, he provided 12-13-25 followed by 1-5-6 in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He also appeared in three games with the Sharks.

Retaining White, who has played 323 NHL games, provides the Sharks with a dependable recall option along with someone who can stabilize the Barracuda roster. The Barracuda earlier lost long-time star forward Andrew Poturalski, who left to pursue other opportunities.

St. Louis Blues Acquire Logan Mailloux

11:40 am ET

One of the AHL's top prospects is going to the St. Louis Blues.

After two seasons with the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens have sent defenseman Logan Mailloux to the Blues for forward Zack Bolduc.

The 22-year-old Mailloux led the Laval defense corps with 12-21-33 in 63 games while also playing seven games with Montreal. Along with that offensive production, Mailloux offered Laval an ornery, physical presence and was named to the 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team. In 2023-24, he had 14-33-47 and took a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team.

Mailloux should have a solid chance to compete for a roster spot with the Blues in training camp, especially with Ryan Suter's future uncertain. If not, he will be with their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and be a top NHL recall option.

Rasmus Asplund Off To Switzerland

The Calder Cup finalist Charlotte Checkers have lost another player from their roster. Forward Rasmus Asplund is off to Switzerland on a new two-year deal with HC Davos. The 27-year-old had a 20-goal season with the Checkers and then went 5-4-9 in 18 playoff games.

Since their season ended eight days ago, the Checkers have already lost forward Justin Sourdif in a trade to the Washington Capitals as well as forward Oskar Okuliar, who signed with Skellefteå (SHL).

2025 Free Agent Signing Tracker

Updated: 7:48 p.m. ET

Ivan Prosvetov, G -- Calgary Flames (Calgary Wranglers) -- 1 year (NHL one-way)

Samuel Laberge, F -- San Jose Sharks (San Jose Barracuda) -- 1 year



Jimmy Huntington, F -- San Jose Sharks (San Jose Barracuda) -- 1 year

Cole Clayton, D -- San Jose Sharks (San Jose Barracuda) -- 1 year

Riley Stillman, D -- Edmonton Oilers (Bakersfield Condors) -- 2 years

Matt Tomkins, G -- Edmonton Oilers (Bakersfield Condors) -- 2 years

Caleb Jones, D -- Pittsburgh Penguins (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins) -- 1 year



Alex Steeves, F -- Boston Bruins (Providence Bruins) -- 1 year (NHL one-way)



Matěj Blümel , F -- Boston Bruins (Providence Bruins) -- 1 year (NHL one-way)

Jonathan Aspirot, D -- Boston Bruins (Providence Bruins) -- 1 year

Luke Cavallin, G -- Boston Bruins (Providence Bruins) -- 1 year

Angus Crookshank, F -- New Jersey Devils (Utica Comets) -- 2 years



Calen Addison, D -- New Jersey Devils (Utica Comets) -- 1 year

Joseph LaBate, F -- Vancouver Canucks (Abbotsford Canucks) -- 1 year

MacKenzie MacEachern, F -- Vancouver Canucks (Abbotsford Canucks) -- 2 years

Jimmy Schuldt, D -- Vancouver Canucks (Abbotsford Canucks) -- 2 years

Matteo Pietroniro, D -- Syracuse Crunch -- 1 year (AHL contract)

Nolan Foote, F -- Florida Panthers (Charlotte Checkers) -- 1 year



Ross Mitton, F -- Bridgeport Islanders -- 1 year (AHL contract)



Hunter Drew, F -- Bridgeport Islanders -- 1 year (AHL contract)

Max Dorrington, F -- Bridgeport Islanders -- 1 year (AHL contract)

Cam Berg, F -- Bridgeport Islanders -- 1 year (AHL contract)



Luke Rowe, D -- Bridgeport Islanders -- 1 year (AHL contract)



Chris Terry, F -- Bridgeport Islanders -- 1 year (AHL contract)*

Matthew Highmore, F -- New York Islanders (Bridgeport Islanders) -- 1 year

Cole McWard, D -- New York Islanders (Bridgeport Islanders) -- 1 year

Ethan Bear, D -- New York Islanders (Bridgeport Islanders) -- 1 year

Cole Reinhart, F -- Vegas Golden Knights (Henderson Silver Knights) -- 2 years

Jaycob Megna, D -- Vegas Golden Knights (Henderson Silver Knights) -- 2 years

Dylan Coghlan D -- Vegas Golden Knights (Henderson Silver Knights) -- 1 year

Bo Groulx, F -- Toronto Maple Leafs (Toronto Marlies) -- 1 year

Travis Boyd, F -- Toronto Maple Leafs (Toronto Marlies) -- 1 year



Dakota Mermis, D -- Toronto Maple Leafs (Toronto Marlies) -- 1 year*

Dominic Toninato, F -- Chicago Blackhawks (Rockford IceHogs) -- 1 year

Boris Katchouk, F -- Tampa Bay Lightning (Syracuse Crunch) -- 1 year

Nick Cicek, D -- Calgary Flames (Calgary Wranglers) -- 1 year

Tyson Kozak, F -- Buffalo Sabres (Rochester Americans) -- 3 years

Mason Geertsen, D/F -- Buffalo Sabres (Rochester Americans) -- 2 years

Simon Lundmark, D -- Tampa Bay Lightning (Syracuse Crunch) -- 2 years

Matt Murray, G -- Seattle Kraken (Coachella Valley Firebirds) -- 1 year

Brandon Bussi, G -- Florida Panthers (Charlotte Checkers) -- 1 year

John Leonard, F -- Detroit Red Wings (Grand Rapids Griffins) -- 1 year

Nick Abruzzese, F -- Tampa Bay Lightning (Syracuse Crunch) -- 1 year

Ronnie Attard, D -- Colorado Avalanche (Colorado Eagles) -- 1 year

Tristan Allard, F -- Tampa Bay Lightning (Syracuse Crunch) -- 2 years

Lane Pederson, F -- Philadelphia Flyers (Lehigh Valley Phantoms) -- 1 year

Ian Mitchell, D -- Detroit Red Wings (Grand Rapids Griffins) -- 1 year

Scott Perunovich, D -- Utah Mammoth (Tucson Roadrunners) -- 1 year

David Rittich, G -- New York Islanders (Bridgeport Islanders) -- 1 year

Wyatte Wylie, D -- Laval Rocket -- 1 year (AHL contract)

Tobie Bisson, D -- Laval Rocket -- 1 year (AHL contract)

Alex Belzile, F -- Montreal Canadiens (Laval Rocket) -- 1 year

Nate Clurman, D -- Montreal Canadiens (Laval Rocket) -- 1 year

Kailer Yamamoto, F -- Utah Mammoth (Tucson Roadrunners) -- 1 year

Sammy Blais, F -- Montreal Canadiens (Laval Rocket) -- 1 year (NHL one-way)

Kaapo Kahkonen, G -- Montreal Canadiens (Laval Rocket) -- 1 year (NHL one-way)

Christian Jaros, D -- Columbus Blue Jackets (Cleveland Monsters) -- 1 year

Colin White, F -- San Jose Sharks (San Jose Barracuda) -- 1 year*

Amir Miftakhov, G -- Carolina Hurricanes (Chicago Wolves) -- 1 year

Jack Ahcan, D -- Colorado Avalanche (Colorado Eagles) -- 1 year*

T.J. Tynan, F -- Colorado Avalanche (Colorado Eagles) -- 1 year*

Rasmus Asplund, F -- Charlotte Checkers -- To HC Davos (NLA)

Mike Sgarbossa, F -- Hershey Bears -- To HC Lugano (NLA)

* - Re-Signed

