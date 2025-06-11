Charlotte Checkers vs Abbotsford Canucks Free Live Stream | AHL Calder Cup

After eight months of intense AHL hockey, the Calder Cup Playoffs have reached the final round. Florida Panthers affiliate Charlotte Checkers take on the Abbotsford Canucks, AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, in Game 1 on Friday night at the Bojangles Coliseum.

In order to get to this point, the two No. 2 seeds had to topple the back-to-back defending champion Hershey Bears, the AHL regular season points winner Laval Rocket, and the No. 1 seed and regular season points leader in the West, Colorado Eagles.

To kick off the final series right, FloHockey is streaming Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals for free on YouTube, with both home and away broadcasts available. You can also stream the game on Facebook and X.

How To Watch The Calder Cup Finals

FloHockey is the exclusive streaming home of the AHL's Calder Cup Finals. Every game will be carried live and on demand for FloHockey subscribers.

Charlotte Checkers vs Abbotsford Canucks Live Stream Free | AHL Calder Cup Finals Game 1

How To Watch AHL Free Stream On YouTube

The AHL and FloHockey are presenting Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals for free. The home and road team's broadcasts will be shared as a free stream on FloHockey's YouTube page. The free broadcast will begin shortly before puck drop.

How To Watch AHL Free Stream On X

The AHL and FloHockey are presenting Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals for free. The home and road team's broadcasts will be shared as a free stream on FloHockey's X page. The free broadcast will begin shortly before puck drop.

How To Watch AHL Free Stream On Facebook

The AHL and FloHockey are presenting Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals for free. The home and road team's broadcasts will be shared as a free stream on FloHockey's Facebook page. The free broadcast will begin shortly before puck drop. The game can also be found live on the AHL's Facebook page.

2025 Calder Cup Finals Full Schedule

Game 1 - Fri., June 13 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Sun., June 15 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Game 3 - Tue., June 17 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Game 4 - Thu., June 19 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Game 5 - Sat., June 21 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.*

Game 6 - Mon., June 23 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.*

Game 7 - Wed., June 25 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.*

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Why Is It Called The Calder Cup?

The Calder Cup is named after the first-ever NHL president, Frank Calder, who played a massive role in the eventual founding of the AHL.

How Does The AHL Playoff Format Work?

All teams playing in the first round are in a best-of-three series.

The division semifinals and finals are then decided in a best of five.

Finally, the conference and Calder Cup finals will be the best of seven.

