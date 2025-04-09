FloHockey AHL Power Rankings: Hershey Bears Overtake Laval Rocket

Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams every week throughout the regular season.

The Hershey Bears are back after sweeping a 3-in-3 weekend to overtake the Laval Rocket for the number-one spot in the AHL Power Rankings. In the Western Conference, the Abbotsford Canucks' late-season surge has them breaking into the top-five as the AHL regular season gets set to conclude April 20.

See where your favorite team stands based on the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings and follow them throughout the season to see how your club rises or falls.

1) Hershey Bears (+2)

A stop at Lehigh Valley and two games at Giant Center against Hartford made up a 3-in-3 weekend that the Bears swept. Goaltender Hunter Shepard is on recall to the Washington Capitals, but Clay Stevenson is starting to find his form again. As they gear up to bid for a Calder Cup three-peat, head coach Todd Nelson has his team heating up just in time for the postseason, especially as their roster gets healthier. Weekend road stops at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley should keep the intensity high.

2) Laval Rocket (-1)

Two losses at Abbotsford have bumped the Rocket out of the top spot here. A demanding two-game weekend at Rochester and Syracuse will finish up this six-game road trip. With the Montreal Canadiens all but through to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Rocket roster will be one to monitor closely.

3) Rochester Americans (+1)

Just four points behind Laval, a showdown at home with the Rocket is set for this Friday. Devon Levi continues to be outstanding for the Amerks in net.

4) Colorado Eagles (-1)

After a run of eight wins in nine games, the Eagles have two wins in their past five contests. Abbotsford is not slowing down, so the Eagles’ hold on the Western Conference lead has become increasingly tenuous. A very winnable two-game weekend against Henderson at home is next for the Eagles.

5) Abbotsford Canucks (+3)

Make it 13 consecutive victories for the AHL’s hottest team. They may just yet take the Western Conference before the regular season finishes. What should be two intense contests with top rival Calgary will finish the Canucks’ home schedule. Both sides always bring out the intensity in each other.

6) Charlotte Checkers (+1)

After an impressive 3-1 homestand, it’s back out on the road again for the Checkers following an excellent March performance. In a stretch of 16 games in 31 nights, the Checkers went 10-5-0-1 to lock up an Atlantic Division playoff spot. Now it’s all about playoff positioning.

7) Ontario Reign (-2)

Still without goaltender Erik Portillo, the Reign are giving Pheonix Copley a workout down the stretch. Will that catch up to them? Carter George has joined the team, so perhaps Copley can get a spell before the postseason starts.

8) Texas Stars (-6)

After sweeping a five-game road trip, the Stars came home and lost all four games of their homestand. Outscored 15-5, they saw themselves get knocked out of the Central Division lead.

9) Milwaukee Admirals (+2)

Going down to Texas, the Admirals took back-to-back wins to put themselves into first place in the Central Division. After a stop at Iowa on Wednesday, they are home the rest of the way. A Central Division title that looked to be in danger a week ago now looks much more possible.

10) Providence Bruins (--)

With Michael DiPietro still out, Brandon Bussi is getting a ton of work. The P-Bruins’ 3-in-3 weekend went 1-1-1-0. Charlotte is pulling away, so a trip to the best-of-three round is looking more likely now for the P-Bruins.

11) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (--)

After a winless trip to Cleveland, six games in nine nights will finish the Penguins’ regular-season slate. With the Pittsburgh Penguins eliminated from playoff contention, help should be on the way before the Calder Cup Playoffs.

12) Syracuse Crunch (+2)

With nine wins in their past 11 games, the Crunch have moved themselves into third place. The main goal now is to stay there and avoid having to go into the best-of-three series.

13) Cleveland Monsters (+2)

Cleveland dismantled visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the weekend with two wins and a plus-nine goal differential. After two home games this week, it’s on the road for four consecutive games. Their regular season finishes with six games in 11 nights.

