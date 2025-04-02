FloHockey AHL Power Rankings: Laval Rocket Soaring Above AHL

Patrick Williams will deliver the FloHockey AHL Power Rankings listing all 32 teams every week throughout the regular season.

The Laval Rocket are not going anywhere. For the fourth week in a row – and the fifth time in seven weeks – they will keep their number-one spot in the AHL Power Rankings. In the Western Conference, a late-season back-and-forth between the Colorado Eagles and Texas Stars is unfolding as the AHL regular season approaches its finish on April 20.

1) Laval Rocket (--)

A six-game road trip can be a good tune-up for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Having three games against rival Belleville to close out the regular season should keep the intensity level high. The parent Montreal Canadiens’ playoff fate may well come down to the final games of the NHL regular season, which is something to keep an eye on with the Rocket.

2) Texas Stars (+1)

The Stars swept a five-game journey. Now sweeping visiting Milwaukee in a pair of weekend games would all but lock up the Central Division for the Stars.

3) Colorado Eagles (-1)

Back-to-back weekend losses at Ontario have loosened the Eagles’ grip on first place. Texas is right behind them for the Western Conference lead. A Colorado-Texas playoff match-up would be a treat.

4) Rochester Americans (--)

Rochester continues to hang around in the chase for the North Division and Eastern Conference leads. Can they remain close enough to the Rocket until the teams meet in Rochester on April 11?

5) Ontario Reign (+2)

Sweeping Colorado in a pair of weekend games is a feat for any team, especially with the Reign closing out a packed March schedule and still without goaltender Erik Portillo. A five-game trip that features three games at San Jose is next.

6) Hershey Bears (-1)

The two-time defending Calder Cup champion Bears continue to have let-down games. They had gone 6-1-1-1 through the first nine games of a franchise-record 10-game road trip only to get swept by last-place Utica in a home-and-home weekend series. They have a very winnable 3-in-3 weekend ahead with a game at Lehigh Valley followed by back-to-back home contests against Hartford.

7) Charlotte Checkers (+1)

After an impressive 3-1 homestand, it’s back out on the road again for the Checkers following an excellent March performance. In a stretch of 16 games in 31 nights, the Checkers went 10-5-0-1 to lock up an Atlantic Division playoff spot. Now it’s all about playoff positioning.

8) Abbotsford Canucks (+3)

Despite a roster decimated by recalls to the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford continues to stockpile wins. They took apart San Jose in a pair of weekend road games. Their late-season emergence has made them a major problem for the Pacific Division.

9) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (--)

Getting a split in Charlotte is a success. Losing top prospects Ville Koivunen and Rutger McGroarty on recall to the Pittsburgh Penguins could be a significant test, however.

10) Providence Bruins (-4)

Top goaltender Michael DiPietro is out, the P-Bruins got swept on a two-game trip to Charlotte, and then closed out their weekend with a late home regulation loss.

11) Milwaukee Admirals (-1)

Henderson gave the Admirals difficulty in Milwaukee back in February. That happened again on the return match-up with the Silver Knights hosting. A stretch of eight of nine games on the road moves on to Texas this weekend. The Admirals need a clean sweep of the two games to keep the Central Division title a realistic target.

12) Coachella Valley Firebirds (+1)

The Firebirds went 3-1-0-0 on a four-game trip through Calgary and Chicago, sweeping the Wolves on a weekend visit. After a quick stop home to face Colorado, it’s back on the road for two at Henderson.

13) Toronto Marlies (-1)

A 4-1 home lead against Bridgeport slipped away from the Marlies this past Sunday afternoon. That cannot happen. Perhaps it’s a wake-up call for a team that only has six wins since Feb. 17. They have a chance to pounce on Utica on Wednesday.

14) Syracuse Crunch (+1)

Syracuse beat Utica and then split with Rochester. That gives the Crunch a bit of breathing room, at least for the moment.

15) Cleveland Monsters (-1)

Cleveland has four games in a row coming up at home, but those are a pair of games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton plus single visits from Grand Rapids and Toronto. Then it’s on the road for four straight to finish up the regular season. A big weekend against the Penguins could allow the Monsters to put Belleville in trouble.

16) Springfield Thunderbirds (+5)

As quickly as the Thunderbirds had seen their playoff chances endangered, they reversed course by sweeping their three-game weekend. They’re in good shape now.

17) Belleville Senators (--)

Wednesday’s home game against Syracuse is nearly a must-win for the B-Sens. A regulation loss would leave them four points out of a playoff spot going into a tough two-game visit from Rochester this weekend.

18) Lehigh Valley Phantoms (+2)

The Phantoms pulled off a big win at Laval. They also have 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko among the new faces on their roster. Like Springfield, they are comfortably in a playoff position.

19) San Jose Barracuda (-1)

Abbotsford thumped the Barracuda in back-to-back games. Yaroslav Askarov has been sorely missed.

20) Grand Rapids Griffins (-1)

The Griffins had a rare weekend with no games, but they will finish the regular season with nine games in 18 days.

21) Calgary Wranglers (-5)

The ongoing struggle for the Wranglers continued with two more weekend losses. They now have Bakersfield only five points behind them. If the Wranglers do not turn this around quickly, they could put themselves at risk of missing the postseason altogether.

22) Chicago Wolves (--)

Six of the Wolves’ next seven games are on the road. They are on the brink of a playoff spot and need to use these final weeks to round into form and make a push for third place.

23) Rockford IceHogs (--)

Rockford is 1-1-1-0 in the past two weeks against Manitoba, a team playing out the string. That is concerning this late in the season.

24) Bakersfield Condors (+2)

Olivier Rodrigue is on recall to the Edmonton Oilers. The Bakersfield net may now belong to Brett Brochu.

25) Tucson Roadrunners (--)

Bakersfield is Tucson’s closest challenger, and the schedule has a two-game set between the teams this weekend in Tucson. It may well determine both clubs’ fates. Other than a two-game jaunt to Rockford later this month, the Roadrunners are home in the Tucson sunshine for the rest of the regular season.

26) San Diego Gulls (+1)

Head coach Matt McIlvane’s Gulls continue to be a stubborn out in the Pacific Division chase. A three-game winning streak has them within striking distance of a playoff spot. They have gone on a 14-5-0-1 tear dating back to Feb. 12.

27) Hartford Wolf Pack (-3)

The Wolf Pack made it interesting at times down the stretch, but their playoff hopes all but fell apart over the weekend. Their lone glimmer of hope is having three games remaining against Bridgeport, but they will need considerable help from other teams at this point.

28) Utica Comets (+2)

Utica came into March set up for a potential playoff chase. That did not pan out, but the Comets can still play the spoiler role.

29) Henderson Silver Knights (-1)

Lose-one-win-one is not nearly enough at this point for the Silver Knights, but they stung Milwaukee last Saturday to split a two-game set.

30) Iowa Wild (-1)

Iowa and Manitoba will sort out who stays out of the Central Division basement.

31) Manitoba Moose (--)

The final three weeks of the season are an audition to see who earns a postseason recall to the Winnipeg Jets.

32) Bridgeport Islanders (--)

Every now and then, the Islanders can catch a team off-guard. They’ve won on the road at Laval and Toronto in the past month.