14) Coachella Valley Firebirds (-2)

Losing to Henderson this late in the season just can’t happen. The Firebirds won just two of eight games with the Silver Knights this season. They are through to the postseason, though, so they can use their final games to work out their collective details.

15) Toronto Marlies (-2)

With just two wins in their past 10 games (2-6-1-10), the free-falling Marlies have left themselves vulnerable in the North Division race late in the season. Belleville is only six points behind. Even with Cleveland at 77 points, the Marlies have a home-and-home set with the Monsters this weekend.

16) Springfield Thunderbirds (--)

Springfield locked up a trip to the postseason. Vadim Zherenko has allowed two goals on 73 shots across his past two starts and shut out Lehigh Valley last Saturday. The final week-and-a-half of the season is now for tuning up for likely best-of-three play.

17) San Jose Barracuda (+2)

Yaroslav Askarov is back in net at long last. The Barracuda got a split at Colorado, which is a definite accomplishment. This week’s job is to finally secure a playoff berth.

18) Grand Rapids Griffins (+2)

A packed stretch of games for the Griffins is underway, and they unleased 15 goals in a pair of weekend wins. A run of six games in 11 nights starts Wednesday at Cleveland.

19) Chicago Wolves (+3)

Chicago can run veteran goaltenders Spencer Martin and Dustin Tokarski on a nightly basis, something that makes them a dangerous opponent. They have taken three wins in a row and may be able to get themselves a third-place finish to avoid the best-of-three round.

20) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (-2)

The Phantoms clinched a playoff spot this past weekend without having to win a game. They got Olle Lycksell back, which should help an offense that produced just one goal in two weekend contests. They have a trip to Syracuse followed by another visit from Hershey this weekend.

21) Calgary Wranglers (--)

Calgary split a home series with Ontario. Standings-wise, they are in solid shape thanks to the points that they banked in the first half. But they have a lot of work to do to get themselves up to a playoff standard two weeks from now.

22) Belleville Senators (-5)

After an impressive 5-0 home win against Rochester, the B-Sens got blown out the following night by the Amerks. They see Rochester again on Wednesday. This time it’s on the road as a daunting five-game trip begins.

23) Tucson Roadrunners (+2)

The Roadrunners accomplished what they needed to do, and did so decisively with a home sweep of Bakersfield. The weekend’s efforts have bought themselves some breathing room as they gear up for a two-game set at Rockford.

24) Rockford IceHogs (--)

Rockford surrendered 15 goals in a home-and-home sweep by Grand Rapids. They just can’t find traction in the standings right now.

25) Utica Comets (+3)

If the end is near for the Comets, they are not bowing out easily. They have taken five straight victories to remain alive in the playoff hunt. For a team whose season nearly fell apart completely after going winless in 13 games to start the season, the Comets have proven to be a resilient group.

26) Iowa Wild (+4)

Like Utica, Iowa is keeping its divisional brethren honest. Four consecutive victories have the Wild in close pursuit of Rockford.

27) Bakersfield Condors (-3)

If the Condors miss the playoff cut, they will look back at getting swept in Tucson as the point that doomed them.

28) San Diego Gulls (-2)

Going to Iowa and dropping both decisions significantly stalled the Gulls’ upward climb. That said, they have made their second half count and remain alive.

29) Henderson Silver Knights (--)

The Silver Knights continue to trade off wins and losses. Like San Diego, they will need a run now. Anything less than running the table – and getting a lot of help – will end their playoff hopes.

30) Hartford Wolf Pack (-3)

Two losses at Hershey sealed Hartford’s fate. The Wolf Pack will miss the Calder Cup Playoffs after qualifying the past two seasons, and this season has been a significant step backward.

31) Manitoba Moose (--)

With just one win in their past nine games, the season continues to spiral for the Moose.

32) Bridgeport Islanders (--)

A nightmare of a season continues. The Islanders have set a new league mark for fewest home wins in a season and have just four through 33 games. They are also on pace to have one of the five worst seasons in AHL history since 1967-68.

